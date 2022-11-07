ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Shreveport Farmers Market named number one in Louisiana at annual celebration

By Meredith G. White, Shreveport Times
 3 days ago
The 2022 America's Farmers Market Celebration is an annual celebration of farmers markets coordinated by the Farmers Market Coalition and American Farmland Trust and they've named Shreveport's Farmers Market the best.

Since 2008, the America's Farmers Market Celebration has highlighted the important role farmers markets play in communities across the nation while celebrating the vendors, staff and volunteers that make the markets happen.

More than 125,000 votes were cast in this year's celebration and in the end, the Shreveport Farmers Market came out on top as one of America's favorites and as the best one in all of Louisiana.

"We are honored to be named the number one farmers' market in the great state of Louisiana," said Market Manager Emerie Eck Gentry. "Our vendors, staff and volunteers work year-round to ensure that we provide a quality market to our community with access to fresh, nutritious food and goods produced by local farmers and artisans. This designation is something we can all be proud of."

The Shreveport Farmers Market will be celebrating its 37th season in 2023 and hosts over 75 vendors that provide a variety of homegrown and homemade items for the community. It's also the only market in the community that accepts SNAP / EBT and offers a match program from Louisiana Healthcare Connections. SNAP users receive up to $20 in matching benefits to shop at the market which puts more fresh and homemade goods in their pantries and makes a bigger financial impact on the farmers and vendors.

The Shreveport Farmers Market will return every Saturday beginning June 3 until August 26 from 7:30 a.m. - 12:30 p.m.

Meredith G. White is the arts and culture reporter for the Shreveport Times. You can find her on Facebook as Meredith G. White, on Instagram and Twitter as @meredithgwhite, and email her at mgwhite@gannett.com.

