valleynewslive.com
FPD investigates a pattern of vehicle break-ins near NDSU
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The Fargo Police Department looks to strengthen the department’s Intelligence-Led Policing efforts highlighting the work of their Intelligence and Analysis unit (IAU). In September, the IAU observed a pattern of vehicle break-ins along Dakota Dr. N. located near the campus of North Dakota...
kfgo.com
Fargo police search for man wanted on felony charge and probation warrants
FARGO (KFGO) – The Fargo Police Department is attempting to locate Tremane Rainey, a 22-year-old with no permanent address, for Aggravated Reckless Endangerment and two Probation Violation Warrants for Fleeing in a Motor Vehicle. Rainey is 5’8″, weighs roughly 180 pounds, and has brown eyes and brown hair....
kfgo.com
Police, FBI meet with residents of apartment complex in Fargo
FARGO (KFGO) – Police and the FBI met with residents living at The Arbors in south Fargo Wednesday afternoon. The department said it wanted to build and strengthen relationships at the apartment complex on 23rd St. east of Countryside Trailer Court. Police said they sent officers because of what...
Appeal made to find missing teen in northern Minnesota
Police have put out a public appeal to find a missing 16-year-old Becker County boy. Braeden Gessell-Gullickson was last seen at his home on Oct. 31, the Becker County Sheriff's Office said. No specific details were given where the teenager is from. He's described as 5'4", weighs about 120 lbs....
valleynewslive.com
Fargo woman identified in fatal crash
MILBANK, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - A Fargo woman has been identified as the person who died Monday morning in a two-car crash west of Milbank. According to the Department of Public Safety, a 2008 Econoline Van was eastbound on U.S. Highway 12 when it crossed the centerline into the westbound lane and collided head-on with a westbound 2005 Dodge Ram pickup.
NSP finds nearly 1,000 suspected Fentanyl pills in traffic stop
The Nebraska State Patrol has arrested a North Dakota woman after finding nearly 1,000 suspected fentanyl pills during a traffic stop on I-80.
valleynewslive.com
Semi rollover near the Casselton overpass
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Heading eastbound on I-94 near the Casselton overpass, a semi rolled off the road due to road conditions. Cass County’s Sheriffs office warns people driving toward Fargo on I-94 to drive with caution and be prepared to stop. They also warn if you...
kfgo.com
Moorhead taxi cab driver killer sentenced to prison
MOORHEAD (KFGO/KVRR) — The man who admitted to killing a taxi driver in Moorhead has been sentenced to 12 1/2 years in prison. 19-year-old Willie Sparkman Jr. pleaded guilty in Clay County District Court to the second-degree murder of 24-year-old Abdullahi Mohamed Abdullahi. Court documents show Sparkman and Kristy...
kfgo.com
Farmer’s cow shot; DNR and Norman County Sheriff’s Office searching for culprit
TWIN VALLEY, Minn. (KFGO) – The Minnesota DNR and the Norman County Sheriff’s Office are searching for an unknown individual believed to have shot and killed a cow during the opening weekend of the deer hunt. Conservation Officer Steve Chihak says the cow was found in a pasture...
valleynewslive.com
Man dead after two-vehicle crash in Traill County
TRAILL COUNTY, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A 54-year-old man from Portland, ND, Ryan Domier, is dead after running into another vehicle at an unmarked intersection. It happened around 2:45 PM Tuesday. Highway Patrol says the man was driving a Ford F150 eastbound on 3rd Street NE. A Ram driven by a 39-year-old Scott Hovde from Portland, ND was southbound on 145th Avenue NE, pulling a flatbed trailer laden with a seed tender.
valleynewslive.com
Mail theft in S. Fargo
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A woman in S. Fargo is frustrated over the theft of her mail this week. Beth Schaible said her neighbor saw a man pull up to her house off of 22nd Ave. S. and went into her mailbox. ”Very frustrating. I felt violated,” said...
valleynewslive.com
Man hurt after crashes into several trees in Norman County
NEAR HENDRUM, Minn. (Valley News Live) - One man is hurt after authorities say he crashed into several trees. Minnesota State Patrol says it happened on Thursday, Nov. 9 along Hwy. 75 just south of Hwy. 200. The crash report says 66-year-old Scott Warner of Hillsboro, ND was heading north...
valleynewslive.com
Minot U.S. Army veteran given new car
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A U.S. Army veteran from Minot was given a new car as part of the 10th annual ‘Keys to Progress’ giveaway. Alan Hackman was given the new van and was celebrated at the West Fargo VFW as part of the festivities. ”Came...
valleynewslive.com
Polk Co. home engulfed in flames
WARREN, M.N. (Valley News Live) - One house in Polk County has been destroyed after a fire broke out just before 7 am. The Polk County Sheriff’s Office was called to a home in rural Warren. Officials say the single-story house was engulfed in flames. There was nobody was...
kvrr.com
Portland, ND man dies in crash
TRAILL COUNTY, N.D. (KVRR) – A Portland, North Dakota man is dead after a crash in Traill County. The Highway Patrol says a pickup was heading east on 3rd Street Northeast seven miles southwest of Portland around 2:50 PM Tuesday. Another pickup pulling a trailer was going south on 145th Avenue Northeast. The first pickup struck the second as it drove through an intersection that doesn’t have a stop sign.
kroxam.com
POLK COUNTY SHERIFF RESPONDS TO HOUSE FIRE IN RURAL WARREN
On Wednesday, November 9, 2022, at approximately 6:57 a.m., The Polk County Sheriff’s Office was called to the residence of 35202 120th ST NW in rural Warren for a single-story house fire. Deputies arrived on the scene and noticed the home was engulfed in flames. The homeowner was notified, and it was confirmed there were no occupants inside at this time.
valleynewslive.com
I-29 now reopen from Fargo to Grand Forks
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - UPDATE: The North Dakota Department of Transportation (NDDOT) has announced that Interstate 29 northbound and southbound lanes from Fargo to Grand Forks is now reopen. A No Travel Advisory is in place for I-29 from Fargo to Hillsboro. Icy conditions and limited visibility are...
valleynewslive.com
Jesse Jahner re-elected as Cass Co. sheriff
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - After a contentious last month in the race to be the top cop in Cass County, voters overwhelmingly voiced to re-elect Jesse Jahner as their sheriff. The North Dakota Secretary of State called the race with 86% of the vote going to Jahner, and...
kfgo.com
Owner attempts to stop city order to demolish dangerous home
FARGO (KFGO) – Dan Curtis, the owner of a Fargo home declared dangerous and ordered demolished by the city, has gone to court to challenge the order. After several years of attempts by the Inspections Department to deal with the problem, city commissioners voted on September 19 to have the house and garage at 924 5th Street South removed by November 18.
valleynewslive.com
More OSHA investigation opened against ND Dollar General stores
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) -We previously reported that OSHA opened an investigation into safety issues at a Dollar General store in Casselton. Two more investigations have been opened since our last report. Two stores in the western portion of the state, Tioga and Garrison, are being investigated. At this...
