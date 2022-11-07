ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WATCH: Matt takes the basketball court at AmFam Field

American Family Field is trading out wooden bats for a hardwood court, dribbling ground balls for dribbling basketballs, thanks to the first ever Brew City Battle. Hosted at the Brew City ballpark on Friday, Nov. 11, the truly one-of-a-kind basketball doubleheader will feature both the Wisconsin Badgers men's and women's teams as they take the court against the Stanford Cardinal and Kansas State Wildcast, respectively. And what a court it is, placed on top of the AmFam Field infield, serving as an utterly unique and almost surreal basketball backdrop, the familiar and unfamiliar eye-catchingly intertwined.
MILWAUKEE, WI
247Sports

Wisconsin transfer set to take official visit to Kansas

Kansas football is looking to build a strong transfer portal class for the third offseason running under Lance Leipold. The Jayhawks got off to a very strong start, landing Wisconsin offensive line transfer Logan Brown back on October 30. Well, Leipold and staff have found another Wisconsin transfer they like in Markus Allen. The wide receiver will take an official visit to KU from November 18 through 20. Phog.net first reported KU’s interest in Allen back on Oct. 31.
LAWRENCE, KS
gomarquette.com

#MUBB Signs Trio Of Prep Standouts

The Marquette University men's basketball program has signed Al Amadou (Philadelphia, Pa./Springside Chestnut Hill Academy), Zaide Lowery (Springfield, Mo./La Lumiere School) and Tre Norman (Boston, Mass./Worcester Academy) to National Letters of Intent, head coach Shaka Smart announced Wednesday morning. All three will arrive on campus in the summer of 2023...
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Kenosha bar shooting: Kendal Readus arrested in Georgia

KENOSHA, Wis. - Kendal Readus – one of two men charged for a Kenosha bar shooting that left two people dead and two others injured in September, was arrested just outside of Atlanta, Georgia Thursday, Nov. 10 by the South East Regional United States Marshals Service Fugitive Task Force.
KENOSHA, WI
wearegreenbay.com

ON THE SCENE: Mandela Barnes’ election headquarters

1:00 a.m. – Barnes’ election headquarters clears for the night. MILWAUKEE, Wis. (WFRV) – One final update from the campaign. The crowd for Mandela Barnes’ camp has dispersed for the night. 12:00 a.m. – It’s very close, 91% reported. MILWAUKEE, Wis. (WFRV) – It...
WISCONSIN STATE
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

MCTS CONNECT 1st electric bus, Wauwatosa to downtown Milwaukee

MILWAUKEE - MCTS CONNECT, Milwaukee County's first electric bus, was unveiled Thursday night, Nov. 10. It will take riders from the medical research center in Wauwatosa to downtown Milwaukee. MCTS officials said MCTS CONNECT is a battery electric bus that will be used on the Bus Rapid Transit route. They...
MILWAUKEE, WI
97ZOK

The Internet Is Divided On The Pronunciation Of A Wisconsin Town

Racine is a city of about 80,000 people in Wisconsin just over the Stateline in the Eastern part of the state. I've never been to Racine. But I assume it's like most other Wisconsin cities of that size. It's full of large happy people that love the Packers and cheese. There's probably roughly one bar for every mailbox in the city. And it gets cold there in the winter. I also assume ice fishing is pretty popular during the winter months.
RACINE, WI

