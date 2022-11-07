ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kentucky State

Comments / 0

Related
WBKO

District 20 election race called into question by democrats due to gerrymandering

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) -According to unofficial election results, Republican Kevin Jackson, will take over as House District 20′s newest state representative. “When those final numbers came in you could hear us out at the TV station (WBKO). My wife and family were screaming and hollering, and that was just the icing on the cake,” said Jackson.
KENTUCKY STATE
linknky.com

Voters experience over 2-hour wait times to vote at Northern Kentucky polling places

During Kentucky’s Nov. 8 elections, multiple Kenton County polling places experienced long lines and wait times resulting in an outcry from voters. Voter Cynthia Waldenmaier told LINK nky that she showed up to St. Barbara Roman Catholic Church in Erlanger at 10 a.m. eager to vote. She traditionally allots one hour of time from her schedule early in the morning on Election Day.
KENTON COUNTY, KY
WUKY

Kentucky measure to let lawmakers call special session fails

Kentucky voters have rejected a proposed constitutional amendment that would have allowed the legislature to call itself into special session on topics of its choosing. Tuesday’s vote outcome means governors will continue wielding sole authority in Kentucky to convene special legislative sessions and set the agenda. Democratic Gov. Andy Beshear denounced the proposal as a “power grab” by Republican lawmakers. Senate President Pro Tem David Givens said it would have allowed lawmakers to reconvene to respond to public demands. GOP lawmakers said the proposal stemmed from a backlash against Beshear’s handling of early phases COVID-19 pandemic restrictions, before lawmakers reined in his emergency powers.
KENTUCKY STATE
linknky.com

Voters say yes to Republicans, no to abortion amendment

Voters in Northern Kentucky resoundingly chose Republican candidates overall in the 2022 general election but, in a non-congruent manner, voted down a Republican-aligned measure that would have eliminated the right to an abortion in the Commonwealth’s constitution. Most legislative seats in Northern Kentucky are in Republican control after the...
KENTUCKY STATE
WUKY

GOP expands lopsided legislative majorities in Kentucky

Republicans have expanded their overwhelming majorities in the Kentucky legislature. The GOP claimed sweeping victories statewide in voting that concluded Tuesday. That includes the ouster of several House Democrats in districts stretching from the suburbs to Appalachia. Rep. Angie Hatton lost her eastern Kentucky seat to Republican challenger Jacob Justice. Hatton was a member of the House Democratic leadership team. Other Democrats who lost on Tuesday included Reps. Patti Minter of Bowling Green, Charles Miller of Louisville and Jeffery Donohue of Fairdale. The GOP gains this year came after Republican lawmakers reshaped legislative boundaries.
KENTUCKY STATE
WUKY

Abortion rights boosted with defeat of Kentucky amendment

Kentucky voters have rejected a proposed constitutional amendment that would have removed any protection for abortion rights from the constitution of their deeply red state. The defeat of the proposed constitutional amendment in the midterm elections that concluded Tuesday revealed an apparent gap between voter sentiment and the expectations of lawmakers in Kentucky, where the legislature is heavily Republican and has moved to ban most abortions. Lawmakers added the proposed amendment to the ballot in 2021, a move some thought would drive more conservative voters to the polls before Roe v. Wade was overturned.
KENTUCKY STATE
WLWT 5

Republican Thomas Massie reelected in Kentucky’s 4th congressional district race

Incumbent Thomas Massie has won re-election after defeating opponents in Kentucky’s 4th congressional district race. Having trouble viewing results? Click here. Massie defeated northern Kentucky native and Democrat Matt Lehman. According to his website, Lehman is a product of St. Joseph Elementary in Crescent Springs and Covington Catholic High School.
KENTUCKY STATE
KFVS12

3 Kentucky Republicans win re-election to Congress

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) - Three Kentucky Republicans have easily won reelection to Congress, including the longest-serving member of the U.S. House. Andy Barr, James Comer and Harold “Hal” Rogers, who was elected to a 22nd consecutive term, won their districts in Tuesday’s election. Meanwhile, the retirement of...
KENTUCKY STATE
WLKY.com

Long lines at the polls: Some Kentucky voters waited an hour or more to vote

Despite Kentucky having three days of early voting for this election, the lines were longer than ever at some polling places on the final day to cast a ballot. Check out the long lines in Bullitt County in the player above. People were wrapped around the parking lot at Paroquet Springs conference center. Some told us they waited more than two hours to fill out their ballot.
BULLITT COUNTY, KY
WLKY.com

LIVE BLOG: Election Day updates in Kentucky and Indiana

11:30 p.m. - Breckinridge and Bullitt counties still haven't reported results. 11:15 p.m. - Still no call on Kentucky's two ballot measures. 11 p.m. - Erin Houchin wins Indiana's 9th Congressional District. 9:45 p.m. - With 93% of precincts reporting in the Louisville mayoral race, Democrat Craig Greenberg is ahead...
KENTUCKY STATE
WLKY.com

Amendment 2 on abortion rights in Kentucky: Watch live results

Controversial Amendment 2, a measure to change Kentucky's constitution in regard to abortion, remains in limbo Tuesday night. The amendment would change language in the state constitution to make it clear that neither abortion nor government funding for the procedure would be a right. Currently, there is a near total...
KENTUCKY STATE
wymt.com

Eastern Kentuckians take to the polls on Election Day

KENTUCKY (WYMT) - Floyd County voter Bonnie Shepherd said she and her family always vote. ”I got nine children, 33 grandchildren that can vote,” she said. Voters decided on local races like judge-executive and jailer. They also voted on amendments one and two. Amendment One focuses on the general...
FLOYD COUNTY, KY
WLWT 5

Election Results: Kentucky Amendment 1

On Election Day, Kentucky voters will decide on an amendment regarding legislative session changes. Having trouble viewing results? Click here. The amendment's wording on the ballot is lengthy – blame a recent Kentucky Supreme Court decision for that. But in essence, Amendment 1 allows state lawmakers to do two...
KENTUCKY STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy