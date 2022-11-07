Read full article on original website
KWQC
11th annual Quad Cities Caregiver Conference to be held Saturday
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -November is National Family Caregivers Month. There are more than 11 million family caregivers in the U.S., and nearly half of these caregivers provide help to someone with Alzheimer’s or another dementia. In Iowa and Illinois, there are nearly 500,000 caregivers who provided over 500 million...
OSF Medical Group – Orthopedics is on the move. Here is its new location
As part of its continuing effort to expand health care space for patients in the Galesburg area, OSF Medical Group – Orthopedics will be moving from its current location at the Galesburg Clinic to a building across the campus. The new location will be 3375 N. Seminary St. in the former OSF PromptCare location.
Regional Development Authority issues $2M in grants
The Regional Development Authority (RDA) Board of Directors met recently at the Rhythm City Casino Resort in Davenport to approve payment for 82 grants to local nonprofits, totaling $2,335,845. This award amount includes payments for three multi-cycle commitments to Family Resources, Q2030 and The Salvation Army. RDA also took on two additional multi-cycle grants, one […]
cbs2iowa.com
Iowa City clinic files for bankruptcy after failing to pay $75M malpractice judgment
IOWA CITY, Iowa — OB GYN Associates in Iowa City and Coralville filed for bankruptcy after their malpractice insurance failed to pay $12 million dollars on $75+ million judgment. In March Andrew and Kathleen Kromphardt of Iowa City sued Mercy Hospital in Iowa City and OB GYN Associates after...
KWQC
Communitywide survey reveals possible structure of Davenport schools
DAVENPORT, Iowa. (KWQC) - Communitywide survey reveals possible structure of Davenport schools, which drew more than 4,400 responses. “This survey was utilized as a planning survey for the district,” Superintendent TJ Schneckloth said, “It helps us at a fork in the road with which pathway we’re going to choose and its gonna, the board has made a commitment to utilize data and input from the community to move forward, so this is one of the very key components to that.”
KWQC
Robert Young Center Enrichment Center closed after water main break
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - The Robert Young Center Enrichment Center closed Thursday after flood damage from a water main break, according to a media release. The Robert Young Center Enrichment Center, 4622 Progress Drive, Davenport, closed its in-person care, services will continue and moved to virtual or over the phone. Support groups will continue to meet as scheduled virtually.
KWQC
$1M grant awarded to help expand supportive housing
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Humility Homes & Services and the Seventh Judicial District Department of Correctional Services received a $1 million grant to expand their Pay for Success Model of Supportive Housing program, which helps clients experiencing chronic substance abuse, and are in and out of the judicial system. “Supportive...
Does A White Bag Tied To A Disabled Car Mean HELP ME In The State Of Iowa?
The holiday season means people will be traveling a lot to see friends and family to celebrate. But some people will be traveling alone this holiday season and if you are one of those people, make sure you have plastic bags to place on your mirrors for your safety. Someone...
KWQC
Impact Nutrition
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -Impact Nutrition served the Quad Cities as a premiere nutritionist in Davenport since 2018. Michelle Strause and Emily discuss the business which offers nutrition consultations along with delicious fruit or other flavored smoothies, protein shakes, iced coffees, meal replacement shakes, slushies and energy drinks. Everything is made fresh and with love, served within a warm and welcoming environment, and are available in sizes appropriate for any family member.
KWQC
Lung Cancer Awareness Month: Who should be screened for the disease?
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Dr. Nicholas Yerkes, a thoracic surgeon with UnityPoint Health, says its important that people at-risk be screened for lung cancer. That includes current and past smokers, people exposed to radon, an people exposed to fumes and dust particles in the workplace. He explained the screening involves a low-dose CT scan that is quick and painless.
KWQC
Olathea Creek Vineyard & Winery
LE CLAIRE, Iowa (KWQC) -Olathea Creek Vineyard & Winery is a small, family-owned business dedicated to making delicious wine. Bryce Flaherty and Jason Huffman discuss the business located at 23456 Great River Road, Le Claire, IA. For more information, visit https://www.olatheacreekwinery.com/ or call 563-726-1892.
KWQC
C & S Antique Mall
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -C & S Antique Mall offers two levels and over 55 dealers with a wide range of furniture, collectibles, and unique gifts. Cindy Hancock discusses the business located at 705 West Main Street, Geneseo, IL, and invites viewers to the upcoming Christmas Open House event to be held Nov. 19-20.
KCJJ
UI Hospitals and Clinics want to add inpatient rooms to address shortage
The University of Iowa will be asking the Board of Regents for another $16 million for upgrades to the main campus of its Hospitals and Clinics. The Gazette reports that the figure is in addition to the hundreds of millions in new construction, renovations and expansions already planned or underway across its Johnson County campuses.
KWQC
Meals for the Holiday Program kicks off Monday
MOLINE, Ill. (KWQC) - The City of Moline is kicking off the Meals for the Holiday Program at 8 am Monday, November 14, 2022. The program will be held at Moline City Hall, 619 16th Street, Moline, IL. Qualified Moline residents will receive $200 in Hy-vee vouchers to help with gas and food purchases.
KWQC
Scott County conducts post-election audit
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Officials at the Scott County Auditor’s office held their mandated post-election audit Thursday afternoon. Each county in the state has to do an audit of one precinct, within each of the 99 counties. The Iowa Secretary of State’s office chooses one or two races that...
ourquadcities.com
WaterMark Corners | Moline Centre
Amy Trimble stopped by to talk about her and her mother’s innovative, intriguing, and inspiring business. For more information visit molincentre.org and watermarkcorners.com.
KCJJ
New senior housing development will include affordable housing
A new senior housing development in Iowa City will mostly consist of affordable units for individuals 55 and older. The NEX senior housing development project on Herbert Hoover Highway was awarded nearly a million dollars in federal housing tax credits last week. As part of the award, the income and rent restrictions will remain in place for 30 years. The Housing Trust fund of Johnson County is kicking in $720,000 while the city of Iowa City pledged $380,000. Those figures are 30-year loans.
KWQC
State-of-the-art fitness club at TBK Sports Complex to expand
BETTENDORF, Iowa (KWQC) -If you are looking to improve overall health and wellness, a new full-service, high-end fitness center at the TBK Sports Complex will not disappoint. Linda Wood, Level II Fitness Club Manager and Marc Haynes Operations Director, discuss the equipment, amenities, trainers, and certified staff available to support and encourage anyone on a fitness journey at Level II Fitness Club located at 4850 Competition Drive, Bettendorf.
Recounts completed for Des Moines, Warren counties following 'technical difficulties'
DES MOINES, Iowa — Iowans in Warren, Des Moines and Linn counties have unofficial election results from Tuesday night after Iowa Secretary of State Paul Pate said the counties experienced "technical problems." Pate called on Des Moines and Warren counties to conduct administrative recounts as soon as possible. A...
prestontimesonline.com
MercyOne Clinton Welcomes Nurse Practitioner to Family Practice
MercyOne Clinton Medical Center is excited to welcome Lindsey McDonnell, FNP-C, DNP, a new nurse practitioner specializing in family practice to the MercyOne circle of care. Originally from the Clinton area, Lindsey is fulfilling a dream to provide care for families and be a part of the MercyOne family in Clinton.
