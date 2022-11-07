Read full article on original website
Barclay: Nurses’ demands are ‘out of step’ with economic situation
The Health Secretary said it was “disappointing” nurses had voted to strike, as he said their demands were “out of step” with the economic situation faced by the UK.Steve Barclay warned that the industrial action would lead to delayed care for patients, after the Royal College of Nursing (RCN) announced on Wednesday that nurses had voted to strike in the majority of NHS employers in a row over pay.Insisting that his “door is open” for talks, he said that it needed to be recognised that “these are economically challenging times”.“We need a strong economy in order to pay for a...
Humza Yousaf warns strike action 'catastrophic' for Scotland's health service
Scotland's health secretary has warned strike action by nurses would be "catastrophic" for the NHS. Humza Yousaf said the industrial action backed by the country's largest nursing union was not inevitable and he wanted further talks on a new pay deal. Mr Yousaf suggested there was scope to redistribute the...
Thousands of operations likely to be cancelled during NHS strikes, trusts chiefs warn
Thousands of hospital surgeries are likely to be cancelled as NHS leaders prepare for unprecedented strike action, The Independent has been told.Most operations apart from cancer care are likely to be called off when nurses take to the picket line, with NHS trusts planning for staffing levels to be similar to bank holidays. Multiple sources say they are almost certain that the upcoming Royal College of Nursing ballot will result in strike action. Results are expected to be finalised on Wednesday. One senior NHS official told The Independent: “[Strike action] is definitely the way it’s going, of course, it’s...
Nurses will be striking for their pay, your health – and the future of the NHS | Polly Toynbee
There is nothing ‘militant’ about demanding less than what you were paid in 2010. The government needs to zip up and stump up, says Guardian columnist Polly Toynbee
DFM has 'head in sand' over state of NHS - Sarwar
That's all from the live page today. Join us again next time. Today’s session was characterised by remarkably lengthy exchanges between the party leaders. John Swinney spent 27 minutes going back and forth with Douglas Ross and Anas Sarwar. That meant backbench members had to rather rush through their...
‘I can’t work in the office safely’: the over-50s leaving the UK labour force
“I’m still working at home, but only just.” Before the pandemic, Melanie Green loved her job in a bustling police control room. But the drugs she takes for arthritis suppress her immune system and Green won’t risk going back into the workplace while Covid continues to circulate.
Yvette Cooper quashes ID card idea after Labour frontbencher says ‘on the table’ OLD
Labour’s shadow home secretary Yvette Cooper has slapped down her close colleague Stephen Kinnock after he said the party would consider bringing in ID cards to help control immigration.Mr Kinnock, shadow minister for immigration, said identity cards should “certainly be on the table” as one solution to control small boat crossings and migrants working illegally in the UK.Despite huge controversy over the issue during the New Labour era, Mr Kinnock told Times Radio: “That is certainly something that Labour is reviewing and will be looking at very carefully.”He said that ID cards would be “so helpful” in reassuring the public that...
Liz Truss fights for survival as even allies say she could have only days left
Prime minister to meet mutinous Tory MPs this week in effort to shore up her position after U-turns on tax
Thousands of Scottish teachers to strike on Thursday 24 November
Teachers to take action in nearly all Scotland’s schools after EIS union members reject 5% pay offer
Home Office minister criticises ‘cheek’ of complaints from illegal migrants
A Home Office minister has criticised the “cheek” of complaints about processing centres from people who have entered the UK illegally.Chris Philp made the comment amid chaos at Manston migrant base in Kent, where at one point as many as 4,000 people were being detained for weeks in a site intended to hold 1,600 for a matter of days.The policing minister also described the centre as legally compliant days after immigration minister Robert Jenrick suggested it was not.Mr Philp told Times Radio: “If people choose to enter a country illegally, and unnecessarily, it is a bit, you know, it’s a bit...
