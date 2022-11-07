Read full article on original website
Michigan Daily
Here’s the latest results from the 2022 Washtenaw County, Ann Arbor midterm
Michigan had a record-breaking turnout for the midterm election, with 4.45 million voters who cast a ballot on Tuesday, according to election data from the office of Secretary of State. The former record, set in 2018, saw a turnout of 4.34 million voters. In Washtenaw County, 182,037 voters submitted ballots.
Democrats hold on to all 9 Washtenaw County board seats for 3rd election in a row
WASHTENAW COUNTY, MI - It’s been nearly four years since a Republican held a seat on Washtenaw County’s top elected body, and that’s not about to change anytime soon. Democrats swept all nine seats on the county board of commissioners for the third election cycle in a row on Tuesday, Nov. 8. Six incumbents held on to their seats, and Democrats built on margins they held in 2020 in the most competitive, predominately rural districts.
Maps show how Washtenaw County voted on abortion, governor’s race
ANN ARBOR, MI — Over 182,000 voters across Washtenaw County cast ballots in the Nov. 8 election, amounting to a 56% turnout. With over 75% casting straight-party ballots for Democrats, the county contributed to the blue wave that helped give Democrats big wins in Michigan. Ann Arbor-area voters helped...
‘It’s a mess.’ Behind the long election lines at the University of Michigan
ANN ARBOR, MI — Standing outside in the cold, wrapped in a blanket, Khadija Toure was one of the many University of Michigan students determined to vote on Election Night. “We’ve been out here for like three to four hours,” she said at 8:20 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 8, as a line of hundreds of students extended as far as the eye could see outside the UM Museum of Art on State Street, one of two campus locations where the city clerk’s office had satellite offices for registering students to vote and cast absentee ballots on the spot.
Dingell wins new Ann Arbor-area Congressional seat by landslide
ANN ARBOR, MI — U.S. Rep. Debbie Dingell, D-Ann Arbor, will stay in Congress another two years, representing a new district that includes Washtenaw County and surrounding areas. The Democratic congresswoman prevailed over Republican challenger Whittney Williams in Michigan’s 6th Congressional District race Tuesday, Nov. 8. She had...
Election results for the Nov. 8 general election in Ann Arbor, Washtenaw County
WASHTENAW COUNTY, MI — Voters across Washtenaw County are electing candidates in nine Michigan House and Senate seats and deciding 25 local ballot proposals in the general election on Tuesday, Nov. 8. In Ann Arbor, a new climate-action tax proposal will share the ballot with mayoral and city council...
Early Washtenaw County election results show some winners and close races
ANN ARBOR, MI — Voters in Ann Arbor and across Washtenaw County went to the polls Tuesday, Nov. 8, to decide a long list of contested races and ballot proposals. While final election results aren’t available yet in all areas, here’s a look at where some of the top local races and proposals stand just before midnight with results reported so far.
wemu.org
2022 Election Results: Washtenaw County Board of Commissioners Races
Incumbent Jason Maciejewski (mah-chee-EH-skee) took the first district race. The Dexter Democrat received over 66-percent voter support in defeating a Republican challenge from Jeff Robbins of Ann Arbor. In the 2nd District, Democrat Crystal Light of Ann Arbor Won with over 57-percent of the vote. She defeated Northville Republican David...
Voters choose Karl Barr to be next 14A District Court judge
WASHTENAW COUNTY, MI – Karl Barr has been elected to serve as the newest judge in Washtenaw County’s 14A District Court. Securing 40,729 votes during the Nov. 8 general election, Barr defeated fellow Washtenaw County attorney Fawn Armstrong, who garnered 29,852 votes. The race decided who will fill the open spot on the bench created by Judge Kirk Tabbey’s retirement.
michiganchronicle.com
2022 Michigan General Election Results
Wayne County Executive Warren Evans wins the primary election with 160,105 (95.83%) votes, according to City of Detroit unofficial results. On Tuesday, voters across Michigan made their voices heard on critical races, issues, and candidates on the 2022 general election season ballot. This election has shaped up to be a...
