ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WGN Radio

Pat Quinn on why his proposed referendums should be on Feb. 28 ballot

Former Illinois Gov. Pat Quinn joins Lisa Dent to explain why his proposed referendums, one of them which is a proposal that would apply a two-term limit on Chicago mayors, should be on the February 28th ballot in the mayoral election. Follow The Lisa Dent Show on Twitter:Follow @LisaDentSpeaksFollow @SteveBertrand Follow @kpowell720 Follow @maryvandeveldeFollow @LaurenLapka
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Illinois Election: Some Chicago voters don't receive second page of ballot

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A mistake by election judges in Chicago Tuesday could leave some voters partially out of luck.As CBS 2 Investigator Dorothy Tucker reported, this year's ballot has two double-sided pages – marked as Ballot A and Ballot B. For some reason at 24 precincts, election judges only handed out Ballot A.That means some voters never got Ballot B – which has all the judges up for retention. According to election officials, some voters recognized the mistake immediately and complained. They were able to get the second ballot and vote for everyone. But those who didn't catch the mistake...
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Illinois Election: Officials take multiple steps to ensure election integrity

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Despite two chief issues at Chicago polling places – one involving Sharpies that caused some headaches for voters – the other involving voters not receiving the second page of the ballot – election officials statewide say they are doing everything they can to protect your vote.Before voting began, officials conducted a test to make sure there were no issues and every ballot was counted."Every election authority has to test their equipment," said Illinois State Board of Elections spokesman Matt Dietrich.The test is just one of the many ways to ensure the integrity of elections."You know, there are...
CHICAGO, IL
NBC Chicago

What's Open and Closed on Veterans Day?

Veterans Day, which honors American veterans of all wars, this year falls on Friday, Nov. 11. The federal holiday, which that celebrates the country’s living sons and daughters who swore an oath to defend the Constitution, is observed nationally, with many banks and offices closed. However, many Illinois businesses...
ILLINOIS STATE
1070 KHMO-AM

Illinois Coffee House Just Named One of the Best in the World

If coffee is a priority in your life, you don't need to travel far to experience a coffee house in Illinois that was just named one of the best in the world. There's an international competition for what is known as "Café Culture". TripSavvy just announced the winners of this year's ranking and among the top coffee houses in the world is Dark Matter Coffee which you can find in several Illinois locations along the Lake Michigan area in Chicago.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Illinois Election: DuPage County voters can vote at any polling site Tuesday

CHICAGO (CBS)— Voters in DuPage County are not limited to a single polling place. The 'Vote Anywhere" opportunity is only happening in DuPage County after it was implemented for the first time in the June primary elections. Voters will have over 260 locations to choose from Tuesday.Elmhurst City Hall, along with other locations opened their doors to voters at 6 a.m. CBS 2's Asal Rezaei said as of 11 a.m., already 350 people have voted at the city hall. Voters told Rezaei the process has been pretty simple. You can find DuPage polling places here. 
DUPAGE COUNTY, IL
CBS Chicago

Boone County election workers armed with panic buttons amid security concerns

CHICAGO (CBS) – The race is on this election eve and it's not just ballots being handed out at polling sites.Some election workers are getting panic buttons. CBS 2's Marissa Perlman had more on the stepped-up security for the midterm election.Discussions about security for Tuesday's midterm contests started across the state after the 2020 election, when conversations about election fraud started getting more heated. Officials in each county CBS 2 spoke with said they wanted to be prepared and know Illinois isn't immune to the potential for threats.Five small panic buttons that fit in the palm of your hand are...
BOONE COUNTY, IL

Comments / 0

Community Policy