Colorado Springs, CO

Victim identified in fatal stabbing at Colorado Springs' Dorchester Park

By Brooke Nevins brooke.nevins@gazette.com
 4 days ago
Bradly Miller.

The victim of a fatal stabbing Thursday at Dorchester Park has been identified as 35-year-old Bradly Miller, the Colorado Springs Police Department announced Monday.

The incident was first reported around 7:15 p.m., when police responded to the park south of downtown.

The El Paso County Coroner's Office will officially announce Miller's manner and cause of death, but police said his death is being investigated as a homicide.

Also on Thursday, a deceased woman was found with external injuries in Old Colorado City around 11:30 p.m. Her death is being investigated as a shooting fatality.

If both deaths are classified as homicides, they would be the 41st and 42nd to be investigated by police in the city this year, according to spokesperson Robert Tornabene. In 2021, 44 homicides were reported in Colorado Springs, Tornabene said.

Rejeana
3d ago

I was there that night right after this happened and Bradley was an amazing person his smile and let hearts and he saved a life that night and what happened to him was wrong and if I could speak to the parents and let them know we're going to miss him very much I I miss you Bradley

