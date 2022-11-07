Read full article on original website
Related
BBC
Bath City footballer Alex Fletcher in critical condition
A Bath City striker is in a critical but stable condition after crashing into advertising hoardings during the club's National League South game. Alex Fletcher was admitted into intensive care and underwent emergency neurosurgery on Tuesday. The injury happened in the fifth minute of the game at Twerton Park, with...
Look: Live eel found on dry land next to England home's back door
An animal rescuer in England responded to an unusual situation when a homeowner found an eel flopping around on their doorstep.
BBC
Keith Farmer: Northern Ireland's four-time British motorcycling champion dies aged 35
Keith Farmer, one of Northern Ireland's most successful motorcyclists, has died aged 35. The Clogher native, a four-time British champion, passed away suddenly. He retired from racing in September 2021, having originally planned to retire at the end of last year. Farmer won the National Superstock 600 title in 2011...
Comments / 0