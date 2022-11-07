ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lucy Thomas Double-Double Leads Monmouth in Home Opener

Monmouth women's basketball hosted New Jersey City University Thursday for their home opener at Oceanfirst Bank Center. The Hawks came away with a 79-70 win, improving to 1-1 on the season. Monmouth got a big bounce back win behind strong performances by Anaya Coleman, Kaci Donovan, Bri Tinsley and Lucy...
West Essex Dominates on Way to North II Title

North Caldwell – The New Jersey field hockey powerhouse that is West Essex asserted itself in the NJSIAA North Jersey, Group II championship game, defeating Hackettstown 7-0 for its eighth straight sectional title. The Knights, who are ranked No. 2 in NJ.com’s Top 20, shut out their opponent for...
