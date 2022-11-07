Read full article on original website
jerseysportingnews.com
Lucy Thomas Double-Double Leads Monmouth in Home Opener
Monmouth women's basketball hosted New Jersey City University Thursday for their home opener at Oceanfirst Bank Center. The Hawks came away with a 79-70 win, improving to 1-1 on the season. Monmouth got a big bounce back win behind strong performances by Anaya Coleman, Kaci Donovan, Bri Tinsley and Lucy...
jerseysportingnews.com
Rutgers Men's Soccer Advance To First Ever Big Ten Championship Game
Rutgers men's soccer hosted No. 16 Ohio State Wednesday, at Yurack Field, in the Big Ten Tournament semifinal match - one that became chippy at one point. Rutgers got the 2-1 victory with goals from Jackson Temple and Chris Tiao. Head coach Jim Mcelderry, in his fourth year, has the...
jerseysportingnews.com
Rutgers narrowly defeats Hofstra 73-68
Rutgers University women's basketball took the court for the first time this season to face off against Hofstra University, defeating them 73-68. Senior Awa Sidibe had nine rebounds and a career-high 16 points to help lead the Scarlet Knights to victory. Highlights. Early in the matchup, it was very back-and-forth...
NBC Connecticut
Fairfield University's New Women's Basketball Coach Is Daughter of WNBA Coach
As college basketball season gets rolling there’s a lot of excitement in the Fairfield University women's basketball program. The Stags are coming off last year’s NCAA tournament appearance, they have new players, a new arena, and a new coach. “I didn't know if I wanted to stay or...
jerseysportingnews.com
West Essex Dominates on Way to North II Title
North Caldwell – The New Jersey field hockey powerhouse that is West Essex asserted itself in the NJSIAA North Jersey, Group II championship game, defeating Hackettstown 7-0 for its eighth straight sectional title. The Knights, who are ranked No. 2 in NJ.com’s Top 20, shut out their opponent for...
Yale Daily News
Boycotting judges invited to speak at Yale Law School
Following months of controversy, Yale Law School appears to have invited federal judges boycotting its students for law clerkships to speak on campus. Federal judges James Ho and Elizabeth Branch implied in an Oct. 13 letter to YLS Dean Heather Gerken that they had been invited to speak at a Law School panel. Made public in legal analyst David Lat’s newsletter, the letter derided alleged attacks on free speech within the Law School, echoing announcements the judges made earlier that month that their offices would no longer hire Yale Law students as clerks.
N.J. election results 2022: Mercer County
Voters in Mercer County cast their votes Tuesday in the 2022 general elections for local, county and school board seats. Check back here for the unofficial results, which will be updated as they become available. Vote totals will be listed for all races. Winning candidates will have a check mark √ in front of their names.
ctexaminer.com
Democratic Gains and a One-Sided Drop in Urban Voters in Connecticut
While Republican voter turnout in the five largest cities in Connecticut by population – Bridgeport, Stamford, New Haven, Hartford and Waterbury – mirrored 2018 numbers, Democratic voter turnout dropped significantly, despite overall gains for the party. By Wednesday afternoon, statewide voter turnout for 2022 was 58.59 percent, somewhat...
milfordmirror.com
Recount coming in 134th, state shows one vote between candidates
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. The race for the 134th District seat in the state House is headed for a recount, according to one of the candidates and a registrar of voters in the one of the town's in the districts. Unofficial numbers on...
Where Are They Now: Philadelphia Sports TV Great Lou Tilley
Lou Tilley has been a television sports anchor, content creator, producer and media executive for more than 40 years. Many will perhaps remember Tilley best during his career as sports director, anchor and play-by-play broadcaster for KYW-TV, CBS 3 and Comcast Television in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. During his career, Tilley has...
darientimes.com
Tennis nonprofit planned for Derby Avenue site in West Haven
WEST HAVEN — A nonprofit offering lessons in tennis and life skills mentorship to economically disadvantaged New Haven youths has plans to build a recreational facility with office space on Derby Avenue in West Haven. The Tennis Foundation of Connecticut submitted an application to the West Haven planning department...
Check your tickets: $2.3M Lotto! jackpot ticket sold in Stratford
STRATFORD, Conn. (WTNH) – Check your tickets! A winning $2.3 million Lotto! jackpot ticket was sold in Stratford on Friday, November 4. According to the Connecticut Lottery, of the 6,547 tickets sold, one contained a six-number match. The winning Lotto! numbers for Nov. 4 were 5 – 7 – 9 – 25 – 28 – […]
N.J. election results 2022: Middlesex County
Voters in Middlesex County cast their votes Tuesday in the 2022 general elections for local, county and school board seats. Check back here for the unofficial results, which will be updated as they become available. Vote totals will be listed for all races. Winning candidates will have a check mark ✔ in front of their names.
N.J. election results 2022: Gloucester County
Voters in Gloucester County cast their votes Tuesday in the 2022 general elections for local, county and school board seats. Check back here for the unofficial results, which will be updated as they become available. Vote totals will be listed for all races. Winning candidates will have a check mark ✔ in front of their names.
Newark, NJ's Most Dangerous Neighborhoods
Newark, New Jersey, has many safe neighborhoods. However, some are dangerous. Let's take a look at those. Courthouse in Newark, New Jersey.Image by David Mark from Pixabay. In this article, we'll examine Newark's most dangerous neighborhoods. We'll discuss the hazards in these neighborhoods and offer tips for staying safe.
milfordmirror.com
With one race still too close to call, Stamford's delegation to Hartford stays mostly blue
STAMFORD — All of the Democratic incumbent state representatives whose districts are entirely within Stamford won reelection Tuesday, and a House seat covering parts of Stamford and Greenwich flipped to blue. Turnout in Stamford was about 52 percent overall for Tuesday’s elections. State Reps. Hubert Delany, D-144; Corey...
New Jersey Globe
Gusciora leads big in Trenton; many council seats up in the air
Trenton Mayor Reed Gusciora has a huge lead in his bid for a second term, putting him in a dominant position against two of his longtime foes, Council President Kathy McBride and Councilwoman Robin Vaughn, in the city’s nonpartisan election. According to numbers from the Mercer County Clerk’s office,...
Woman, 18, found dead in N.J.
An 18-year-old woman was found dead in East Windsor on Monday morning. Julia McDaid, of East Windsor, was located at Bear Brook just off Oak Creek Road shortly after 9 a.m, East Windsor police said in a statement. McDaid’s death is not considered suspicious though the circumstances remain unclear, police...
petersonsbreakingnewsoftrenton.com
Driver Fleeing From Trenton Police Crashes into D&R Canal
TRENTON, N.J. (PBN) Trenton Police were pursuing a stolen vehicle from North Hermitage Ave Tuesday night just before 11:00 Pm when the car entered the Delaware and Raritan Canal State Park Trail the pursuit was terminated but the car lost control and crashed into the canal. Trenton Firefighters from the Marine unit searched the car and did not locate anyone inside the vehicle. Police officers also did not locate anyone in the area.
