Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Governor Abbott Sends the 300th Migrant Bus to ChicagoTom HandyTexas State
Attempt to Force Chicago Public School Officials to Attend Council Meetings in Order to Receive City Funds FailsNatalie Frank, Ph.D.Chicago, IL
4 Great Burger Places in IllinoisAlina AndrasIllinois State
You can rent the opulent Lincoln Park mansion built for a Titanic survivor for a mere 23K per monthJennifer GeerChicago, IL
Mom Attacked By Riverdale Police Offered Pennies For Brutal AttackSiloamRiverdale, IL
Related
Chicago man sentenced to 10 years in prison for trafficking firearms
CHICAGO (CBS)-- A Chicago man who illegally trafficked at least five firearms has been sentenced to 10 years in prison. Roberto Prieto, 34, after he offered firearms for sale in a text message to a law enforcement official on five different occasions. United States Attorney for the Northern District of Illinois confirmed Prieto executed three of the give sales. Prieto pleaded guilty back in June. U.S. District Judge Harry D. Leinenweber imposed a 120-month prison sentence earlier this week.
fox32chicago.com
16-year-old shot inside moving car in Pilsen: police
CHICAGO - A 16-year-old was riding in the passenger seat of a car in Pilsen Thursday night when a man on the street began firing at the car. Police say the victim saw a man and woman standing on the sidewalk in the 2000 block of South Carpenter Street around 8:42 p.m. when the man reached into the woman's purse and pulled out a gun.
cwbchicago.com
Man charged with Loop carjacking didn’t know what his two companions were going to do, defense attorney says
A 19-year-old man and two juveniles carjacked a driver at gunpoint in downtown Chicago on Tuesday evening, prosecutors said. But the man, who allegedly admitted to being at the scene of the hijacking and riding in the car, allegedly told police that he didn’t know that the two teens were going to carjack someone.
Motorcyclist killed by driver making U-turn on South Side: police
CHICAGO — A motorcyclist was killed by a driver attempting to make a U-turn on the city’s South Side, according to Chicago police. The incident happened in the 4600 block of South Cottage Grove around 2:37 a.m. Thursday. Police said the male driver of a sedan was making a U-turn when his vehicle struck a […]
NBC Chicago
Man Confesses to Gruesome Killing After Dismembered Body Parts Found in Chicago; Police Still Searching for Some Remains
Gruesome details surrounding the killing and dismemberment of a Chicago man were revealed in court Tuesday as a 56-year-old man confessed to the murder of his longtime acquaintance. Austin resident Judson Taylor is being held without bail days after waiving his Miranda rights and vividly confessing to the killing and...
WSPY NEWS
Montgomery man found guilty of attempted murder in Kane County
A Kane County jury has found a Montgomery man guilty of multiple charges including attempted murder. A news release from the Kane County State's Attorney's Office says the jury took about one and half hours to decide on a guilty verdict for 43-year-old Enrique B. Jaquez, of Montgomery. Prosecutors say...
theeastcountygazette.com
Chicago: Man Sentenced To Natural Life In Prison For Killing The Gage Park Family
CHICAGO (AP) — According to the Cook County State’s Attorney’s Office. Diego Uribe, the man who brutally murdered six of his family members in Gage Park in 2016. He is sentenced to natural life in prison. Suppose a person is sentenced to natural life in prison. There...
cwbchicago.com
Lakeview woman shot her neighbor after an afternoon of drinking, prosecutors say
Prosecutors said a Chicago woman shot another resident of her Lakeview apartment building after they spent the afternoon drinking together, but her defense attorney said she denies the allegations and it “might be a one-off situation.”. Lateaner Simmons, 39, was arrested by Chicago police on Tuesday afternoon, shortly after...
fox32chicago.com
Chicago woman charged in bump-and-run carjacking from 2020
CHICAGO - A woman was charged in connection with a bump-and-run carjacking that took place in 2020 in the Roscoe Village neighborhood. Ariana Barrett-Washington, 20, is accused of rear-ending a 25-year-old woman and carjacking her when she got out of the vehicle to check out the damage on Nov. 20, 2020 in the 3300 block of North Hoyne Avenue, according to Chicago police.
