WHSV
‘Whimsically Witchy’ collects big donations for Staunton school programs
STAUNTON, Va. (WHSV) - Spooky season has come and gone, but McSwain Elementary School in Staunton is still feeling the benefits. On Thursday, Camille Dierksheide and the McSwain PTA gave a donation of $2,429.95 to the school’s Art and Music departments from her Whimsically Witchy Halloween display. “I’m amazed...
WHSV
Harrisonburg-Rockingham Emergency Communication Center main non-emergency number currently out of service
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - The Harrisonburg-Rockingham Emergency Communication Center (HRECC) main non-emergency number (540-434-4436) is currently out of service due to technical difficulties, according to city officials. This issue does not affect 911 calls. Officials say if you have an emergency continue to call 911. “HRECC is working to resolve...
realcrozetva.com
Expanding Mobile Home Park, and a new Augusta Health sign
I get these emails from Albemarle County, I guess because I’m now on the CCAC and I’m glad I do — better to know know what’s happening in our community. Not every announcement is a “big” one, and often it’s the aggregate of the small ones that matter.
WHSV
VFW brings drive-thru Veterans Day parade to 10 senior facilities
AUGUSTA COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - The Veterans of Foreign Wars (VFW) hosted a drive-thru parade for those who live at senior living facilities and could not otherwise attend the parades recently. “All the veterans were all waving at us, they weren’t just sitting in a car going around in a...
jmu.edu
IIHHS showcases programs and services through iTalks event
“The Institute for Innovation in Health and Human Services (IIHHS) is a shining example of how to bring students, faculty and community members together to collectively be the change and to create a better world,” James Madison University President Jonathan Alger said in a video presented at the event.
breezejmu.org
From the ballot to city hall: Harrisonburg elects first majority Black, female city council
Harrisonburg elected its first majority Black and first majority female city council on Tuesday. Democratic and Independent candidates swept the races, with current council member Christopher Jones (D), Dany Fleming (D) and Monica Robinson (D) winning the city council race and Emma Phillips and incumbents Andrew Kohen and Kristen Loflin winning the Harrisonburg City School Board. Provisional and some mail-in ballots have yet to be counted but aren’t expected to change these results.
WHSV
JMU students & faculty: importance of students voting in midterms
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - A large number of the voting population in Harrisonburg is made up of James Madison University (JMU) students. Kara Dillard, the associate director for JMU’s Center for Civic Engagement said it’s important for students to register and vote for mid-terms and local elections in the Friendly City.
NBC 29 News
Charlottesville residents file lawsuit against Charlottesville and City Council over proposed building
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - A dozen people have filed a suit against Charlottesville and the City Council, claiming a building permit is going beyond the allowed zoning. Neighbors are representing themselves in the lawsuit. They say the city failed to consider the negative impact of what is being planned. “One...
Augusta Free Press
Waynesboro High School students petition against transgender policy changes
Waynesboro High School staff and students presented Waynesboro School Board with a petition protesting proposed policies by Gov. Glenn Youngkin for transgender and nonbinary public school students at its regular meeting Tuesday night. “My hope for all of our children — is that all our children have the tools and...
NBC 29 News
Augusta County Courthouse is moving and people in Staunton are quiet about it
STUANTON, Va. (WVIR) - The Augusta County Courthouse is moving away from its current location in downtown Staunton following a ballot measure Tuesday, November 8. Nearly 9-out-of-10 voters said they are in favor of moving the court to the county. How this will affect the historic building and the surrounding businesses in the city has yet to be seen.
WHSV
The Community Foundation of the Blue Ridge hosts photo gallery event focusing on local housing issues
WAYNESBORO, Va. (WHSV) - The Community Foundation of the Blue Ridge hosted an event at the Wayne Theater in Waynesboro on Tuesday night. At the event, the foundation celebrated its 30th anniversary by unveiling a photo gallery that tells the story of local community members and their experiences with housing insecurity.
WHSV
Valley Open Doors in first week of thermal season, still in need of transportation help
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Nov. 7 marked the opening night for Valley Open Doors low-barrier homeless shelter in Harrisonburg, and staff with the organization say it has been a successful start so far. “Out of the 40 guest availability or bed availability we had 25 guests. So we anticipate that...
wmra.org
Voters weigh in from Charlottesville, Albemarle, Augusta precincts
Voter turnout was strong, steady, and civil at three local precincts midday on Election Day. WMRA's Randi B. Hagi reports. At Venable Elementary School in Charlottesville, a line of young voters was forming around 11 a.m. – many of them going through the same-day voter registration process that went into effect this fall, allowing eligible voters to register in person on Election Day.
schillingshow.com
Guest editorial: Brackney murdered public safety in Charlottesville; here’s how it can be resurrected
There is no Charlottesville Police Department anymore. Its death warrant was signed several years ago with the suspicious, improper hiring of Rashall Brackney. You will recall that she was never in the initial hiring pool of significantly more qualified candidates. She was brought into the pool much later, after several more-qualified candidates had been eliminated by the Inquisition. Unlike the others, she was never forced to endure months of interrogations by local soviets, or spend hours being torn-down for their decades of professional experience instead of being asked substantial questions about their ideas to prop up a department under attack from all sides. After all that, the despicable then-mayor Nikuyah Walker hand-selected Brackney, someone who would become her closest ally in her long-standing campaign of hate. The goal: to destroy one of the last vestiges of proper government in the city that we now know she completely despises.
royalexaminer.com
Town Talk: Warren County Sheriff’s Office – A conversation with Sgt Terry Fritts – November Events
In this Town Talk, we’ll talk with Sgt Terry Fritts from the Warren County Sheriff’s Office, Community Outreach Division. It’s been a busy month at the Warren County Sheriff’s Office. Here are just a few of the events for November for the Community Outreach Division:. 11/1...
NBC 29 News
Village at Gordon House announces plans to close in 2023
GORDONSVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The Village at Gordon House says it will be closing its doors next year. The senior living community announced Tuesday, November 8, that it recently notified staff, residents, and their families of an anticipated closure date of March 1, 2023. “We have enjoyed a wonderful 40...
WHSV
WARM gears up for cold weather, secures hosts for cold weather shelter
WAYNESBORO, Va. (WHSV) - Waynesboro Area Refuge Ministry, a no-barrier cold weather shelter also known as WARM, has had a busy few weeks getting their schedules sorted. They’ve been talking to churches about hosting the shelter for one week at a time. This year, they plan to operate from the week of Thanksgiving until the week of Easter.
The Daily South
The Best Things To Do In Orange, Virginia
In Orange, Virginia, amber hills of grain melt into purple vineyard vines. It’s where horse farms neighbor tiny villages, and fried chicken is as likely to be on the menu as a crab cake. It’s where people like James Madison made his family homestead and developed his ideals and conflicting principles of freedom, and the Grand Dame of Southern cooking, Edna Lewis, was raised. The history runs deep, the food is soulful, and the people are hospitable.
WHSV
Waynesboro fills seats in Wards C and D
WAYNESBORO, Va. (WHSV) - The City of Waynesboro is filling seats in the school board and the city council. With three out of four precincts reporting unofficial election results as of Tuesday night, the results are as follows:. City Council, Ward C -- Jeremy Sloat: 47.85%. Kenneth “Kenny” Lee: 51.80%...
WHSV
Voting to fill City of Harrisonburg Council seats
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Five candidates ran for two seats on Harrisonburg’s City Council. There was also one seat up for a special election to complete former Councilman George Hirschmann’s term after he resigned in May for health reasons. With 10 out of 11 precincts reporting, Monica Robinson...
