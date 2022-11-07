ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Athlete of the Week: Bella Faria

By Dan Lindblad
 3 days ago

This week’s athlete of the week (11/7) is Bella Faria from Kickapoo High School.

Faria is a junior outside hitter on the Chiefs girls’ volleyball team.

And she coninued her great season at the state championships this past weekend.

In the semifinals against St. Dominic, she contributed 15 kills through the five sets helping the Chiefs get to the title game.

She also earned 12 kills in the championship against Lafayette, helping Kickapoo to it’s best season since 1994.

She recorded double digit kills in six of the final eight matches of the season.

Do you have an athlete of the week nomination? Send them in with a brief summary of the athlete as well as pictures or video to Dlucy@kolr10.com.

Again, that’s Dlucy@kolr10.com.

Once more, congrats to this week’s athletes of the week, Bella Faria from Kickapoo High School.

