Buchanan County, VA

United Way of SWVA still aiding in flood recovery months later

By Anslee Daniel
 3 days ago

BUCHANAN COUNTY, Va. (WJHL) – More than three months since devastating flooding ravaged parts of Southwest Virginia, including Buchanan County, organizations like the United Way of Southwest Virginia have been hard at work helping people with disaster recovery efforts.

United Way of Southwest Virginia President and CEO Travis Staton was on News Channel 11’s First at Four Monday to talk about where recovery efforts are and what’s needed.

Staton said the organization is providing relief to 500 homes across five different localities. So far, 400 families have been fully served and about 100 projects remain.

Thirty-seven repair and reconstruction projects are currently underway. As of Monday, the biggest challenge is Staton said the organization faces is money. He said lumber and other materials are more expensive than before.

The group also needs volunteers, specifically skilled plumbers, electricians and those who can install vinyl siding.

It could take anywhere from 24-36 months to fully recover from July’s flooding, Staton said. You can sign up to volunteer or donate at unitedwayswva.org.

