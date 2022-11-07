Read full article on original website
Baker Mayfield's solid day might just create more problems than it solvesEugene Adams
Young Black Americans Most Likely To Adopt Cryptocurrency According To SurveyJus4NetCharlotte, NC
Prison: Drugs, snacks, $20 cigarettes and sex.Jamel El AminCharlotte, NC
North Carolina boasts 3 of the most remote work-friendly cities in America, according to studyEllen EastwoodCharlotte, NC
CHARLOTTE — A man died more than three months after he was assaulted over the summer, the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department said. Police said were called on July 24 to 4400 Randolph Road, near the Harris Teeter and Publix in Cotswold. The call for for an assault, where Corey Black, 60, was the victim.
Both suspects caught after deadly shooting at bus stop in Concord, police say
CONCORD, N.C. — The second suspect wanted after a fatal shooting at a bus stop in Concord last month has been arrested, sources told Channel 9 on Thursday. Tadarius Leon Lamar Redfearn was arrested in Charlotte for his alleged role in the killing. He was one of two suspects accused in the incident, but he had eluded authorities until now. He’s facing a murder charge after the death of 31-year-old Travoris Richardson.
One Person Hospitalized After Shooting In Northeast Charlotte
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — One person is in the hospital after a shooting near University City Thursday, according to MEDIC. Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police responded to a call for service for a gunshot wound in the 10900 block of University City Boulevard, which is near Harris Houston Road, around 6:00 p.m. Thursday.
Salisbury Police looking for person firing shots from back of a scooter
SALISBURY, N.C. (WBTV) - Police in Salisbury are looking for the person they say was spotted on surveillance video firing shots from the back of a scooter. According to the report, on Tuesday at approximately 2:05 p.m., the Salisbury Police Department responded to 1614 Standish Street, at the Zion Hills Apartments, regarding a shooting.
2 men, including suspect in attempted murder, escape from Chesterfield County jail
CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, S.C. — Two men escaped from the Chesterfield County Detention Center early Thursday morning, and authorities say they could have crossed the state line into Monroe, North Carolina. One of the suspects was in custody for attempted murder after a home invasion that turned violent in 2021.
‘Passion for people’: Man who was first Black officer at Gaston County department dies
DALLAS, N.C. — Police in the Gaston County town of Dallas are mourning the loss of Isaac Carter Jr., who was the town’s first Black police officer. He died this week at the age of 86 and his family spoke to Channel 9′s Ken Lemon about their plans to honor him.
Authorities capture escaped Robeson County inmate in South Carolina
ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WMBF) – South Carolina authorities captured an inmate accused of escaping from a Robeson County facility. Joshua Ostwalt, 32, was taken into custody without incident Thursday afternoon in York County. Authorities said escaped around 3 p.m. Wednesday from the recreation yard at the Robeson Confinement in...
Victims Identified in Wrong-Way Crash on I-85 in Cabarrus County
CABARRUS COUNTY, N.C. — Four people have died after a wrong-way accident in Cabarrus County. The crash happened after 7 p.m. on Wednesday. The North Carolina Highway Patrol says the accident happened on I-85 in the southbound lane near mile marker 61 in Kannapolis. Troopers say, a 2016 Nissan...
Iredell County girl's illness used in scam
Deadly wreck closes I-485 outer near I-77 in south Charlotte
Paramedics pronounced one victim deceased on the scene; they are treating three others.
Meet the newest canine of the Iredell Co. Sheriff’s Office
MOORESVILLE, N.C. (WBTV) - The Iredell County Sheriff’s Office has a new Canine Unit member. Meet Groot, a 15-month-old German shorthaired pointer. Groot will work with the Interstate Criminal Enforcement Team after completing the Canine Training Academy in a few weeks. He will work with his new handler, Deputy Matt Talbert.
Man fatally shot in Sugar Creek
A man was fatally shot Monday morning in the Sugar Creek area of Charlotte. According to Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department, shortly after 8:30 a.m., officers responded to an assault with a deadly weapon call at the 400 block of Drury Drive. When officers got there, they located the victim with a...
Retiring judge drops bond of rape suspect from $2 million to $50,000: 'We're gonna help you out'
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Warning: This story contains disturbing details of an alleged sexual assault. Retiring Mecklenburg County Judge Tracy Hewett significantly reduced the bond of a man charged with raping a woman, despite a prior attempted rape charge and recent history of failing to show up in court. Following...
1 taken to hospital for shooting call on I-485 ramp, MEDIC says
CHARLOTTE — One person was taken to the hospital after paramedics were called to an Interstate 485 ramp for a shooting, MEDIC confirmed. Channel 9 was out at the scene around 4:30 a.m. Tuesday, on the I-485 inner loop at Arrowood Road. According to MEDIC, one person was taken...
Mecklenburg County judge significantly reduces bond for man charged with recent rape
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Warning: This story contains disturbing details of an alleged sexual assault. A Mecklenburg County judge significantly reduced the bond of a man charged with raping a woman, despite a prior attempted rape charge and recent history of failing to show up in court. Following 29-year-old Octavis...
Lancaster Co. Sheriff’s Office Update on Unknown Substance on Indian Land School Bus
LANCASTER, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – The Lancaster Sheriff’s Office says they are continuing to investigate the substance found on a school bus this past October that was believed to have made several students, the bus driver and an EMS worker sick. Deputies say the cause of the symptoms...
Human remains found near Cherryville IDed as missing Lincolnton man
GASTON COUNTY, N.C. — Family members have identified the man whose human remains were discovered by a hunter Wednesday near Cherryville, Gaston County police said. Police officers were called to the area of Aderholdt and Gaston Webbs Chapel roads at about 11:30 a.m. Crime scene detectives and the medical examiner’s office processed the scene.
