Ann Arbor, MI

MLive

Democrats hold on to all 9 Washtenaw County board seats for 3rd election in a row

WASHTENAW COUNTY, MI - It’s been nearly four years since a Republican held a seat on Washtenaw County’s top elected body, and that’s not about to change anytime soon. Democrats swept all nine seats on the county board of commissioners for the third election cycle in a row on Tuesday, Nov. 8. Six incumbents held on to their seats, and Democrats built on margins they held in 2020 in the most competitive, predominately rural districts.
WASHTENAW COUNTY, MI
MLive

‘It’s a mess.’ Behind the long election lines at the University of Michigan

ANN ARBOR, MI — Standing outside in the cold, wrapped in a blanket, Khadija Toure was one of the many University of Michigan students determined to vote on Election Night. “We’ve been out here for like three to four hours,” she said at 8:20 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 8, as a line of hundreds of students extended as far as the eye could see outside the UM Museum of Art on State Street, one of two campus locations where the city clerk’s office had satellite offices for registering students to vote and cast absentee ballots on the spot.
ANN ARBOR, MI
wemu.org

2022 Election Results: Washtenaw County Board of Commissioners Races

Incumbent Jason Maciejewski (mah-chee-EH-skee) took the first district race. The Dexter Democrat received over 66-percent voter support in defeating a Republican challenge from Jeff Robbins of Ann Arbor. In the 2nd District, Democrat Crystal Light of Ann Arbor Won with over 57-percent of the vote. She defeated Northville Republican David...
WASHTENAW COUNTY, MI
The Ann Arbor News

Voters choose Karl Barr to be next 14A District Court judge

WASHTENAW COUNTY, MI – Karl Barr has been elected to serve as the newest judge in Washtenaw County’s 14A District Court. Securing 40,729 votes during the Nov. 8 general election, Barr defeated fellow Washtenaw County attorney Fawn Armstrong, who garnered 29,852 votes. The race decided who will fill the open spot on the bench created by Judge Kirk Tabbey’s retirement.
WASHTENAW COUNTY, MI
michiganchronicle.com

2022 Michigan General Election Results

Wayne County Executive Warren Evans wins the primary election with 160,105 (95.83%) votes, according to City of Detroit unofficial results. On Tuesday, voters across Michigan made their voices heard on critical races, issues, and candidates on the 2022 general election season ballot. This election has shaped up to be a...
MICHIGAN STATE
Kalamazoo Gazette

Republican John James nabs Michigan’s 10th congressional seat

Third time’s the charm for Farmington Hills businessman and veteran John James in his hopes to occupy some form of political office. As projected by multiple news organizations and analysts Wednesday morning, James is expected to keep his lead and become Michigan’s 10th U.S. House district representative with 48.8% of the vote being reported. His Democratic opponent, retired judge Carl Marlinga, trailed with 48.3% of the vote.
MICHIGAN STATE
The Ann Arbor News

Hours-long lines on University of Michigan campus as students scramble to vote

ANN ARBOR, MI — University of Michigan students determined to vote in the Nov. 8 election are standing in hours-long lines to get registered before casting ballots. Ann Arbor City Clerk Jackie Beaudry confirmed shortly after 7 p.m. Tuesday there were hours-long lines at both the city’s satellite offices on the UM campus, where the city has been processing same-day registration requests from students. Wait times are estimated to be up to four hours.
ANN ARBOR, MI
The Grand Rapids Press

See who was elected to 3 Michigan university boards

Six Democrats won elections to sit on the boards of Michigan’s three largest public universities. For the University of Michigan Board of Regents, Kathy White won with 25% of the vote followed by Michael Behm with 24%. They narrowly beat two Republican candidates, according to unofficial election results reported by the Michigan Secretary of State Wednesday afternoon.
MICHIGAN STATE
The Ann Arbor News

Revolutionary War veterans being honored with plaque at Ann Arbor cemetery

ANN ARBOR, MI -- Two Revolutionary War veterans are being honored at an upcoming dedication ceremony for a newly installed plaque at an Ann Arbor cemetery. The Huron Valley Chapter of the Sons of the American Revolution and the Sarah Caswell Angell Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution are hosting the joint plaque dedication ceremony at noon Saturday, Nov. 12, at Forest Hill Cemetery, 415 Observatory St. in Ann Arbor.
ANN ARBOR, MI
fox2detroit.com

Interactive map: How Michigan counties voted to protect abortion rights

SOUTHFIELD, Mich. (FOX 2) - On Tuesday, Nov. 8, Michigan voters approved a ballot measure to enshrine abortion into the state constitution. Proposal 3, known as Reproductive Freedom for All proposal, was approved by voters in the election on Tuesday, Nov. 8. The amendment to the state's constitution will overrule the prevailing 1931 law in Michigan that outlawed abortion without exception for rape or incest. Under that ban, providing non-life-saving abortions would have been prosecuted as manslaughter.
SOUTHFIELD, MI
MLive

Voters re-elect incumbents to Dexter School Board

DEXTER, MI - Dexter School Board incumbents fended off challengers to win their first full terms on the board. Incumbents Daniel Alabre and Melanie Szawara were elected to six-year terms after defeating challengers Rhonda Haines and Christy Vander Haagen in the Nov. 8 general election. Alabre (6,714) received the most support among voters, followed by Szawara (6,407), while Christy Vander Haagen received 4,071 votes and Rhonda Haines tallied 3,529.
DEXTER, MI
iheart.com

ALERT! Box Tree Moth found in Michigan - Amy Stone

This BYGL Alert is an update on the box tree moth (BTM) (Cydalima perspectalis). On May 28, 2021, BYGL contributor Joe Boggs authored an alert about this invasive species that was on the radar, and continues to be on the radar for Ohio. The alert can be found at: https://bygl.osu.edu/index.php/node/1792.
LENAWEE COUNTY, MI
The Ann Arbor News

The Ann Arbor News

