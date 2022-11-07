Read full article on original website
Steam Game Gains 10 Million Players in One Week
A Steam game has gained 10 million players in one week, making it one of the most popular games on the platform right now, however, there's a reason it attracted so many new players. Last week, we relayed word that one of the best-selling Steam games was being made free. Unfortunately, if you didn't know this, you missed out, as the deal has expired and the game has reverted back to its normal price. If you did see this, you'll know the game in question is Warhammer: Verminitide 2.
Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 Leak Reveals Two Fan-Favorite Maps Coming Soon
Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II is supposedly bringing back a couple of classic maps very soon. The Call of Duty franchise is home to some of the most iconic maps in shooter history. Rust, Favela, Shipment, and many others paint a perfect picture in your head just when you hear the name. It's no surprise that Activision has somewhat leaned on these old school maps as a crutch for post-launch content, since it's probably a bit easier to convince players to keep playing a game when they have maps they know people already love. Rumor has it that Sledgehammer Games will shepherd an expansion for Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II in 2023 which will include campaign DLC and remastered maps from across the entire franchise.
Target Buy 2 Get 1 Free Sale: 10 Best Video Game Deals
Target has a pretty spectacular deal going on for video games right now. The major retailer is helping people clean up their holiday shopping lists (or just making it easy for you to treat yourself) with big sales and deals. Given Black Friday is imminently approaching and people will want to find the best deals on upcoming games, a lot of retailers have begun revealing how they'll be reining in the holidays. Although Black Friday is really, officially, only meant to be one day a year, that has changed over the years with retailers doing week long and even month long deals.
Dying Light 2 Brings Back Fan-Favorite Feature From the First Game
A new update is now live for Dying Light 2 Stay Human, bringing it up to version 1.7.2. As a result, players will be able to check out the game's first story DLC later this week. There are some exciting things to check out right now, however, including the return of a fan favorite feature from the first game: X-ray! Following Techland's announcement on Twitter, a number of fans expressed their happiness about the feature's return. The developer has also stated that this is only the "first phase," and players can expect to see the feature improved on.
Resident Evil, Dino Crisis Creator Teases Mysterious Remake
It looks like the creator of Resident Evil and Dino Crisis, Shinji Mikami, is working on a remake in conjunction with PlatinumGames and Capcom. If this sounds like an odd trio, it's because it is. While all of these parties have worked together in some capacity in the past, how the three of them add up to one single game isn't clear. All we currently know about the game -- thanks to Mikami's Facebook page -- is that PlatinumGames and Capcom are involved and that it's a remake. What's not clear is whether Tango Gameworks, Shinji Mikami's studio, which is owned by Bethesda/Xbox, is involved.
Nintendo Switch Reveals New Free Demo for 2022 Release
The Nintendo Switch has had a lot of major games release this year, and the average user only has so much time and money to check out what the system has to offer. Switch owners that missed out on Mario Strikers: Battle League will be happy to know that a free demo has been made available on the eShop! The demo has restrictions on the number of times players can check out each mode, and some content won't be accessible in the demo. However, what is available should give players a chance to get a feel for the game without paying full price!
PS Plus Adding One of PlayStation's Most Popular RPG Franchises
PlayStation Plus is adding over 20 PS4, PS5, and PS3 games later this month, including one of PlayStation's most popular RPG franchises. Unfortunately, you need to either be a PS Plus Premium subscriber or a PS Plus Extra subscriber. If you're a PS Plus Essential subscriber, you will not be getting access to the RPG franchise in question. For those that don't know: PS Plus Extra and PS Plus Premium are the two more expensive tiers of PS Plus that launched earlier this year. And if you hopped on board these tiers when they released or since then, you can look forward to playing various Kingdom Hearts games on November 15.
Call of Duty: Warzone 2's Massive File Size Will Dominate Your Hard Drive
Call of Duty: Warzone 2 will take up a healthy chunk of your hard drive at launch, much to the dismay of gamers everywhere. For whatever reason, Call of Duty has become notorious for eating up hard drive space for the last number of years. Although these are large games filled with content from a big campaign, a meaty multiplayer, and co-op modes, many have questioned why these shooters take up more space than huge games like Red Dead Redemption 2 or Grand Theft Auto V. For instance, Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II released just a few weeks ago and already takes up 123.5 GBs on Xbox Series X... and the big season one update hasn't even released yet. It's pretty wild, but it doesn't look like that chaos will stop.
New PS5 Controller Revealed
PlayStation 5 owners will soon have another DualSense controller alternative now that Razer has revealed its newest controller: the Razer Wolverine V2 Pro. It's licensed by PlayStation and is intended to be used with either the PlayStation 5 or PC platforms, and it boasts quite a few features and the potential for customization which, at a glance, makes it look like it a worthy contender in the premium PlayStation controller space.
