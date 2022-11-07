Read full article on original website
WATCH: Matt takes the basketball court at AmFam Field
American Family Field is trading out wooden bats for a hardwood court, dribbling ground balls for dribbling basketballs, thanks to the first ever Brew City Battle. Hosted at the Brew City ballpark on Friday, Nov. 11, the truly one-of-a-kind basketball doubleheader will feature both the Wisconsin Badgers men's and women's teams as they take the court against the Stanford Cardinal and Kansas State Wildcast, respectively. And what a court it is, placed on top of the AmFam Field infield, serving as an utterly unique and almost surreal basketball backdrop, the familiar and unfamiliar eye-catchingly intertwined.
Wisconsin adds in-state OLB Evan Van Dyn Hoven as a walk-on
The Wisconsin Badgers earn a preferred walk-on commitment from 2023 athlete Evan Van Dyn Hoven out of Menasha.
Wisconsin transfer set to take official visit to Kansas
Kansas football is looking to build a strong transfer portal class for the third offseason running under Lance Leipold. The Jayhawks got off to a very strong start, landing Wisconsin offensive line transfer Logan Brown back on October 30. Well, Leipold and staff have found another Wisconsin transfer they like in Markus Allen. The wide receiver will take an official visit to KU from November 18 through 20. Phog.net first reported KU’s interest in Allen back on Oct. 31.
gomarquette.com
#MUBB Signs Trio Of Prep Standouts
The Marquette University men's basketball program has signed Al Amadou (Philadelphia, Pa./Springside Chestnut Hill Academy), Zaide Lowery (Springfield, Mo./La Lumiere School) and Tre Norman (Boston, Mass./Worcester Academy) to National Letters of Intent, head coach Shaka Smart announced Wednesday morning. All three will arrive on campus in the summer of 2023...
The journey of 98-year-old Milwaukee legend Dr. Finlayson
Dr. Finlayson broke many barriers as an African American. He became the first Black OB-GYN to practice at St. Joseph's Hospital.
Wisconsin's first PGA superstore coming to Brookfield this winter
The first-ever PGA Tour Superstore in Wisconsin is planned to open this winter in Brookfield, according to our news partners at the Milwaukee Business Journal.
Drive-thru coffee chain '7 Brew' plans to open at least 40 Wisconsin locations
Coffee stand chain 7 Brew will open dozens of locations in Wisconsin and already has two Milwaukee-area sites in the works, according to our partners at the Milwaukee Business Journal.
1-on-1 with Wisconsin's next lieutenant governor, Sara Rodriguez
Life has taken Lieutenant Governor-Elect Sara Rodriguez around the world, but her home is in Waukesha County where she grew up and currently lives.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Kenosha bar shooting: Kendal Readus arrested in Georgia
KENOSHA, Wis. - Kendal Readus – one of two men charged for a Kenosha bar shooting that left two people dead and two others injured in September, was arrested just outside of Atlanta, Georgia Thursday, Nov. 10 by the South East Regional United States Marshals Service Fugitive Task Force.
wearegreenbay.com
ON THE SCENE: Mandela Barnes’ election headquarters
1:00 a.m. – Barnes’ election headquarters clears for the night. MILWAUKEE, Wis. (WFRV) – One final update from the campaign. The crowd for Mandela Barnes’ camp has dispersed for the night. 12:00 a.m. – It’s very close, 91% reported. MILWAUKEE, Wis. (WFRV) – It...
Tim Michels during concession speech: 'It wasn't our night tonight'
Republican gubernatorial candidate Tim Michels took the stage at the Italian Community Center in downtown Milwaukee early Wednesday morning to concede the race to Democratic Governor Tony Evers.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee man shot in Brown Deer, shooter arrested
A Milwaukee man was shot near Green Bay and Brown Deer Road Tuesday afternoon. The shooter, a Milwaukee man, was quickly arrested after a short pursuit.
CBS 58
Hales Corners resident wins $50K Powerball prize, record-breaking jackpot still up for grabs
HALES CORNERS, Wis. (CBS 58) -- No one became a billionaire on Saturday for the Powerball drawing, but some won big in Wisconsin. Someone in Hales Corners won a $50,000 Powerball prize. That winning ticket was sold at Jetz convenience store. The other four $50,000 tickets were sold in Green...
Long lines, cramped conditions reported at Milwaukee polling location
Voters are finding themselves in long lines wrapped inside a polling place at 1300 E. Kane in Milwaukee Tuesday evening.
Wisconsin case raises question: Who pays, profits from energy transition?
A proposed rate increase by We Energies is facing pushback from community groups that say the Milwaukee utility is failing to meet its legal obligation to provide affordable power. The 13% electricity rate increase would fund new utility-scale solar and natural gas generation. The rate case by We Energies’ parent...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
MCTS CONNECT 1st electric bus, Wauwatosa to downtown Milwaukee
MILWAUKEE - MCTS CONNECT, Milwaukee County's first electric bus, was unveiled Thursday night, Nov. 10. It will take riders from the medical research center in Wauwatosa to downtown Milwaukee. MCTS officials said MCTS CONNECT is a battery electric bus that will be used on the Bus Rapid Transit route. They...
The Internet Is Divided On The Pronunciation Of A Wisconsin Town
Racine is a city of about 80,000 people in Wisconsin just over the Stateline in the Eastern part of the state. I've never been to Racine. But I assume it's like most other Wisconsin cities of that size. It's full of large happy people that love the Packers and cheese. There's probably roughly one bar for every mailbox in the city. And it gets cold there in the winter. I also assume ice fishing is pretty popular during the winter months.
