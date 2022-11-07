Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
NFL and Team Owner Sued by GovernmentNews Breaking LIVEWashington, DC
Maryland witness can't identify object with red lights flying under 150 feetRoger MarshRiverdale Park, MD
The 2009 Murder Of The Salsa QueenStill UnsolvedWashington, DC
Citizens for Responsibility and Ethics in Washington Announces They Will File a Challenge if Trump Runs for PresidentThe Maine WriterWashington, DC
Alexandria - A Historic City Embracing its FutureJourneyswithsteveAlexandria, VA
Related
Rays trade integral part of offense to Pirates in shocking move
The Tampa Bay Rays and Pittsburgh Pirates have completed a trade that will send veteran first baseman Ji-Man Choi to the National League Central. In exchange for the 31-year-old infielder, the Pirates send back minor league pitcher Jack Hartman, according to BallySports Florida reporter Tricia Whitaker. “The Rays have traded 1B Ji-Man Choi to the […] The post Rays trade integral part of offense to Pirates in shocking move appeared first on ClutchPoints.
3 best destinations for Willson Contreras in MLB free agency
Willson Contreras is officially hitting the open market. The star catcher has elected MLB free agency after choosing to decline the $19.6 million qualifying offer extended by the Chicago Cubs. The fact that the 30-year-old was in a position to receive a qualifying offer in the first place is surprising. Subject to trade rumors for […] The post 3 best destinations for Willson Contreras in MLB free agency appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Astros reveal Alex Bregman, Martin Maldonado health updates after World Series win
The Houston Astros revealed a pair of injury updates on Alex Bregman and Martin Maldonado following their World Series victory, per Mark Berman. Bregman reportedly suffered a fractured left index finger on a slide in the 8th inning of World Series Game 6. The third baseman remained in the game and will not require surgery […] The post Astros reveal Alex Bregman, Martin Maldonado health updates after World Series win appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Braves’ interesting Vaughn Grissom stance ahead of Dansby Swanson’s free agency
The Atlanta Braves have locked up just about every key member of their future with one notable exception: shortstop Dansby Swanson. He is a free agent now and will command a big deal after making his first All-Star team. It will understandably take a big contract to re-sign Swanson but...
3 best destinations for Trea Turner in free agency
Trea Turner is a superstar in every sense of the word. He hits for average, slugs for power, steals bases, and plays quality defense. You can just ask Jon Hamm how talented Turner truly is. As a result, he is destined to receive a massive payday in MLB free agency. But which team should the […] The post 3 best destinations for Trea Turner in free agency appeared first on ClutchPoints.
‘What’s next?’: Lakers icon Magic Johnson just can’t stop winning after another epic championship achievement
LAFC bagged the MLS Cup title in tremendous fashion on Saturday after some last-minute heroics courtesy of star forward Gareth Bale. Los Angeles Lakers icon Magic Johnson joined the hordes of LAFC fans that celebrated the epic title win. For Johnson, this turned out to be the fourth championship he’s won in four different professional sports.
Yankees give Aaron Judge, Anthony Rizzo qualifying offers with free agency looming
The New York Yankees are gearing up for the beginning of MLB free agency on Thursday. It will be a long offseason process, especially with the futures of stars Aaron Judge and Anthony Rizzo in limbo. However, the Yankees are taking steps to protect themselves in case their futures lie elsewhere. New York will extend […] The post Yankees give Aaron Judge, Anthony Rizzo qualifying offers with free agency looming appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Rumor: Tigers looking to pair Javier Baez with former Cubs All-Star teammate
The MLB rumors are beginning to swirl as the hot stove heats up, with the latest team of interest being the Detroit Tigers. The Tigers, who endured their sixth straight losing season, aren’t looking to just sit back this offseason. After shelling out large contracts to starting pitcher Eduardo Rodriguez and infielder Javier Baez last […] The post Rumor: Tigers looking to pair Javier Baez with former Cubs All-Star teammate appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Dodgers’ internal shortstop option if Trea Turner leaves in free agency
The Los Angeles Dodgers, despite a disappointing end to a 111-win season after fizzling out in the NLDS, remain arguably the most stacked team in the entire MLB. However, the Dodgers still have pressing issues to deal with in free agency, most notably the situation of free agent shortstop Trea Turner, the Dodgers’ marquee acquisition during the 2021 trade deadline.
