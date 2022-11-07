Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II is supposedly bringing back a couple of classic maps very soon. The Call of Duty franchise is home to some of the most iconic maps in shooter history. Rust, Favela, Shipment, and many others paint a perfect picture in your head just when you hear the name. It's no surprise that Activision has somewhat leaned on these old school maps as a crutch for post-launch content, since it's probably a bit easier to convince players to keep playing a game when they have maps they know people already love. Rumor has it that Sledgehammer Games will shepherd an expansion for Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II in 2023 which will include campaign DLC and remastered maps from across the entire franchise.

2 DAYS AGO