Chicago man who lost son to gun violence helps family with 3 brothers shot
CHICAGO (CBS) -- Four days after three Chicago brothers were shot, family and friends are trying to track down the gunman, offering a big reward and passing out flyers.Among them, a Chatham father who lost his son to gun violence. CBS 2's Shardaa Gray caught up with him and the push to find his son's killer. "That was his 16th birthday, I remember now." Memories quilted on a blanket. that Rodney White-El will cherish. "This was in front of the steakhouse. That's what he liked, that's what he liked. He was well dressed. He was always into dressing himself."...
cwbchicago.com
Man gets 9 years for attacking Cook County jail officers
One of two men charged with attacking three corrections officers in the Cook County jail’s maximum security wing has been sentenced to nine years in prison. Sharelle Sims, 26, pleaded guilty to three counts of aggravated battery of a correctional officer causing great bodily harm, according to court records. Prosecutors dropped attempted murder, kidnapping, and three felony resisting charges.
15-year-old girl shot while sitting in parked car on South Side
CHICAGO — A 15-year-old girl was shot while sitting in a parked vehicle on the city’s South Side. The shooting happened in the 800 block of West 63rd Street around 7:15 p.m. Tuesday in Englewood. Police said the teen was sitting in a parked vehicle when shots were fired and she was struck in the […]
fox32chicago.com
3 shot, 1 fatally outside McDonald's on Chicago's South Side
CHICAGO - Three people were shot, one fatally Thursday afternoon in Chicago's Roseland neighborhood. Around 2:47 p.m., police say two men and a woman were on the sidewalk outside the McDonald's at 95th Street and Lafayette Avenue when shots were fired by an unknown offender. A 29-year-old man sustained gunshot...
Little Village group seeks federal help for unsolved homicides
CHICAGO — The Little Village Community Council is concerned about the number of unsolved homicides cases in its neighborhood and wants the FBI to step in and help. The council held a press conference Wednesday morning with members of its committee Mothers and Families United for Justice to formally ask the Chicago Police Department to […]
fox32chicago.com
Man charged with stabbing, dismembering person whose remains were found separately in West Side alleys
CHICAGO - A Chicago man was charged Tuesday in the fatal stabbing and dismemberment of an alleged drug dealer whose remains were found over five days in alleys close to the suspect’s home in Austin. Judson Taylor, 56, was arrested Sunday in the fatal stabbing of 37-year-old Kevin Perry...
cwbchicago.com
3 in custody after carjackings are reported in the Loop and West Town on Tuesday evening
Three people are in custody after a man was carjacked at gunpoint in the Loop on Tuesday evening, according to Chicago police. Another hijacking that occurred near Goose Island around the same time remains unsolved. The first carjacking was reported at 6:27 p.m. in the 1400 block of West Division....
fox32chicago.com
Chicago man sentenced to 14 years for using loaded gun to protect illegal drugs, cash
CHICAGO - A Chicago man who used a loaded gun to protect his heroin, fentanyl and approximately $3,100 in cash has been sentenced to 14 years in federal prison. The U.S. Attorney's Office says London Grover, 32, pointed a firearm at someone attempting to steal his heroin and fentanyl on Feb. 23, 2019.
fox32chicago.com
Man, 48, shot on Rogers Park sidewalk
CHICAGO - A man was shot late Wednesday in the Rogers Park neighborhood. The 48-year-old was standing on the sidewalk around 10 p.m. in the 1600 block of West Howard Street when a gunman walked up and started shooting, police said. The man was struck in the foot and was...
Boy, 14, wounded in shooting while collecting signatures outside polling place in Brighton Park
CHICAGO (CBS) -- While thousands turned out to the polls to vote in Tuesday's general election, a 14-year-old boy was shot outside a polling place in Brighton Park.Police said, shortly before 5 p.m. Tuesday, the boy was standing on the sidewalk in the 4400 block of South Archer Avenue, when someone shot him in the left leg. The boy was taken to the hospital in good condition.We spoke with multiple witnesses – none of whom wanted to speak with us on camera because they fear retaliation. We have no idea who shot the boy or why, but we do know the...
fox32chicago.com
Stray bullet injures man in Lower West Side apartment: police
CHICAGO - A man was injured by gunfire on the Lower West Side when a round came through the wall of a bedroom in an apartment late Wednesday. Police say a 24-year-old man was standing in the bedroom of a second floor apartment in the 2100 block of South Wood Street when bullets came through the wall about 11:45 p.m.
Comments / 1