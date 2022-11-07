ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
ClutchPoints

Rays trade integral part of offense to Pirates in shocking move

The Tampa Bay Rays and Pittsburgh Pirates have completed a trade that will send veteran first baseman Ji-Man Choi to the National League Central. In exchange for the 31-year-old infielder, the Pirates send back minor league pitcher Jack Hartman, according to BallySports Florida reporter Tricia Whitaker.
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
ClutchPoints

3 best destinations for Willson Contreras in MLB free agency

Willson Contreras is officially hitting the open market. The star catcher has elected MLB free agency after choosing to decline the $19.6 million qualifying offer extended by the Chicago Cubs. The fact that the 30-year-old was in a position to receive a qualifying offer in the first place is surprising.
ClutchPoints

Astros reveal Alex Bregman, Martin Maldonado health updates after World Series win

The Houston Astros revealed a pair of injury updates on Alex Bregman and Martin Maldonado following their World Series victory, per Mark Berman. Bregman reportedly suffered a fractured left index finger on a slide in the 8th inning of World Series Game 6. The third baseman remained in the game and will not require surgery
HOUSTON, TX
ClutchPoints

3 best destinations for Trea Turner in free agency

Trea Turner is a superstar in every sense of the word. He hits for average, slugs for power, steals bases, and plays quality defense. You can just ask Jon Hamm how talented Turner truly is. As a result, he is destined to receive a massive payday in MLB free agency.
WASHINGTON STATE
ClutchPoints

‘What’s next?’: Lakers icon Magic Johnson just can’t stop winning after another epic championship achievement

LAFC bagged the MLS Cup title in tremendous fashion on Saturday after some last-minute heroics courtesy of star forward Gareth Bale. Los Angeles Lakers icon Magic Johnson joined the hordes of LAFC fans that celebrated the epic title win. For Johnson, this turned out to be the fourth championship he’s won in four different professional sports.
LOS ANGELES, CA
ClutchPoints

Yankees give Aaron Judge, Anthony Rizzo qualifying offers with free agency looming

The New York Yankees are gearing up for the beginning of MLB free agency on Thursday. It will be a long offseason process, especially with the futures of stars Aaron Judge and Anthony Rizzo in limbo. However, the Yankees are taking steps to protect themselves in case their futures lie elsewhere. New York will extend
NEW YORK CITY, NY
ClutchPoints

Rumor: Tigers looking to pair Javier Baez with former Cubs All-Star teammate

The MLB rumors are beginning to swirl as the hot stove heats up, with the latest team of interest being the Detroit Tigers. The Tigers, who endured their sixth straight losing season, aren't looking to just sit back this offseason. After shelling out large contracts to starting pitcher Eduardo Rodriguez and infielder Javier Baez last
CHICAGO, IL
ClutchPoints

Status of Carlos Correa’s contract talks with the Twins as free agency begins

The 2022 season didn't exactly pan out the way the Minnesota Twins were hoping it would, and they are headed back to the drawing board this offseason trying to figure out how to get themselves back into the playoffs after missing them entirely this season. The biggest item on their to-do list revolves around whether
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
ClutchPoints

RUMOR: Yankees aiming to boost lineup amid Aaron Judge uncertainty, but there’s a twist

The New York Yankees will have plenty of competition for Aaron Judge's signature after the 6'7 slugger posted one of the best seasons at the plate in MLB history. Judge etched his name into the history books after he surpassed Roger Maris' AL-record 61 home runs, leading the Yankees to the AL East crown. Alas, Judge went cold during the postseason and the Yankees' World Series hopes were dashed shortly thereafter.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
ClutchPoints

Bob Myers hits impatient Warriors fans with harsh reality on trade front

There's no denying the Golden State Warriors' current level of play leaves them well short of earning the status as a top-tier title contender. As his 4-6 team continues searching for answers with the holidays fast approaching, though, Golden State president of basketball operations Bob Myers is hardly pushing the panic button.
ClutchPoints

Brian Cashman’s comments on Yankees trade ‘inquiries’ don’t bode well for Gleyber Torres

The New York Yankees had a sorely disappointing exit to the 2022 season. The larger the disappointment, the greater the propensity for change. The latest comments from Yankees GM Brian Cashman hint that the team is opening its ears and trade phone lines to the possibility of said change – particularly on the infield.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
ClutchPoints

RUMOR: The real reason Knicks are hoarding their 8 first-round draft picks

After the New York Knicks failed to acquire Donovan Mitchell during the offseason, they have gone silent on the trade front. However, that might just be because they are waiting to pounce on the next big name that's going to be available. At least that's what several NBA executives believe, with Shams Charania of The
NEW YORK CITY, NY
ClutchPoints

Jacob deGrom’s Mets future draws encouraging take from Billy Eppler

While attending the 2022 GM meetings, New York Mets general manager Billy Eppler took a moment to address Jacob deGrom's potential future with the organization. deGrom, who has been a central figure to this Mets team for close to a decade now, has finally hit free agency. But it appears that the star pitcher's time
NEW YORK CITY, NY
ClutchPoints

ClutchPoints