Councils take legal action to stop government putting asylum seekers in local hotels
Councils are taking legal action to stop the government using local hotels to house asylum seekers. At least four local authorities have secured temporary injunctions against Home Office plans, blocking the department’s efforts to find accommodation for asylum seekers. The home secretary Suella Braverman has come under scrutiny for her handling of the Manston immigration centre in Kent. The site is at least three times over capacity because asylum seekers were not being moved on quickly enough to hotel accommodation. However, councils have pushed back against Home Office plans to transfer asylum seekers to hotels in their area. Great...
Aberconwy asylum hotel plan attacked by Welsh government
It is unacceptable that a north Wales hotel is housing asylum seekers without the Welsh government, councils or police being told, a minister has said. Labour Social Justice minister Jane Hutt warned the Home Office risks fostering extremism and said the hotel was in a rural location with none of the specialist services needed nearby.
Sturgeon urged to reject Rosebank oil field plan after questions at Cop27
Scotland’s First Minister has been accused of not answering a question from a climate activist on controversial proposals for a new oil field in the North Sea.Nicola Sturgeon was approached by Wiktoria Jedroszkowiak – an activist with Fridays for Future Eastern Europe – on Tuesday, who asked about her stance on the Rosebank field.Rosebank – proposed to the west of Shetland by the Norwegian state-controlled firm Equinor – could be as much as twice the size of the controversial Cambo development, which was paused following public outcry including from the First Minister.Activist confronts @NicolaSturgeon at #COP27 about the Rosebank oil...
Who is Gavin Williamson? Government minister who resigned over bullying claims
Gavin Williamson has quit government as bullying allegations mounted against the former minister. The Tory MP announced he would be stepping down on Tuesday, saying claims about his conduct had become “a distraction”. His behaviour had come under the spotlight amid claims he brought up a colleague’s private life during a conversation in an alleged bid to strong-arm her into voting with the government of the day.A separate report also emerged showing Sir Gavin, knighted by ex-prime minister Boris Johnson earlier this year, sent expletive-laden texts to the Conservative Party former chief whip in a row over tickets to...
Nicola Sturgeon holds first meeting with PM Rishi Sunak
Nicola Sturgeon has met Rishi Sunak for the first time since he became prime minister. Scotland's first minister said the meeting was "cordial and constructive" despite the pair having "profound political disagreements". She said they discussed the cost of living crisis, the NHS and her desire for a second Scottish...
Unpaid carers facing ‘serious difficulties’ accessing NHS care, report warns
Unpaid carers and the loved ones they look after are experiencing serious difficulties accessing NHS care and their health is deteriorating as a result, research suggests.A third of carers (34%) have been waiting more than a year for specialist treatment or an assessment, according to Carers UK.This is having a negative impact on their mental or physical health (67%) and affecting their attendance at work (32%), the survey of more than 13,000 carers found.Many carers also said they were experiencing considerable physical pain as a result of an untreated condition, making their caring role more difficult, the charity said.It questioned...
MSPs propose more than 150 changes to gender bill
More than 150 changes have been proposed to the new bill that would make it easier to legally change gender in Scotland. MSPs had until midday on Wednesday to submit amendments to the Gender Recognition Reform bill. The legislation has already been approved in principle despite the biggest rebellion by...
Scottish plans to include transgender women in equality law tested in court
Judicial review begins over definition of ‘woman’ in 2018 law to improve gender balance on public boards
Gang turns Glasgow care home minibus into bonfire
A care home in Glasgow has condemned a gang of youths who stole its minibus and turned it into a bonfire. The vehicle belonging to Balmanno House in Cleveden Road in the west end of the city was taken on 5 November. Videos shared on social media showed the bus...
Matt Hancock: A quick guide to the I'm A Celeb MP
Matt Hancock is headed for the Australian jungle to be a contestant on I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here! If you don't regularly follow politics, here's what you need to know about the former health secretary. His decision to enter the jungle has angered people. He has been...
