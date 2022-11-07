Read full article on original website
Governor Abbott Sends the 300th Migrant Bus to ChicagoTom HandyTexas State
Attempt to Force Chicago Public School Officials to Attend Council Meetings in Order to Receive City Funds FailsNatalie Frank, Ph.D.Chicago, IL
4 Great Burger Places in IllinoisAlina AndrasIllinois State
You can rent the opulent Lincoln Park mansion built for a Titanic survivor for a mere 23K per monthJennifer GeerChicago, IL
Football: ‘Nothing I’ve been a part of before’: How Ohio State special teams weathered dreary conditions at NorthwesternThe LanternColumbus, OH
Voters Elect 23-Year-Old Nabeela Syed to Illinois 51st District
For Nabeela Syed, the first order of business is thanking everyone who helped her get to become one of the first Gen Z members in state government. On Election Day, voters in the 51st district elected the 23-year-old to the Illinois House of Representatives. “It is an honor, and I...
Pat Quinn on why his proposed referendums should be on Feb. 28 ballot
Former Illinois Gov. Pat Quinn joins Lisa Dent to explain why his proposed referendums, one of them which is a proposal that would apply a two-term limit on Chicago mayors, should be on the February 28th ballot in the mayoral election. Follow The Lisa Dent Show on Twitter:Follow @LisaDentSpeaksFollow @SteveBertrand Follow @kpowell720 Follow @maryvandeveldeFollow @LaurenLapka
First Muslim Americans elected to Illinois General Assembly
Nabeela Syed and Abdelnasser Rashid just became the first Muslims to be elected to serve in the Illinois General Assembly.
Illinois Election: Some Chicago voters don't receive second page of ballot
CHICAGO (CBS) -- A mistake by election judges in Chicago Tuesday could leave some voters partially out of luck.As CBS 2 Investigator Dorothy Tucker reported, this year's ballot has two double-sided pages – marked as Ballot A and Ballot B. For some reason at 24 precincts, election judges only handed out Ballot A.That means some voters never got Ballot B – which has all the judges up for retention. According to election officials, some voters recognized the mistake immediately and complained. They were able to get the second ballot and vote for everyone. But those who didn't catch the mistake...
Congressman Jesus 'Chuy' Garcia announces run for mayor of Chicago
"Chicago needs a mayor that has walked in the shoes of everyday Chicagoans," Jesus "Chuy" Garcia told the crowd.
Election 2022: Voter turnout strong for midterms at Chicago Loop super site, DuPage County
Chicago Board of Election officials said over 21% of voters citywide have turned out to vote so far, with over 325,000 ballots already cast.
Aldermen decline to advance Anjanette Young Ordinance out of City Council committee
"My life will never be the same because of that experience," Anjanette Young told the city council committee.
Burr Ridge Mayor Gary Grasso: ‘We need more moderate Republicans in order to win general elections’
Burr Ridge Mayor Gary Grasso joins John Williams to talk about the results of last night’s midterm elections, how many of the Illinois races were not competitive, why he believes there were too many extreme Republican candidates, and how the party needs to get a more moderate message out in order to win elections in the state.
Mayoral candidate nabs second endorsement from a major union
With the Chicago Teachers Union already backing him, Chicago Mayoral Candidate Brandon Johnson has lined up up another major labor union endorsement.
Illinois Election: Officials take multiple steps to ensure election integrity
CHICAGO (CBS) -- Despite two chief issues at Chicago polling places – one involving Sharpies that caused some headaches for voters – the other involving voters not receiving the second page of the ballot – election officials statewide say they are doing everything they can to protect your vote.Before voting began, officials conducted a test to make sure there were no issues and every ballot was counted."Every election authority has to test their equipment," said Illinois State Board of Elections spokesman Matt Dietrich.The test is just one of the many ways to ensure the integrity of elections."You know, there are...
Could Chicago suburbs flip recently-redrawn House districts to red?
In Chicago's suburbs, there are three hotly-contested House races and the candidates have been spending heavily on ads to get their word out.
What's Open and Closed on Veterans Day?
Veterans Day, which honors American veterans of all wars, this year falls on Friday, Nov. 11. The federal holiday, which that celebrates the country’s living sons and daughters who swore an oath to defend the Constitution, is observed nationally, with many banks and offices closed. However, many Illinois businesses...
Chicago Mayor Rahm Emanuel Wins Reelection
Incumbent Chicago Mayor Rahm Emanuel won reelection Tuesday after defeating progressive rival Cook County Commissioner Jesus "Chuy" Garcia in a historic runoff election.
Some Voters Weren't Given 2nd Ballot Page in Error at Multiple Chicago Precincts, Officials Say
In an error that was reported at nearly two dozen Chicago precincts, some voters were only given the first of two ballot pages when they went to cast their ballots this Election Day. But the Chicago Board of Elections said voters shouldn't head back to finish their vote. Voters given...
Illinois Coffee House Just Named One of the Best in the World
If coffee is a priority in your life, you don't need to travel far to experience a coffee house in Illinois that was just named one of the best in the world. There's an international competition for what is known as "Café Culture". TripSavvy just announced the winners of this year's ranking and among the top coffee houses in the world is Dark Matter Coffee which you can find in several Illinois locations along the Lake Michigan area in Chicago.
Illinois Election: DuPage County voters can vote at any polling site Tuesday
CHICAGO (CBS)— Voters in DuPage County are not limited to a single polling place. The 'Vote Anywhere" opportunity is only happening in DuPage County after it was implemented for the first time in the June primary elections. Voters will have over 260 locations to choose from Tuesday.Elmhurst City Hall, along with other locations opened their doors to voters at 6 a.m. CBS 2's Asal Rezaei said as of 11 a.m., already 350 people have voted at the city hall. Voters told Rezaei the process has been pretty simple. You can find DuPage polling places here.
stljewishlight.org
Chicago suspended a principal who downplayed a senior’s Nazi costume. Jewish students say it’s not enough.
(JTA) — Students at one of Chicago’s most selective public high schools are calling for improved Holocaust education after a classmate goose-stepped across the stage of a Halloween costume contest while wearing a German military uniform. The principal of Jones College Prep, which draws high-performing students from across...
Boone County election workers armed with panic buttons amid security concerns
CHICAGO (CBS) – The race is on this election eve and it's not just ballots being handed out at polling sites.Some election workers are getting panic buttons. CBS 2's Marissa Perlman had more on the stepped-up security for the midterm election.Discussions about security for Tuesday's midterm contests started across the state after the 2020 election, when conversations about election fraud started getting more heated. Officials in each county CBS 2 spoke with said they wanted to be prepared and know Illinois isn't immune to the potential for threats.Five small panic buttons that fit in the palm of your hand are...
depauliaonline.com
Grasping for straws: Republican’s reliance on fake news leads nowhere as Pritzker widens lead
As tomorrow’s election day swiftly approaches, the Illinois gubernatorial race is coming to a close. Republican challenger Darren Bailey’s best efforts to recruit independent voters has fallen short behind Democratic incumbent Governor J.B. Pritzker, who now leads by 13.5 points, according to FiveThirtyEight. Many feel any turn around...
NBC Chicago
Illinois Voter Guide For Election Day 2022: What to Know Before You Vote
Note: As votes are counted across Illinois on election night, you can track results live on NBCChicago.com and in the NBC Chicago app. (Lea esta historia en español vía Telemundo Chicago aquí) As early voting comes to a close, much attention for the 2022 midterm elections will...
