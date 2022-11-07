ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gates Bar-B-Q location temporarily closed by KC health inspectors

By Heidi Schmidt
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The city’s health department shut down a popular Kansas City barbecue restaurant last week after receiving a complaint about potential health violations.

Inspectors closed Gates Bar-B-Q’s Main Street location temporarily following an inspection Oct. 31.

An online report shows inspectors found two critical violations and five non-critical violations at the restaurant.

Airborne car crashes into Pizza Hut roof, starts fire

The violations included live cockroaches in the open cubby spaces behind the front counter and a live mouse in the internal loading dock area at the restaurant. According the report, there were live mouse droppings on the floor in the bar and also inside low cabinets, which included the cabinet at the sauce service station.

Inspectors also reported an employee using an outdoor smoker without a permit and that a box of meat was stored on the ground next to the outdoor smoker.

Powerball Jackpot hits new world record at $1.9B, Kansas Lottery says

Inspectors returned to the Gates Bar-B-Q location the next day, on Nov. 1. They determined all issues were addressed and the restaurant was allowed to reopen.

The restaurant has a history of violations according to online Health Department inspection records.