Republican John James nabs Michigan’s 10th congressional seat
Third time’s the charm for Farmington Hills businessman and veteran John James in his hopes to occupy some form of political office. As projected by multiple news organizations and analysts Wednesday morning, James is expected to keep his lead and become Michigan’s 10th U.S. House district representative with 48.8% of the vote being reported. His Democratic opponent, retired judge Carl Marlinga, trailed with 48.3% of the vote.
Hours-long lines on University of Michigan campus as students scramble to vote
ANN ARBOR, MI — University of Michigan students determined to vote in the Nov. 8 election are standing in hours-long lines to get registered before casting ballots. Ann Arbor City Clerk Jackie Beaudry confirmed shortly after 7 p.m. Tuesday there were hours-long lines at both the city’s satellite offices on the UM campus, where the city has been processing same-day registration requests from students. Wait times are estimated to be up to four hours.
See who was elected to 3 Michigan university boards
Six Democrats won elections to sit on the boards of Michigan’s three largest public universities. For the University of Michigan Board of Regents, Kathy White won with 25% of the vote followed by Michael Behm with 24%. They narrowly beat two Republican candidates, according to unofficial election results reported by the Michigan Secretary of State Wednesday afternoon.
Dexter voters stick with incumbent in mayoral race, OK fire station bond proposal
DEXTER, MI - Dexter voters stood by a veteran elected official who has led the community since its days as a village during the Tuesday, Nov. 8 general election, while also OKing a sizeable bond proposal for an updated fire station. Dexter Mayor Shawn Keough won another four-year term, fending...
Revolutionary War veterans being honored with plaque at Ann Arbor cemetery
ANN ARBOR, MI -- Two Revolutionary War veterans are being honored at an upcoming dedication ceremony for a newly installed plaque at an Ann Arbor cemetery. The Huron Valley Chapter of the Sons of the American Revolution and the Sarah Caswell Angell Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution are hosting the joint plaque dedication ceremony at noon Saturday, Nov. 12, at Forest Hill Cemetery, 415 Observatory St. in Ann Arbor.
fox2detroit.com
Interactive map: How Michigan counties voted to protect abortion rights
SOUTHFIELD, Mich. (FOX 2) - On Tuesday, Nov. 8, Michigan voters approved a ballot measure to enshrine abortion into the state constitution. Proposal 3, known as Reproductive Freedom for All proposal, was approved by voters in the election on Tuesday, Nov. 8. The amendment to the state's constitution will overrule the prevailing 1931 law in Michigan that outlawed abortion without exception for rape or incest. Under that ban, providing non-life-saving abortions would have been prosecuted as manslaughter.
Voters re-elect incumbents to Dexter School Board
DEXTER, MI - Dexter School Board incumbents fended off challengers to win their first full terms on the board. Incumbents Daniel Alabre and Melanie Szawara were elected to six-year terms after defeating challengers Rhonda Haines and Christy Vander Haagen in the Nov. 8 general election. Alabre (6,714) received the most support among voters, followed by Szawara (6,407), while Christy Vander Haagen received 4,071 votes and Rhonda Haines tallied 3,529.
Try a no-nonsense margarita at Monty’s Public House in Ann Arbor
ANN ARBOR, MI - When it becomes your mission to seek out the new, innovative and sometimes off-the-wall cocktails sure to get people’s attention, you’re bound to have a week where you begin to crave a simple, tried-and-true cocktail. That’s where I found myself this week, inexplicably jonesing...
Ypsilanti voters make history by electing new mayor, bring new faces to City Council
YPSILANTI, MI - Ypsilanti residents made history on Tuesday, Nov. 8, electing a Black woman to serve as the city’s mayor for the first time. Democrat Nicole Brown, a two-term City Council member and the city’s mayor pro-tem, took home almost 76% of the vote, beating out Libertarian Mark Alan King and independent Amber Fellows.
