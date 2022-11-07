ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Des Moines, IA

Should Des Moines spend more money on street repairs? Public works director says yes.

By Virginia Barreda, Des Moines Register
 3 days ago

Des Moines' public works director is asking the City Council to spend on the high-end of its budget annually to help sustain the city's 2,200-mile network of streets and improve their ratings.

From minor cracks to tire-size potholes, Public Works Director Jonathan Gano said the work to maintain Des Moines' road system is never-ending. And as pavement ages, road conditions inevitably decline.

While the city has several tools for upkeep and maintenance, Gano said, investing in roads before they start to decay can save the city from reaching a point where they need "expensive intervention."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=35k5tP_0j2BzwGh00

"It is one of the few pieces of the city services that is accessed by almost everyone, every single day," Gano told City Council members at a Monday work session. "It's something that is literally at the top of everybody's mind as soon as they pull down the driveway. We aim to make that experience as smooth and safe and reliable for everybody."

In 2019, the city unlocked new funding — namely the 1-cent Local Option Sales Tax — to take on more projects. The city has upped its annual spending to between $12 million and $15 million on roadway rehabilitation improvements. The investment has brought up Des Moines' pavement condition index to 60.5 — a number on a scale of 0 to 100 that provides a snapshot of the pavement health of a road — which is on the boundary between "fair" and "good." It was in the mid-50s about five years ago.

But Gano said a higher annual investment in roads will bump scores and slow roads' deterioration, according to city projections.

Initial long-term projections show if the city invests on the high end — $14 million or more annually — the city could see projected road quality scores peak in the 70s by 2032. If it keeps the status quo, the city would be at a score of 65 in 2028, with a steady decline in years after.

"At the rate that's in the already approved (Capital Improvements Program budget), we are just going to be able to hold steady on pavement conditions for the forecastable future," he said. "To get an improvement in pavement conditions will require — and it's a pretty modest — additional investment."

The city already has seen modest improvement from a few years ago when it budgeted less than half of what it does annually toward street improvements and prioritized repairs by roads in the worst conditions, Gano said.

Years of a “worst-first” approach neglected some streets until it was too late, and during the financial crisis that began in late 2007, money was tight and the city had fewer workers, he said. Some neighborhood streets weren't addressed at all unless the neighbors agreed to take on some of the repair costs.

"Unlike solving many of life's most difficult problems, that face a city, this you can solve by throwing money at it," Gano said.

The city contracts with the Center for Transportation Research and Education at Iowa State University to take a pulse of road conditions once every four years. Cars with lasers and sensors drive along Des Moines streets to capture cracks, potholes and surface defects. The road defects are organized into a database system and given a pavement condition index score.

The ratings are subjective, Gano said, but generally, "fair" streets will have some problems the average driver would notice, like cracks or potholes.

Gano said more funding earlier in a road's lifecycle directly impacts its sustainability. The city does forecasting to calculate how much it should spend to maintain road conditions.

Des Moines already has identified streets that it will work on over the next five years. One major reconstruction project includes a section of Grand Avenue between 44th Street and Martin Luther King Jr. Parkway. Another is University Avenue between 25th Street and Illinois Street.

According to City Manager Scott Sanders, additional funding for pavement maintenance is one option in a list of competing priorities. He told council members it was up for discussion.

Budget drafts are presented to the City Council in February, and must be adopted and submitted to the state by March 31. The fiscal year begins July 1.

You can view the city's upcoming street improvement projects at https://www.dsm.city/departments/public_works-division/streets/20_year_street_maintenance_forecast.php

You can also report potholes to the city at https://www.dsm.city/mydsmmobile/index.php

Virginia Barreda is the Des Moines city government reporter for the Register. She can be reached at vbarreda@dmreg.com. Follow her on Twitter at @vbarreda2.

Wanda Terrell
3d ago

People spend a majority of their time in their cars on the streets. If they don't keep our streets and bridges up-to-date, we could have preventable catastrophic accidents from them collapsing because of neglected repairs.

