Tracking Nicole: Coastal homes collapse in central Florida
NEW SMYRNA BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — Florida's coastline took a beating from Hurricane Nicole. The Volusia Sheriff's Office said multiple homes in Wilbur-by-the-Sea collapsed. Others are teetering on the edge. The sheriff's office said the storm damaged at least 16 condo buildings. "It is like a bomb has gone...
FPL: 'We are going to work around the clock,' power already restored to 280,000 customers
JUNO BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — FPL said it is quickly restoring power to those who lost it during Hurricane Nicole. At 2 p.m. Thursday, its president and CEO Eric Silagy said half of the company’s customers who were affected had their power restored by the morning. Also, two-thirds...
Nicole becomes a hurricane while moving closer, hours away from making landfall in Florida
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (WPEC) — The storm is now officially Hurricane Nicole with sustained winds of 75 mph, and its center is 100 miles east of West Palm Beach. That's the latest from the National Hurricane Center in its 7 p.m. advisory. Forecasters determined Nicole passed the necessary...
Nicole likely to set new record on late-season hurricanes hitting Florida's east coast
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — Hurricane season may run from June 1 through Nov. 30, but storms don't have calendars and the east coast of Florida has been hit by at least one hurricane when the season was winding down in November. The latest in the record books...
Tracking Nicole: Conditions around South Florida
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — Hurricane Nicole is making a big impact along Florida's East Coast. CBS12 News has team coverage showing conditions around our area. In Jensen Beach, reporter Dani Travis shows how the storm caused some roadways to wash away, creating dangerous driving conditions. Meanwhile in...
Publix stores to close early Wednesday ahead of Nicole
INDIAN RIVER COUNTY, Fla. (CBS12) — Publix stores in multiple local counties will close early ahead of tropical storm Nicole. Publix locations in Indian River and St. Lucie counties are set to close at noon on Wednesday, while stores in Martin County will close at 2 p.m. Additionally, some stores in both Palm Beach and Okeechobee counties are scheduled to close early.
FPL: "We don't stop working until every last customer is restored"
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — Nicole has made landfall in Florida, leaving behind flooding, damage, and some residents without power. Peter Robbins, a spokesperson with Florida Power and Light, said the outages in Florida are fairly limited. Speaking with CBS12 News, Robbins said FPL restored power to "tens-of-thousands"...
Tracking Nicole: Storm's wind field compared to previous hurricanes
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — Tropical storm Nicole is approaching the east coast of Florida, where it is expected to make landfall as a hurricane. The storm has a much larger wind field when compared to previous hurricanes to impact Florida in recent seasons. Though the winds aren't...
$1M Powerball ticket sold in Wellington, record $2B jackpot claimed in California
WEST PALM BEACH Fla. (CBS12) — There is a winning ticket to the record-setting $2.04 billion Powerball jackpot in California. And the Florida Lottery is now reporting there are 26 winning tickets in Florida that can claim a piece of the record jackpot, including one in Wellington worth $1 million.
President Biden approves emergency declaration for Florida
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — President Joe Biden approved an Emergency Declaration for Florida early Wednesday morning, ordering Federal assistance ahead of Tropical Storm Nicole. The declaration includes Alachua, Bradford, Brevard, Broward, Charlotte, Citrus, Clay, Collier, Desoto, Dixie, Duval, Flagler, Gilchrist, Glades, Hardee, Hendry, Hernando, Highlands, Hillsborough, Indian...
Tracking Nicole: Storm shelters opening in South Florida
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — Subtropical Storm Nicole is strengthening as it heads towards Florida's east coast and is expected to make landfall as a hurricane. Shelters opening 7 a.m. Wednesday. Bring bedding, medications and other necessities. Independence Middle School. 4001 Greenway Drive, Jupiter. Palm Beach Gardens High...
'In Florida, a flat out tsunami!' strategist says
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — Republicans dominated in Florida and political strategist Tom McNicholas says it all can be tied to Gov. Ron DeSantis, who won a second term as the state's governor. "This wasn't just a red wave, this was an absolute tsunami by Ron DeSantis and...
Tracking Nicole: Emergency leaders update conditions in St. Lucie County
FORT PIERCE, Fla. (CBS12) — The sheriff's office in St. Lucie County echoed a message from their neighbors in Indian River County, with Tropical Storm Nicole churning toward the coastline. It was for criminals. "Don't come to St. Lucie County and do it," said Chief Deputy Brian Hester. "We've...
Lois Frankel wins reelection for Florida District 22, defeats Franzese
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — Democratic Representative Lois Frankel was reelected for U.S. House District 22. She beat out Republican Dan Franzese. Frankel told CBS12 she is happy with the win but not too happy about the Democratic losses throughout the state. "You know to me it's a...
Mast defeats Robinson, reelected in FL District 21
PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. (CBS12) — UPDATE: Republican Brian Mast won reelection into the U.S. House in Florida District 21, defeating Democratic candidate Corinna Balderramos Robinson. ORIGINAL:. One of the key races in our area is the FL-District 21 race for Congress. The race involves two people with military...
