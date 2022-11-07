ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Moline, IL

KWQC

11th annual Quad Cities Caregiver Conference to be held Saturday

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -November is National Family Caregivers Month. There are more than 11 million family caregivers in the U.S., and nearly half of these caregivers provide help to someone with Alzheimer’s or another dementia. In Iowa and Illinois, there are nearly 500,000 caregivers who provided over 500 million...
DAVENPORT, IA
Local 4 WHBF

Regional Development Authority issues $2M in grants

The Regional Development Authority (RDA) Board of Directors met recently at the Rhythm City Casino Resort in Davenport to approve payment for 82 grants to local nonprofits, totaling $2,335,845. This award amount includes payments for three multi-cycle commitments to Family Resources, Q2030 and The Salvation Army. RDA also took on two additional multi-cycle grants, one […]
DAVENPORT, IA
KWQC

Communitywide survey reveals possible structure of Davenport schools

DAVENPORT, Iowa. (KWQC) - Communitywide survey reveals possible structure of Davenport schools, which drew more than 4,400 responses. “This survey was utilized as a planning survey for the district,” Superintendent TJ Schneckloth said, “It helps us at a fork in the road with which pathway we’re going to choose and its gonna, the board has made a commitment to utilize data and input from the community to move forward, so this is one of the very key components to that.”
DAVENPORT, IA
KWQC

Robert Young Center Enrichment Center closed after water main break

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - The Robert Young Center Enrichment Center closed Thursday after flood damage from a water main break, according to a media release. The Robert Young Center Enrichment Center, 4622 Progress Drive, Davenport, closed its in-person care, services will continue and moved to virtual or over the phone. Support groups will continue to meet as scheduled virtually.
DAVENPORT, IA
KWQC

$1M grant awarded to help expand supportive housing

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Humility Homes & Services and the Seventh Judicial District Department of Correctional Services received a $1 million grant to expand their Pay for Success Model of Supportive Housing program, which helps clients experiencing chronic substance abuse, and are in and out of the judicial system. “Supportive...
MUSCATINE COUNTY, IA
KWQC

Impact Nutrition

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -Impact Nutrition served the Quad Cities as a premiere nutritionist in Davenport since 2018. Michelle Strause and Emily discuss the business which offers nutrition consultations along with delicious fruit or other flavored smoothies, protein shakes, iced coffees, meal replacement shakes, slushies and energy drinks. Everything is made fresh and with love, served within a warm and welcoming environment, and are available in sizes appropriate for any family member.
DAVENPORT, IA
KWQC

Lung Cancer Awareness Month: Who should be screened for the disease?

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Dr. Nicholas Yerkes, a thoracic surgeon with UnityPoint Health, says its important that people at-risk be screened for lung cancer. That includes current and past smokers, people exposed to radon, an people exposed to fumes and dust particles in the workplace. He explained the screening involves a low-dose CT scan that is quick and painless.
DAVENPORT, IA
KWQC

Olathea Creek Vineyard & Winery

LE CLAIRE, Iowa (KWQC) -Olathea Creek Vineyard & Winery is a small, family-owned business dedicated to making delicious wine. Bryce Flaherty and Jason Huffman discuss the business located at 23456 Great River Road, Le Claire, IA. For more information, visit https://www.olatheacreekwinery.com/ or call 563-726-1892.
LE CLAIRE, IA
KWQC

C & S Antique Mall

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -C & S Antique Mall offers two levels and over 55 dealers with a wide range of furniture, collectibles, and unique gifts. Cindy Hancock discusses the business located at 705 West Main Street, Geneseo, IL, and invites viewers to the upcoming Christmas Open House event to be held Nov. 19-20.
GENESEO, IL
KCJJ

UI Hospitals and Clinics want to add inpatient rooms to address shortage

The University of Iowa will be asking the Board of Regents for another $16 million for upgrades to the main campus of its Hospitals and Clinics. The Gazette reports that the figure is in addition to the hundreds of millions in new construction, renovations and expansions already planned or underway across its Johnson County campuses.
IOWA CITY, IA
KWQC

Meals for the Holiday Program kicks off Monday

MOLINE, Ill. (KWQC) - The City of Moline is kicking off the Meals for the Holiday Program at 8 am Monday, November 14, 2022. The program will be held at Moline City Hall, 619 16th Street, Moline, IL. Qualified Moline residents will receive $200 in Hy-vee vouchers to help with gas and food purchases.
MOLINE, IL
KWQC

Scott County conducts post-election audit

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Officials at the Scott County Auditor’s office held their mandated post-election audit Thursday afternoon. Each county in the state has to do an audit of one precinct, within each of the 99 counties. The Iowa Secretary of State’s office chooses one or two races that...
SCOTT COUNTY, IA
ourquadcities.com

WaterMark Corners | Moline Centre

Amy Trimble stopped by to talk about her and her mother’s innovative, intriguing, and inspiring business. For more information visit molincentre.org and watermarkcorners.com.
KCJJ

New senior housing development will include affordable housing

A new senior housing development in Iowa City will mostly consist of affordable units for individuals 55 and older. The NEX senior housing development project on Herbert Hoover Highway was awarded nearly a million dollars in federal housing tax credits last week. As part of the award, the income and rent restrictions will remain in place for 30 years. The Housing Trust fund of Johnson County is kicking in $720,000 while the city of Iowa City pledged $380,000. Those figures are 30-year loans.
IOWA CITY, IA
KWQC

State-of-the-art fitness club at TBK Sports Complex to expand

BETTENDORF, Iowa (KWQC) -If you are looking to improve overall health and wellness, a new full-service, high-end fitness center at the TBK Sports Complex will not disappoint. Linda Wood, Level II Fitness Club Manager and Marc Haynes Operations Director, discuss the equipment, amenities, trainers, and certified staff available to support and encourage anyone on a fitness journey at Level II Fitness Club located at 4850 Competition Drive, Bettendorf.
BETTENDORF, IA
prestontimesonline.com

MercyOne Clinton Welcomes Nurse Practitioner to Family Practice

MercyOne Clinton Medical Center is excited to welcome Lindsey McDonnell, FNP-C, DNP, a new nurse practitioner specializing in family practice to the MercyOne circle of care. Originally from the Clinton area, Lindsey is fulfilling a dream to provide care for families and be a part of the MercyOne family in Clinton.
CLINTON, IA

