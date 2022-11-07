Bearcats mount incredible comeback, fall in PK’s in America East championship

VESTAL, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – The Binghamton Bearcats Women’s Soccer team lost a heartbreaker in the America East final, losing in penalty kick’s 3-2 to the University of New Hampshire.

After trailing 4-1 at halftime, the Bearcats pulled off a huge comeback to force the game into overtime.

The loss ends Binghamton’s season with a regular season title and a loss in the conference championship game.

Watch the highlights above!

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WIVT - NewsChannel 34.