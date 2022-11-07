ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

RUMOR: Ollivander’s Wand Shop to Debut New Style of Interactive Wands Next Month at Universal Orlando Resort

Ollivander’s Wand Shop in the Wizarding World of Harry Potter offers a wide variety of interactive wands for witches and wizards to choose from (or have the wand choose you in the wand ceremony). But a little owl told us that the 13 wand types currently available will be retiring next month, with brand new interactive wands debuting December 5.
ORLANDO, FL
Universal Orlando Resort Beginning Phased Reopening of Theme Parks For Hotel Guests Following Hurricane Nicole

As Tropical Storm Nicole (briefly Hurricane Nicole) leaves Central Florida behind, Universal Orlando Resort has begun a phased reopening. The resort closed early yesterday in anticipation of the adverse weather. Universal Studios Florida and Universal CityWalk have reopened with limited experiences for Universal Orlando hotel guests only today, Thursday, November...
ORLANDO, FL
REVIEW: Holiday Candy Cane Milkshake Returns to Disney’s Hollywood Studios

Walt Disney World is celebrating the holidays with plenty of new sugary snacks. At Disney’s Hollywood Studios, guests can cool down with a holiday candy cane milkshake piled high with goodies. The shake is available at Hollywood Scoops on Sunset Boulevard. Holiday Candy Cane Milkshake – $9.49. Peppermint...
BREAKING: Universal Orlando Resort Closing Today Due to Tropical Storm Nicole

Universal Orlando Resort has announced that the theme parks and CityWalk will be closing today due to Tropical Storm Nicole. The parks and CityWalk will close at 5 p.m. today, November 9. Universal’s Volcano Bay will be closed today and tomorrow, November 10. For more information on booking your...
PHOTOS, VIDEO: Space Mountain Holiday Run Brings Festive Lighting and Music to a Classic Attraction for Mickey’s Very Merry Christmas Party

The holiday season has reached the far edges of the galaxy, and even Space Mountain is getting in on the yuletide fun. The Space Mountain Holiday Run overlay has returned for Mickey’s Very Merry Christmas Party. The ride promises “a trippy jaunt through the cosmos, filled with dazzling lighting and high-energy holiday tunes.”
REVIEW: ‘The Imagineering Story’ Book Celebrates Creativity, Thinking, and Doing

This post may contain affiliate links; please read the disclosure for more information. This post may contain affiliate links; please read the disclosure for more information. In November 1942, the Aluminum Company of America (Alcoa) published an ad in a number of newspapers to encourage the purchase of war bonds. The ad featured a drawing of the Alcoa plant and on one building was a sign that read “The Place They Do Imagineering.”
ILLINOIS STATE
Tickets Available Again for Mickey’s Very Merry Christmas Party Tonight

The Mickey’s Very Merry Christmas Party event tonight, November 10, was the first date to sell out but tickets are available for the event again. It seems in the wake of Hurricane Nicole, many guests canceled their tickets for tonight’s party. Disney has reopened sales online as well as in person. One adult ticket is $149.

