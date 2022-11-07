ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hamilton County, OH

What issues do voters care about most? Inflation, wages at the top of the list

By Taylor Nimmo
WCPO 9 Cincinnati
WCPO 9 Cincinnati
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Go5UR_0j2C0u8m00

Election Day is less than 24 hours away! The balance of power in the U.S. House and Senate could change based on the will of the people.

The economy is a top priority for voters across the country.

According to a Pew Research study , 79% of registered voters in the United States said the economy was very important to them.

Inflation is also a priority for Tri-State voters. It's what brought first-time voter Kenneth Gaines to the polls in Hamilton County.

"I’m 18 now, so when I was younger everything was a lot cheaper. I'm just seeing the prices go up," Gaines said. "I’m going into adulthood, so I'm trying to pay for things that I have, and gas prices are super high and it's just hard to maneuver with all of that."

RELATED | Ohio's 2022 midterm election: When to vote, who's running and what to know

Florence resident Mike Triplett said inflation is also what’s most important to him this election.

"Everything is just booming, all the prices are exploding," he said. "Every time we go to a store, it's another $20 or $30. So that is my number one issue."

Kentucky resident Cheri Steffen said creating more jobs is important to her.

"I don't know where these 261,000 jobs are that they say there are because when I talk to people, they still can't find jobs," Steffen said.

RELATED | Kentucky's 2022 midterm election: Places to vote near me

The future of democracy is another priority nationwide. 70% of registered voters said it was important to their midterm vote.

Another concern reported among local voters? The cost of energy.

Out of all political topics searched on Google over the past week, wages were the highest for Kentucky, Ohio and Indiana.

Comments / 0

Related
linknky.com

Voters say yes to Republicans, no to abortion amendment

Voters in Northern Kentucky resoundingly chose Republican candidates overall in the 2022 general election but, in a non-congruent manner, voted down a Republican-aligned measure that would have eliminated the right to an abortion in the Commonwealth’s constitution. Most legislative seats in Northern Kentucky are in Republican control after the...
KENTUCKY STATE
wdrb.com

Kentucky voters turn out in record numbers for midterm election

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Kentucky's midterm elections had historic voter turnout. Kentucky's Secretary of State Michael Adams said about 50% of registered voters went to the polls for Tuesday's general election, and when final numbers are in, it could be even higher. "We had a 19% turnout in our main...
KENTUCKY STATE
Cincinnati CityBeat

'There Go My Rights': Twitter Reacts to Ohio, Kentucky 2022 Midterm Election Results

Midterm elections in the United States are vital to shaping the city, region, state and country, but they typically don’t involve tons of drama. Boy, did that change for 2022. In the wake of 2020’s political throwdown and baseless election fraud accusations, the current crop of politicians doubled down on contention, and their supporters often followed suit. Flips, dips and drips all came out of the showdowns on Nov. 8, 2022.
OHIO STATE
WLKY.com

Election results: 2022 midterm elections in Kentucky and Indiana

Tuesday was Election Day for the November midterms. Several major races in Kentucky and Indiana were decided by voters: from Louisville's next mayor to a highly-contested U.S. Senate seat to controversial amendments. Here's how things shaped up in both states:. Mobile users: Click here to view results. Louisville mayor: Craig...
KENTUCKY STATE
WLKY.com

Long lines at the polls: Some Kentucky voters waited an hour or more to vote

Despite Kentucky having three days of early voting for this election, the lines were longer than ever at some polling places on the final day to cast a ballot. Check out the long lines in Bullitt County in the player above. People were wrapped around the parking lot at Paroquet Springs conference center. Some told us they waited more than two hours to fill out their ballot.
BULLITT COUNTY, KY
Fox 19

Kenton County officials probing long lines, huge waits on Election Day

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Reports of long lines and hours-long waits on election day have drawn a response from officials in Kenton County. Some voters reported waiting more than two hours, with serpentine queues issuing through hallways and snaking across parking lots. Kenton County Clerk Gabrielle Summe issued a terse statement...
KENTON COUNTY, KY
WLKY.com

LIVE BLOG: Election Day updates in Kentucky and Indiana

11:30 p.m. - Breckinridge and Bullitt counties still haven't reported results. 11:15 p.m. - Still no call on Kentucky's two ballot measures. 11 p.m. - Erin Houchin wins Indiana's 9th Congressional District. 9:45 p.m. - With 93% of precincts reporting in the Louisville mayoral race, Democrat Craig Greenberg is ahead...
KENTUCKY STATE
spectrumnews1.com

A coin toss decided this northern Kentucky town's next mayor

PENDLETON COUNTY, Ky. — A northern Kentucky town is getting attention for its mayoral race. The election took place in the City of Butler and resulted in a tied number of votes. And by state law, a coin toss decided the next mayor. In the race, Mason Taylor challenged...
BUTLER, KY
WCPO 9 Cincinnati

WCPO 9 Cincinnati

25K+
Followers
6K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Cincinnati, Ohio news and weather from WCPO 9 Cincinnati, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.wcpo.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy