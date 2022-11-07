ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlotte, NC

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WSOC Charlotte

Fatal crash blocks I-485 outer in southwest Charlotte

CHARLOTTE — One person was killed and three others were hurt in a wreck Thursday afternoon on Interstate 485 outer in southwest Charlotte, officials said. The Charlotte Fire Department tweeted at 4:17 p.m. that the outer loop was closed at the Interstate 77 South interchange near Pineville. Expect delays...
CHARLOTTE, NC
WBTV

July assault in Charlotte now classified as homicide

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A man who was assaulted in July in southeast Charlotte has died, Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department confirmed. Corey Black was assaulted on Randolph Road, near the Harris Teeter, July 24. He was taken to an area hospital with head injuries, according to police. Officers say Black died...
CHARLOTTE, NC
WBTV

Nicole's remnants impacting Charlotte metro

Heavy rain is already causing issues in some parts of Boone and is only expected to get worse. Parents response CMS Interim superintendent stepping down. Parents say they are not surprised because several superintendents have left. CLT mayor demands better bus system. Updated: 15 hours ago. Republican lawmakers refuse to...
CHARLOTTE, NC
qcnews.com

Effects from Nicole closing in on Carolinas

The Charlotte area is starting to see some showers as Nicole inches closer to the Carolinas. Periods of heavy rain are expected through Friday before things turn cooler for the weekend. Effects from Nicole closing in on Carolinas. The Charlotte area is starting to see some showers as Nicole inches...
CHARLOTTE, NC
WBTV

Kannapolis crash kills 4, injures multiple others

CABARRUS COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - All lanes of traffic have reopened on Interstate 85 in Kannapolis after a crash left four people dead and injured multiple others on Tuesday evening, officials said. The incident happened between Brantley Road and Lane Street near mile marker 61 around 7:10 p.m. Officials said...
KANNAPOLIS, NC
WBTV

Chase on Highway 29 in Cabarrus and Rowan leads to charges

ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - A 25-year-old Kannapolis woman was charged after deputies say she led them on a chase on Highway 29 in Cabarrus and Rowan counties. The incident happened on Monday night just after 8:00 p.m. Deputies say they were attempting a traffic stop on a Suzuki GSX-R1000 at Highway 29 near E. Church St. in China Grove.
CABARRUS COUNTY, NC
wccbcharlotte.com

Driver Killed After Crashing In South Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A driver died after crashing in South Charlotte. The crash happened around 11:17 a.m. in the 14100 block of Johnston Road. Police say they found Ernest Walter, 78, unresponsive behind the wheel of his Jeep Cherokee. MEDIC transported him to Atrium Pineville where he was pronounced dead.
CHARLOTTE, NC
WBTV

Salisbury Police looking for person firing shots from back of a scooter

SALISBURY, N.C. (WBTV) - Police in Salisbury are looking for the person they say was spotted on surveillance video firing shots from the back of a scooter. According to the report, on Tuesday at approximately 2:05 p.m., the Salisbury Police Department responded to 1614 Standish Street, at the Zion Hills Apartments, regarding a shooting.
SALISBURY, NC
WBTV

Driver identified in Kannapolis crash

The sheriff's office has no evidence that carbon monoxide or any other emission from the bus itself caused the symptoms. This mother is now left wondering why someone would take advantage of a six-year-old girl. Voters selected 5 new school board members. Updated: 7 hours ago. Community engagement sessions for...
KANNAPOLIS, NC
WSOC Charlotte

CMPD investigating deadly crash on busy Ballantyne road

CHARLOTTE — One person died in a crash in Charlotte’s Ballantyne neighborhood Monday afternoon, police said. Charlotte-Mecklenburg police responded just after 11 a.m. to the crash at Johnston Road and Ballantyne Village Way. When they arrived, investigators said one person had died at the scene. Channel 9 reached...
CHARLOTTE, NC
WBTV

Hurricane Nicole brings threat of tornados

Republican lawmakers refuse to approve the tax hike, pointing to the continued failed bus system. FIRST ALERT: Wind Advisory in effect for the Charlotte area. Rain showers will continue to move into the WBTV viewing area this afternoon. Emergency crews prepare for strong winds. Updated: 11 hours ago. Rock Hill...
CHARLOTTE, NC
WBTV

Charlotte men charged in armed bank robbery investigation

LINCOLNTON, N.C. (WBTV) - Lincoln County Sheriff’s Deputies arrested and charged two Charlotte men in connection to the robbery of the State Employees Credit Union on NC Highway 73 on Nov. 7. Deputies say they found and identified Jaylen Shamari Rowell, 24, on Pointer Ridge Drive and Christopher D’Michah...
CHARLOTTE, NC

Comments / 0

Community Policy