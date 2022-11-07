ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CBS Chicago

Chicago man sentenced to 10 years in prison for trafficking firearms

CHICAGO (CBS)-- A Chicago man who illegally trafficked at least five firearms has been sentenced to 10 years in prison. Roberto Prieto, 34, after he offered firearms for sale in a text message to a law enforcement official on five different occasions. United States Attorney for the Northern District of Illinois confirmed Prieto executed three of the give sales. Prieto pleaded guilty back in June. U.S. District Judge Harry D. Leinenweber imposed a 120-month prison sentence earlier this week. 
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

16-year-old shot inside moving car in Pilsen: police

CHICAGO - A 16-year-old was riding in the passenger seat of a car in Pilsen Thursday night when a man on the street began firing at the car. Police say the victim saw a man and woman standing on the sidewalk in the 2000 block of South Carpenter Street around 8:42 p.m. when the man reached into the woman's purse and pulled out a gun.
CHICAGO, IL
WGN News

Motorcyclist killed by driver making U-turn on South Side: police

CHICAGO — A motorcyclist was killed by a driver attempting to make a U-turn on the city’s South Side, according to Chicago police. The incident happened in the 4600 block of South Cottage Grove around 2:37 a.m. Thursday. Police said the male driver of a sedan was making a U-turn when his vehicle struck a […]
CHICAGO, IL
WSPY NEWS

Montgomery man found guilty of attempted murder in Kane County

A Kane County jury has found a Montgomery man guilty of multiple charges including attempted murder. A news release from the Kane County State's Attorney's Office says the jury took about one and half hours to decide on a guilty verdict for 43-year-old Enrique B. Jaquez, of Montgomery. Prosecutors say...
KANE COUNTY, IL
cwbchicago.com

Lakeview woman shot her neighbor after an afternoon of drinking, prosecutors say

Prosecutors said a Chicago woman shot another resident of her Lakeview apartment building after they spent the afternoon drinking together, but her defense attorney said she denies the allegations and it “might be a one-off situation.”. Lateaner Simmons, 39, was arrested by Chicago police on Tuesday afternoon, shortly after...
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Chicago woman charged in bump-and-run carjacking from 2020

CHICAGO - A woman was charged in connection with a bump-and-run carjacking that took place in 2020 in the Roscoe Village neighborhood. Ariana Barrett-Washington, 20, is accused of rear-ending a 25-year-old woman and carjacking her when she got out of the vehicle to check out the damage on Nov. 20, 2020 in the 3300 block of North Hoyne Avenue, according to Chicago police.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Chicago man who lost son to gun violence helps family with 3 brothers shot

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Four days after three Chicago brothers were shot, family and friends are trying to track down the gunman, offering a big reward and passing out flyers.Among them, a Chatham father who lost his son to gun violence. CBS 2's Shardaa Gray caught up with him and the push to find his son's killer.  "That was his 16th birthday, I remember now." Memories quilted on a blanket. that Rodney White-El will cherish. "This was in front of the steakhouse. That's what he liked, that's what he liked. He was well dressed. He was always into dressing himself."...
CHICAGO, IL
cwbchicago.com

Man gets 9 years for attacking Cook County jail officers

One of two men charged with attacking three corrections officers in the Cook County jail’s maximum security wing has been sentenced to nine years in prison. Sharelle Sims, 26, pleaded guilty to three counts of aggravated battery of a correctional officer causing great bodily harm, according to court records. Prosecutors dropped attempted murder, kidnapping, and three felony resisting charges.
COOK COUNTY, IL
fox32chicago.com

3 shot, 1 fatally outside McDonald's on Chicago's South Side

CHICAGO - Three people were shot, one fatally Thursday afternoon in Chicago's Roseland neighborhood. Around 2:47 p.m., police say two men and a woman were on the sidewalk outside the McDonald's at 95th Street and Lafayette Avenue when shots were fired by an unknown offender. A 29-year-old man sustained gunshot...
CHICAGO, IL
WGN News

Little Village group seeks federal help for unsolved homicides

CHICAGO — The Little Village Community Council is concerned about the number of unsolved homicides cases in its neighborhood and wants the FBI to step in and help. The council held a press conference Wednesday morning with members of its committee Mothers and Families United for Justice to formally ask the Chicago Police Department to […]
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Man, 48, shot on Rogers Park sidewalk

CHICAGO - A man was shot late Wednesday in the Rogers Park neighborhood. The 48-year-old was standing on the sidewalk around 10 p.m. in the 1600 block of West Howard Street when a gunman walked up and started shooting, police said. The man was struck in the foot and was...
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Boy, 14, wounded in shooting while collecting signatures outside polling place in Brighton Park

CHICAGO (CBS) -- While thousands turned out to the polls to vote in Tuesday's general election, a 14-year-old boy was shot outside a polling place in Brighton Park.Police said, shortly before 5 p.m. Tuesday, the boy was standing on the sidewalk in the 4400 block of South Archer Avenue, when someone shot him in the left leg. The boy was taken to the hospital in good condition.We spoke with multiple witnesses – none of whom wanted to speak with us on camera because they fear retaliation. We have no idea who shot the boy or why, but we do know the...
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Stray bullet injures man in Lower West Side apartment: police

CHICAGO - A man was injured by gunfire on the Lower West Side when a round came through the wall of a bedroom in an apartment late Wednesday. Police say a 24-year-old man was standing in the bedroom of a second floor apartment in the 2100 block of South Wood Street when bullets came through the wall about 11:45 p.m.
CHICAGO, IL

Comments / 0

Community Policy