CONCORD, N.C. — The second suspect wanted after a fatal shooting at a bus stop in Concord last month has been arrested, sources told Channel 9 on Thursday. Tadarius Leon Lamar Redfearn was arrested in Charlotte for his alleged role in the killing. He was one of two suspects accused in the incident, but he had eluded authorities until now. He’s facing a murder charge after the death of 31-year-old Travoris Richardson.

CONCORD, NC ・ 21 HOURS AGO