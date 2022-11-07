Read full article on original website
Related
WDW News Today
RUMOR: Ollivander’s Wand Shop to Debut New Style of Interactive Wands Next Month at Universal Orlando Resort
Ollivander’s Wand Shop in the Wizarding World of Harry Potter offers a wide variety of interactive wands for witches and wizards to choose from (or have the wand choose you in the wand ceremony). But a little owl told us that the 13 wand types currently available will be retiring next month, with brand new interactive wands debuting December 5.
WDW News Today
PHOTO REPORT: Disney’s Hollywood Studios 11/06/22 (Green Army Men Return to Toy Story Land, Disney Vacation Club Holiday Merchandise, Disney nuiMOs 12 Day Advent Calendar, & More)
Season’s Greetings from a crowded Disney’s Hollywood Studios! We are back at Disney’s Hollywood Studios because the Green Army Men are returning to the park for the first time since March 2020. We will be sure to report on all the new things we find today. Let’s get started!
WDW News Today
Universal Orlando Resort Beginning Phased Reopening of Theme Parks For Hotel Guests Following Hurricane Nicole
As Tropical Storm Nicole (briefly Hurricane Nicole) leaves Central Florida behind, Universal Orlando Resort has begun a phased reopening. The resort closed early yesterday in anticipation of the adverse weather. Universal Studios Florida and Universal CityWalk have reopened with limited experiences for Universal Orlando hotel guests only today, Thursday, November...
WDW News Today
REVIEW: Holiday Candy Cane Milkshake Returns to Disney’s Hollywood Studios
Walt Disney World is celebrating the holidays with plenty of new sugary snacks. At Disney’s Hollywood Studios, guests can cool down with a holiday candy cane milkshake piled high with goodies. The shake is available at Hollywood Scoops on Sunset Boulevard. Holiday Candy Cane Milkshake – $9.49. Peppermint...
WDW News Today
First Department Store Details Added to 2022 Holiday Tribute Store Façade at Universal Studios Florida
Universal Orlando Resort is gearing up for the 2022 holiday season. In addition to a giant Christmas tree, the New York area of Universal Studios Florida will also house the Holiday Tribute Store. This year’s store will have a classic department store theme and the first details have been added to the façade.
WDW News Today
BREAKING: Walt Disney World Theme Park Phased Reopening Schedule Announced for November 10
Walt Disney World has announced the phased reopening schedule for the theme parks in the wake of Hurricane Nicole. The parks closed early on November 9 for the safety of guests and Cast Members. Early entry for resort guests will not be available at any park. Magic Kingdom. Magic Kingdom...
WDW News Today
BREAKING: Disney’s Fort Wilderness Resort and More Closing Due to Subtropical Storm Nicole
UPDATE: As of 11:00 a.m., Disney has reversed this decision, and the resort areas are no longer scheduled for closure. Disney has announced a few closures due to the incoming Subtropical Storm Nicole, which is expected to develop into a Tropical Storm or possibly a Hurricane by the time it makes landfall in Central Florida.
WDW News Today
PHOTOS, VIDEO: Monsters Inc. Laugh Floor Holiday Overlay at Mickey’s Very Merry Christmas Party
The crew at Monsters Inc. Laugh Floor is putting some “Ha Ha Ha” in their “Ho Ho Ho” at Mickey’s Very Merry Christmas Party. We love the overlay work done to the logos, as it gives us a look at how monsters celebrate in their world. You’ll get an even better look at a completed monster Chistmas tree, but more on that later.
WDW News Today
BREAKING: Universal Orlando Resort Closing Today Due to Tropical Storm Nicole
Universal Orlando Resort has announced that the theme parks and CityWalk will be closing today due to Tropical Storm Nicole. The parks and CityWalk will close at 5 p.m. today, November 9. Universal’s Volcano Bay will be closed today and tomorrow, November 10. For more information on booking your...
WDW News Today
PHOTOS, VIDEO: Space Mountain Holiday Run Brings Festive Lighting and Music to a Classic Attraction for Mickey’s Very Merry Christmas Party
The holiday season has reached the far edges of the galaxy, and even Space Mountain is getting in on the yuletide fun. The Space Mountain Holiday Run overlay has returned for Mickey’s Very Merry Christmas Party. The ride promises “a trippy jaunt through the cosmos, filled with dazzling lighting and high-energy holiday tunes.”
