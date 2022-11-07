ANN ARBOR, MI — Standing outside in the cold, wrapped in a blanket, Khadija Toure was one of the many University of Michigan students determined to vote on Election Night. “We’ve been out here for like three to four hours,” she said at 8:20 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 8, as a line of hundreds of students extended as far as the eye could see outside the UM Museum of Art on State Street, one of two campus locations where the city clerk’s office had satellite offices for registering students to vote and cast absentee ballots on the spot.

