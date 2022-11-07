Read full article on original website
Related
WBKO
District 20 election race called into question by democrats due to gerrymandering
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) -According to unofficial election results, Republican Kevin Jackson, will take over as House District 20′s newest state representative. “When those final numbers came in you could hear us out at the TV station (WBKO). My wife and family were screaming and hollering, and that was just the icing on the cake,” said Jackson.
‘Kentuckians have rejected misinformation’: Sec. of State Michael Adams talks election reform and voter turnout after Election Day
Sec. of State Michael Adams says Ky. is on track to hit or surpass 50% voter turnout which would be the highest in a midterm election since 1990.
linknky.com
Voters experience over 2-hour wait times to vote at Northern Kentucky polling places
During Kentucky’s Nov. 8 elections, multiple Kenton County polling places experienced long lines and wait times resulting in an outcry from voters. Voter Cynthia Waldenmaier told LINK nky that she showed up to St. Barbara Roman Catholic Church in Erlanger at 10 a.m. eager to vote. She traditionally allots one hour of time from her schedule early in the morning on Election Day.
wymt.com
Floyd Countian retains representative seat as sole Eastern Kentucky Democrat
PRESTONSBURG, Ky. (WYMT) - Following Tuesday’s election, Eastern Kentucky saw a lot of changes, one of which is the dwindling number of Democrats in the House of Representatives. “The last election cycle I was the only Democrat who survived the election east of I-75 and this election cycle it’s...
WUKY
Kentucky measure to let lawmakers call special session fails
Kentucky voters have rejected a proposed constitutional amendment that would have allowed the legislature to call itself into special session on topics of its choosing. Tuesday’s vote outcome means governors will continue wielding sole authority in Kentucky to convene special legislative sessions and set the agenda. Democratic Gov. Andy Beshear denounced the proposal as a “power grab” by Republican lawmakers. Senate President Pro Tem David Givens said it would have allowed lawmakers to reconvene to respond to public demands. GOP lawmakers said the proposal stemmed from a backlash against Beshear’s handling of early phases COVID-19 pandemic restrictions, before lawmakers reined in his emergency powers.
linknky.com
Voters say yes to Republicans, no to abortion amendment
Voters in Northern Kentucky resoundingly chose Republican candidates overall in the 2022 general election but, in a non-congruent manner, voted down a Republican-aligned measure that would have eliminated the right to an abortion in the Commonwealth’s constitution. Most legislative seats in Northern Kentucky are in Republican control after the...
WUKY
GOP expands lopsided legislative majorities in Kentucky
Republicans have expanded their overwhelming majorities in the Kentucky legislature. The GOP claimed sweeping victories statewide in voting that concluded Tuesday. That includes the ouster of several House Democrats in districts stretching from the suburbs to Appalachia. Rep. Angie Hatton lost her eastern Kentucky seat to Republican challenger Jacob Justice. Hatton was a member of the House Democratic leadership team. Other Democrats who lost on Tuesday included Reps. Patti Minter of Bowling Green, Charles Miller of Louisville and Jeffery Donohue of Fairdale. The GOP gains this year came after Republican lawmakers reshaped legislative boundaries.
wymt.com
Meet Logan Sizemore: Kentucky’s youngest person elected to office
LESLIE COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - 16-year-old Logan Sizemore is just like any other teenager. He is a sophomore at Leslie County High School. Unlike many teenagers, he was elected to office on Tuesday as a Leslie County Soil and Water Conservation Officer. ”[It’s] an officer trying to keep in check...