Status of Carlos Correa’s contract talks with the Twins as free agency begins
The 2022 season didn’t exactly pan out the way the Minnesota Twins were hoping it would, and they are headed back to the drawing board this offseason trying to figure out how to get themselves back into the playoffs after missing them entirely this season. The biggest item on their to-do list revolves around whether […] The post Status of Carlos Correa’s contract talks with the Twins as free agency begins appeared first on ClutchPoints.
RUMOR: Yankees aiming to boost lineup amid Aaron Judge uncertainty, but there’s a twist
The New York Yankees will have plenty of competition for Aaron Judge’s signature after the 6’7 slugger posted one of the best seasons at the plate in MLB history. Judge etched his name into the history books after he surpassed Roger Maris’ AL-record 61 home runs, leading the Yankees to the AL East crown. Alas, Judge went cold during the postseason and the Yankees’ World Series hopes were dashed shortly thereafter.
The 1 Angels player generating trade interest, and it’s not Shohei Ohtani
Every single MLB team not named the Los Angeles Angels is interested in trading for Shohei Ohtani. It’s the asking price that likely drives teams away with the team being adamant that they would not trade their two-way superstar. But Ohtani isn’t the only player being sought after on...
Bob Myers hits impatient Warriors fans with harsh reality on trade front
There’s no denying the Golden State Warriors’ current level of play leaves them well short of earning the status as a top-tier title contender. As his 4-6 team continues searching for answers with the holidays fast approaching, though, Golden State president of basketball operations Bob Myers is hardly pushing the panic button. In fact, he’s […] The post Bob Myers hits impatient Warriors fans with harsh reality on trade front appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Brian Cashman’s comments on Yankees trade ‘inquiries’ don’t bode well for Gleyber Torres
The New York Yankees had a sorely disappointing exit to the 2022 season. The larger the disappointment, the greater the propensity for change. The latest comments from Yankees GM Brian Cashman hint that the team is opening its ears and trade phone lines to the possibility of said change – particularly on the infield. Via […] The post Brian Cashman’s comments on Yankees trade ‘inquiries’ don’t bode well for Gleyber Torres appeared first on ClutchPoints.
‘This game depresses you’: Timberwolves star Karl-Anthony Towns slaps Anthony Edwards with harsh NBA reality
There’s been a lot of buzz surrounding the Minnesota Timberwolves of late, and sadly, they haven’t been all good. For one, Anthony Edwards has been struggling to start the new year, which has drawn some criticism from fans and experts alike. Karl-Anthony Towns is the leader of this...
How Anaheim could try to play hardball with Angels owner Arte Moreno
Angels owner Arte Moreno may have to pay the tab for upgrades at Angel Stadium if the Anaheim City Council approves a study that shows it needs it.
RUMOR: The real reason Knicks are hoarding their 8 first-round draft picks
After the New York Knicks failed to acquire Donovan Mitchell during the offseason, they have gone silent on the trade front. However, that might just be because they are waiting to pounce on the next big name that’s going to be available. At least that’s what several NBA executives believe, with Shams Charania of The […] The post RUMOR: The real reason Knicks are hoarding their 8 first-round draft picks appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Kevin Kiermaier’s heartfelt message to Rays fans as Tampa Bay tenure ends
The Tampa Bay Rays’ longest tenured player’s time at Tropicana Field came to a shocking conclusion Thursday afternoon when it was announced the team would be declining his $13 million club option, making him a free agent on the first day of MLB free agency. 12-year Rays outfielder...
Jacob deGrom’s Mets future draws encouraging take from Billy Eppler
While attending the 2022 GM meetings, New York Mets general manager Billy Eppler took a moment to address Jacob deGrom’s potential future with the organization. deGrom, who has been a central figure to this Mets team for close to a decade now, has finally hit free agency. But it appears that the star pitcher’s time […] The post Jacob deGrom’s Mets future draws encouraging take from Billy Eppler appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Kyle Schwarber’s message to ‘electric’ Phillies fans after World Series loss
Kyle Schwarber’s first season with the Philadelphia Phillies was a smashing success, and while the club fell short of a World Series victory, there was plenty to be excited about. A few days after the conclusion of the World Series, Schwarber sent a heartfelt message out to Phillies fans, thanking them for their support during his debut campaign in Philadelphia.
ClutchPoints
Los Angeles, CA
206K+
Followers
119K+
Post
124M+
Views
ABOUT
ClutchPoints is one of the fastest growing social media-based websites, covering the latest NBA, NFL & MLB news across the world.http://www.clutchpoints.com
Comments / 0