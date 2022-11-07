New use for vacant property in Milton sparks debate

ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Milton, Pa. — A Milton business owner is looking to transform a dilapidated property into a fly ash transfer station — but that will require state and borough approval.

Fly ash is the residue left behind from firing coal in plants, according to the U.S. Department of Transportation . The substance, consisting primarily of silicon, aluminum, iron and calcium, is often repurposed for use in construction materials.

David Damaghi, Mr. Milton LLC company president, brought a conditional use application before Borough Council in October, but the plan needs a set of approvals before any action is taken on the former AFC Industries property.

Even if the board provides conditional land use approval for the purpose of fly ash transfer, Damaghi will need building use approval from the Borough. Damaghi will also need DEP permits.

Potential hazard

Fly ash has gained a reputation as a potential environmental hazard, especially among Milton residents who recall controversy surrounding a fly ash landfill in nearby Washingtonville.

In 2020, the coal-fired Montour Power Plant entered a settlement with Middle Susquehanna Riverkeeper Association following reported pollution from an ash dump next to the facility.

According to Milton Borough Code Officer Doug Diehl, facility operations would be contained. “The fly ash will be brought in sealed; the building will be sealed. It’s all interior, all inside the building,” Diehl said, adding that DEP will regulate the operations.

Council is obligated to hear any request for land use before making a decision.

“We understand that there's all sorts of issues with fly ash and chemicals, but we can’t prejudge the case," Diehl said. "If I tell him no, I'm gonna have to have some solid basis as to why he can't come for hearing."

The key issue under debate right now, according to Diehl, is the floodplain location. DEP will need to issue a permit for a fly ash operation on the floodplain.

Application in early stages

If Damaghi earns land use approval from the board, the building will require work.

“The building's gonna have to be retrofitted by code for whatever DEP requires and whatever the building code requires, because [fly ash] is possibly flammable or explosive and the building's not designed for that,” Diehl said.

The application is in its early stages. According to Diehl, more planning is necessary on Damaghi’s part. “We have not had anything solid in front of us detailing the process exactly, and exactly what he’s going to need in the building,” Diehl said.

Damaghi will need to go through DEP codes before seeking review from Diehl.

Milton Borough Council will hold a conditional use hearing on Wednesday, Nov. 9 at 5:30 p.m. in the borough hall on Filbert Street.