WDW News Today
First Look at 2022 Mickey’s Very Merry Christmas Party Commemorative Ornament Gift
This year, all guests who enter Mickey’s Very Merry Christmas Party can pick up a free ornament featuring the 50th Anniversary logo! Naturally we swung through the pickup area to get one for ourselves. The ornament is made of metal and in the shape of an abstract snowflake. At...
WDW News Today
REVIEW: Polar Bear Claw Available During Mickey’s Very Merry Christmas Party at Magic Kingdom
A new variation on a classic baked good is available exclusively for Mickey’s Very Merry Christmas Party guests at the Magic Kingdom. At the Cool Ship in Tomorrowland, guests can find the Polar Bear Claw. Polar Bear Claw – $6.50. Chocolate hazelnut pastry with white and dark chocolate.
WDW News Today
BREAKING: Tarzan’s Treehouse Becoming Swiss Family-Inspired Adventureland Treehouse at Disneyland Park
Tarzan’s Treehouse at Disneyland Park is returning to its roots and being transformed into the Adventureland Treehouse, with an original story partially inspired by “Swiss Family Robinson.”. Before it was Tarzan’s Treehouse, the attraction was Swiss Family Treehouse, based on the 1960 film “Swiss Family Robinson.” It opened...
WDW News Today
REVIEW: ‘The Imagineering Story’ Book Celebrates Creativity, Thinking, and Doing
This post may contain affiliate links; please read the disclosure for more information. This post may contain affiliate links; please read the disclosure for more information. In November 1942, the Aluminum Company of America (Alcoa) published an ad in a number of newspapers to encourage the purchase of war bonds. The ad featured a drawing of the Alcoa plant and on one building was a sign that read “The Place They Do Imagineering.”
WDW News Today
First Look at Tokyo Disney Resort 40th Anniversary ‘Dream-Go-Round’ Costumes for Mickey & Friends Revealed
Today, Tokyo Disney Resort gave a first look at the actual costumes for Mickey and Friends in their special 40th Anniversary costumes which will debut next April!. The new shot shows Mickey, Minnie, Donald, Daisy, Goofy, Pluto, Chip, and Dale in their new outfits. Mickey’s costume is very multicolor, combining...
WDW News Today
REVIEW: New Sake Sangria Shines at Holiday Duets Marketplace for the 2022 Festival of Holidays in Disney California Adventure
Holiday Duets, a marketplace available during the 2022 Disney California Adventure Festival of the Holidays, centers around classic, savory food pairings, and tropical cocktails. Menu for the Holiday Duets Marketplace at Disney California Adventure Festival of Holidays 2022. Food:. 🆕 Southern Mac ‘n Cheese – $8.50. Pork...
WDW News Today
REVIEW: New Hot Chocolate Lunch Box Tart from Woody’s Lunch Box at Disney’s Hollywood Studios
Christmas has come to Toy Story Land at Disney’s Hollywood Studios! The halls are decked, jingle bells are ringing on Slinky Dog Dash, and Woody’s Lunch Box has a new Hot Chocolate Lunch Box Tart. Hot Chocolate Lunch Box Tart – $4.49. Chocolate fudge filling, hot chocolate...
WDW News Today
Fantasmic! and Extended Evening Hours Canceled at Walt Disney World Tonight Due to Tropical Storm Nicole
In advance of Tropical Storm Nicole, or possibly Hurricane Nicole, Walt Disney World announced performances of “Fantasmic!,” as well as Extended Evening Hours have been canceled. Due to the show being performed outdoors, all performances of “Fantasmic!” have been canceled for Wednesday, November 9, 2022. Disney has also...
WDW News Today
PHOTOS, VIDEO: Mickey’s Once Upon a Christmastime Parade at Mickey’s Very Merry Christmas Party 2022
They’ve decked the halls and baked a bushel of festive treats — now it’s time for Mickey’s Once Upon a Christmastime Parade at the 2022 Mickey’s Very Merry Christmas Party. After being absent in 2020 during the COVID-19 restrictions, the parade returned (and was the first parade to return) to Walt Disney World last year.
WDW News Today
Tickets Available Again for Mickey’s Very Merry Christmas Party Tonight
The Mickey’s Very Merry Christmas Party event tonight, November 10, was the first date to sell out but tickets are available for the event again. It seems in the wake of Hurricane Nicole, many guests canceled their tickets for tonight’s party. Disney has reopened sales online as well as in person. One adult ticket is $149.
Comments / 0