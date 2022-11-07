ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Both suspects caught after deadly shooting at bus stop in Concord, police say

CONCORD, N.C. — The second suspect wanted after a fatal shooting at a bus stop in Concord last month has been arrested, sources told Channel 9 on Thursday. Tadarius Leon Lamar Redfearn was arrested in Charlotte for his alleged role in the killing. He was one of two suspects accused in the incident, but he had eluded authorities until now. He’s facing a murder charge after the death of 31-year-old Travoris Richardson.
One Person Hospitalized After Shooting In Northeast Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — One person is in the hospital after a shooting near University City Thursday, according to MEDIC. Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police responded to a call for service for a gunshot wound in the 10900 block of University City Boulevard, which is near Harris Houston Road, around 6:00 p.m. Thursday.
Salisbury Police looking for person firing shots from back of a scooter

SALISBURY, N.C. (WBTV) - Police in Salisbury are looking for the person they say was spotted on surveillance video firing shots from the back of a scooter. According to the report, on Tuesday at approximately 2:05 p.m., the Salisbury Police Department responded to 1614 Standish Street, at the Zion Hills Apartments, regarding a shooting.
July assault in Charlotte now classified as homicide

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A man who was assaulted in July in southeast Charlotte has died, Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department confirmed. Corey Black was assaulted on Randolph Road, near the Harris Teeter, July 24. He was taken to an area hospital with head injuries, according to police. Officers say Black died...
Authorities capture escaped Robeson County inmate in South Carolina

ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WMBF) – South Carolina authorities captured an inmate accused of escaping from a Robeson County facility. Joshua Ostwalt, 32, was taken into custody without incident Thursday afternoon in York County. Authorities said escaped around 3 p.m. Wednesday from the recreation yard at the Robeson Confinement in...
Victims Identified in Wrong-Way Crash on I-85 in Cabarrus County

CABARRUS COUNTY, N.C. — Four people have died after a wrong-way accident in Cabarrus County. The crash happened after 7 p.m. on Wednesday. The North Carolina Highway Patrol says the accident happened on I-85 in the southbound lane near mile marker 61 in Kannapolis. Troopers say, a 2016 Nissan...
Human remains found in rural Gaston County

Iredell County girl's illness used in scam

Meet the newest canine of the Iredell Co. Sheriff’s Office

MOORESVILLE, N.C. (WBTV) - The Iredell County Sheriff’s Office has a new Canine Unit member. Meet Groot, a 15-month-old German shorthaired pointer. Groot will work with the Interstate Criminal Enforcement Team after completing the Canine Training Academy in a few weeks. He will work with his new handler, Deputy Matt Talbert.
Man fatally shot in Sugar Creek

A man was fatally shot Monday morning in the Sugar Creek area of Charlotte. According to Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department, shortly after 8:30 a.m., officers responded to an assault with a deadly weapon call at the 400 block of Drury Drive. When officers got there, they located the victim with a...
