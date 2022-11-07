Read full article on original website
Deadly wreck closes I-485 outer near I-77 in south Charlotte
Paramedics pronounced one victim deceased on the scene; they are treating three others.
Fatal crash blocks I-485 outer in southwest Charlotte
CHARLOTTE — One person was killed and three others were hurt in a wreck Thursday afternoon on Interstate 485 outer in southwest Charlotte, officials said. The Charlotte Fire Department tweeted at 4:17 p.m. that the outer loop was closed at the Interstate 77 South interchange near Pineville. Expect delays...
WBTV
July assault in Charlotte now classified as homicide
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A man who was assaulted in July in southeast Charlotte has died, Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department confirmed. Corey Black was assaulted on Randolph Road, near the Harris Teeter, July 24. He was taken to an area hospital with head injuries, according to police. Officers say Black died...
WBTV
Nicole's remnants impacting Charlotte metro
Heavy rain is already causing issues in some parts of Boone and is only expected to get worse. Parents response CMS Interim superintendent stepping down. Parents say they are not surprised because several superintendents have left. CLT mayor demands better bus system. Updated: 15 hours ago. Republican lawmakers refuse to...
Five buildings damaged by large fire in Indian Trail
INDIAN TRAIL, N.C. — Union County Emergency Services and five fire department teams responded to the large fire on Union Rd. in Indian Trail Wednesday night. A total of five buildings were damaged including two homes, one barn and two outbuildings. There were no injuries on the scene. The...
qcnews.com
Man assaulted in southwest Charlotte Harris Teeter parking lot in July dies, police say
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A man who was hospitalized after an assault in the parking lot of a southwest Charlotte Harris Teeter in July died from his injuries last weekend, according to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department. Police said 60-year-old Corey Black suffered a head injury when he...
NCDOT: I-485 crash shut down traffic for hours Wednesday
The collision was reported around 3:30 p.m. on I-485 near East John Street.
I-85 South near Lane Street closed after crash: NCDOT
The incident was reported around 7:30 p.m. on I-85 near Lane Street in Kannapolis.
Child and three adults injured in Huntersville crash, area road closed: HFD
Huntersville Fire said the wreck happened on Mt Holly-Huntersville Road at Hambright Road.
qcnews.com
Effects from Nicole closing in on Carolinas
The Charlotte area is starting to see some showers as Nicole inches closer to the Carolinas. Periods of heavy rain are expected through Friday before things turn cooler for the weekend. Effects from Nicole closing in on Carolinas. The Charlotte area is starting to see some showers as Nicole inches...
WBTV
Kannapolis crash kills 4, injures multiple others
CABARRUS COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - All lanes of traffic have reopened on Interstate 85 in Kannapolis after a crash left four people dead and injured multiple others on Tuesday evening, officials said. The incident happened between Brantley Road and Lane Street near mile marker 61 around 7:10 p.m. Officials said...
WBTV
Chase on Highway 29 in Cabarrus and Rowan leads to charges
ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - A 25-year-old Kannapolis woman was charged after deputies say she led them on a chase on Highway 29 in Cabarrus and Rowan counties. The incident happened on Monday night just after 8:00 p.m. Deputies say they were attempting a traffic stop on a Suzuki GSX-R1000 at Highway 29 near E. Church St. in China Grove.
WBTV
Charlotte’s bus system didn’t hold contractor accountable for poor performance, records show
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - The contractor running Charlotte’s bus system has consistently failed to meet important performance metrics for months and sometimes years, internal CATS records reveal. WBTV requested documents related to the performance of CATS’ Bus Operations Division earlier this year. The agency produced the records after a...
wccbcharlotte.com
Driver Killed After Crashing In South Charlotte
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A driver died after crashing in South Charlotte. The crash happened around 11:17 a.m. in the 14100 block of Johnston Road. Police say they found Ernest Walter, 78, unresponsive behind the wheel of his Jeep Cherokee. MEDIC transported him to Atrium Pineville where he was pronounced dead.
Family remembers son after remains found in Gaston County
Family members said the body found along Aderholt Road in Gaston County is likely that of a man who has been missing for months.
WBTV
Salisbury Police looking for person firing shots from back of a scooter
SALISBURY, N.C. (WBTV) - Police in Salisbury are looking for the person they say was spotted on surveillance video firing shots from the back of a scooter. According to the report, on Tuesday at approximately 2:05 p.m., the Salisbury Police Department responded to 1614 Standish Street, at the Zion Hills Apartments, regarding a shooting.
WBTV
Driver identified in Kannapolis crash
The sheriff's office has no evidence that carbon monoxide or any other emission from the bus itself caused the symptoms. This mother is now left wondering why someone would take advantage of a six-year-old girl. Voters selected 5 new school board members. Updated: 7 hours ago. Community engagement sessions for...
CMPD investigating deadly crash on busy Ballantyne road
CHARLOTTE — One person died in a crash in Charlotte’s Ballantyne neighborhood Monday afternoon, police said. Charlotte-Mecklenburg police responded just after 11 a.m. to the crash at Johnston Road and Ballantyne Village Way. When they arrived, investigators said one person had died at the scene. Channel 9 reached...
WBTV
Hurricane Nicole brings threat of tornados
Republican lawmakers refuse to approve the tax hike, pointing to the continued failed bus system. FIRST ALERT: Wind Advisory in effect for the Charlotte area. Rain showers will continue to move into the WBTV viewing area this afternoon. Emergency crews prepare for strong winds. Updated: 11 hours ago. Rock Hill...
WBTV
Charlotte men charged in armed bank robbery investigation
LINCOLNTON, N.C. (WBTV) - Lincoln County Sheriff’s Deputies arrested and charged two Charlotte men in connection to the robbery of the State Employees Credit Union on NC Highway 73 on Nov. 7. Deputies say they found and identified Jaylen Shamari Rowell, 24, on Pointer Ridge Drive and Christopher D’Michah...
