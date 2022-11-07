ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Tracking Nicole: Coastal homes collapse in central Florida

NEW SMYRNA BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — Florida's coastline took a beating from Hurricane Nicole. The Volusia Sheriff's Office said multiple homes in Wilbur-by-the-Sea collapsed. Others are teetering on the edge. The sheriff's office said the storm damaged at least 16 condo buildings. "It is like a bomb has gone...
VOLUSIA COUNTY, FL
Tracking Nicole: Conditions around South Florida

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — Hurricane Nicole is making a big impact along Florida's East Coast. CBS12 News has team coverage showing conditions around our area. In Jensen Beach, reporter Dani Travis shows how the storm caused some roadways to wash away, creating dangerous driving conditions. Meanwhile in...
JENSEN BEACH, FL
Publix stores to close early Wednesday ahead of Nicole

INDIAN RIVER COUNTY, Fla. (CBS12) — Publix stores in multiple local counties will close early ahead of tropical storm Nicole. Publix locations in Indian River and St. Lucie counties are set to close at noon on Wednesday, while stores in Martin County will close at 2 p.m. Additionally, some stores in both Palm Beach and Okeechobee counties are scheduled to close early.
MARTIN COUNTY, FL
FPL: "We don't stop working until every last customer is restored"

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — Nicole has made landfall in Florida, leaving behind flooding, damage, and some residents without power. Peter Robbins, a spokesperson with Florida Power and Light, said the outages in Florida are fairly limited. Speaking with CBS12 News, Robbins said FPL restored power to "tens-of-thousands"...
WEST PALM BEACH, FL
Tracking Nicole: Storm's wind field compared to previous hurricanes

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — Tropical storm Nicole is approaching the east coast of Florida, where it is expected to make landfall as a hurricane. The storm has a much larger wind field when compared to previous hurricanes to impact Florida in recent seasons. Though the winds aren't...
FLORIDA STATE
President Biden approves emergency declaration for Florida

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — President Joe Biden approved an Emergency Declaration for Florida early Wednesday morning, ordering Federal assistance ahead of Tropical Storm Nicole. The declaration includes Alachua, Bradford, Brevard, Broward, Charlotte, Citrus, Clay, Collier, Desoto, Dixie, Duval, Flagler, Gilchrist, Glades, Hardee, Hendry, Hernando, Highlands, Hillsborough, Indian...
FLORIDA STATE
Tracking Nicole: Storm shelters opening in South Florida

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — Subtropical Storm Nicole is strengthening as it heads towards Florida's east coast and is expected to make landfall as a hurricane. Shelters opening 7 a.m. Wednesday. Bring bedding, medications and other necessities. Independence Middle School. 4001 Greenway Drive, Jupiter. Palm Beach Gardens High...
WEST PALM BEACH, FL
'In Florida, a flat out tsunami!' strategist says

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — Republicans dominated in Florida and political strategist Tom McNicholas says it all can be tied to Gov. Ron DeSantis, who won a second term as the state's governor. "This wasn't just a red wave, this was an absolute tsunami by Ron DeSantis and...
FLORIDA STATE
Mast defeats Robinson, reelected in FL District 21

PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. (CBS12) — UPDATE: Republican Brian Mast won reelection into the U.S. House in Florida District 21, defeating Democratic candidate Corinna Balderramos Robinson. ORIGINAL:. One of the key races in our area is the FL-District 21 race for Congress. The race involves two people with military...
FLORIDA STATE

