What's the best holiday parade in the country? Voters seem to think it's Detroit's Thanksgiving parade

DETROIT (WWJ) – Which city has the best holiday parade in the country?

That’s the question USA Today is asking readers as we get into the holiday season. And so far, voters say it’s Detroit.

The poll launched Monday and runs through Dec. 5, featuring 20 of the country’s best parades, from coast to coast. VOTE FOR DETROIT HERE!

While Detroit’s parade – known as “America’s Thanksgiving Parade – jumped out to an early lead in the contest it won in 2018 and 2019, other parades in the running include the Philadelphia Mummers Parade, the Tournament of Roses Parade in Pasadena, and of course Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade in New York City.

The parade down Woodward Avenue has been a Thanksgiving staple in Detroit since 1924, featuring marching bands, massive helium balloons and larger-than-life floats. It’s the perfect festive precursor to the Lions’ annual Thanksgiving game at Ford Field.

Final preparations are underway for the Nov. 24 parade. This year’s theme is “Our Great City! Detroit!!”

Detroit native and Fab Five legend Jalen Rose and Rev. Dr. Wendell Anthony will be the grand marshals .