WUKY
Abortion rights boosted with defeat of Kentucky amendment
Kentucky voters have rejected a proposed constitutional amendment that would have removed any protection for abortion rights from the constitution of their deeply red state. The defeat of the proposed constitutional amendment in the midterm elections that concluded Tuesday revealed an apparent gap between voter sentiment and the expectations of lawmakers in Kentucky, where the legislature is heavily Republican and has moved to ban most abortions. Lawmakers added the proposed amendment to the ballot in 2021, a move some thought would drive more conservative voters to the polls before Roe v. Wade was overturned.
spectrumnews1.com
Kentuckians vote down lengthy ballot measure that would give more power to legislature
KENTUCKY — Voters of Kentucky appeared to reject a ballot amendment that would have empowered lawmakers to call themselves into special sessions on their own volition. Kentucky voters rejected a ballot measure that would have given more powers to the Republican-dominated legislature. The majority of voters chose "no" on...
owensborodiocese.org
Roman Catholic Bishops of Kentucky statement on rejection of Amendment 2 by Kentucky voters
The Roman Catholic Bishops of Kentucky have issued the following statement in response to the rejection of Amendment 2 by Kentucky voters. We are disappointed by the rejection of Amendment 2 by Kentucky voters. This is not the end of the debate or of the need to work diligently to increase respect for the dignity of each and every human life.
wkms.org
Kentucky state race results for 2022 general election
View state race results on this page. View live election results for key contests in Kentucky. Copyright 2022 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.
WLWT 5
Republican Thomas Massie reelected in Kentucky’s 4th congressional district race
Incumbent Thomas Massie has won re-election after defeating opponents in Kentucky’s 4th congressional district race. Having trouble viewing results? Click here. Massie defeated northern Kentucky native and Democrat Matt Lehman. According to his website, Lehman is a product of St. Joseph Elementary in Crescent Springs and Covington Catholic High School.
Wave 3
Democratic candidate Morgan McGarvey named Kentucky 3rd District congressman
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Democratic senator Morgan McGarvey will become the next Kentucky 3rd District congressman after being declared the winner in the city’s midterm elections. The Associated Press called the race around 8:45 p.m. “What an amazing night this is,” McGarvey said in his victory speech. “What a...
KFVS12
3 Kentucky Republicans win re-election to Congress
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) - Three Kentucky Republicans have easily won reelection to Congress, including the longest-serving member of the U.S. House. Andy Barr, James Comer and Harold “Hal” Rogers, who was elected to a 22nd consecutive term, won their districts in Tuesday’s election. Meanwhile, the retirement of...
WLKY.com
Long lines at the polls: Some Kentucky voters waited an hour or more to vote
Despite Kentucky having three days of early voting for this election, the lines were longer than ever at some polling places on the final day to cast a ballot. Check out the long lines in Bullitt County in the player above. People were wrapped around the parking lot at Paroquet Springs conference center. Some told us they waited more than two hours to fill out their ballot.
WLKY.com
LIVE BLOG: Election Day updates in Kentucky and Indiana
11:30 p.m. - Breckinridge and Bullitt counties still haven't reported results. 11:15 p.m. - Still no call on Kentucky's two ballot measures. 11 p.m. - Erin Houchin wins Indiana's 9th Congressional District. 9:45 p.m. - With 93% of precincts reporting in the Louisville mayoral race, Democrat Craig Greenberg is ahead...
WLKY.com
Amendment 2 on abortion rights in Kentucky: Watch live results
Controversial Amendment 2, a measure to change Kentucky's constitution in regard to abortion, remains in limbo Tuesday night. The amendment would change language in the state constitution to make it clear that neither abortion nor government funding for the procedure would be a right. Currently, there is a near total...
wymt.com
Eastern Kentuckians take to the polls on Election Day
KENTUCKY (WYMT) - Floyd County voter Bonnie Shepherd said she and her family always vote. ”I got nine children, 33 grandchildren that can vote,” she said. Voters decided on local races like judge-executive and jailer. They also voted on amendments one and two. Amendment One focuses on the general...
WLWT 5
Election Results: Kentucky Amendment 1
On Election Day, Kentucky voters will decide on an amendment regarding legislative session changes. Having trouble viewing results? Click here. The amendment's wording on the ballot is lengthy – blame a recent Kentucky Supreme Court decision for that. But in essence, Amendment 1 allows state lawmakers to do two...
Comments / 0