American Family Field is trading out wooden bats for a hardwood court, dribbling ground balls for dribbling basketballs, thanks to the first ever Brew City Battle. Hosted at the Brew City ballpark on Friday, Nov. 11, the truly one-of-a-kind basketball doubleheader will feature both the Wisconsin Badgers men's and women's teams as they take the court against the Stanford Cardinal and Kansas State Wildcast, respectively. And what a court it is, placed on top of the AmFam Field infield, serving as an utterly unique and almost surreal basketball backdrop, the familiar and unfamiliar eye-catchingly intertwined.

MILWAUKEE, WI ・ 1 DAY AGO