An appeal filed by Michigan Republicans in hopes of blocking a new congressional map drawn up by the state’s redistricting commission last year was rejected on Monday by the U.S. Supreme Court, which called the issue “moot.” The Republicans had argued the new map had deviated too far from constitutional requirements, saying that the 13 districts on the map didn’t have equal enough populations, according to The Detroit News. A district court in April blocked the Republicans’ preliminary injunction request with the judges calling the population difference—about 1,200 between the largest and smallest districts—negligible and the state’s reasoning “undisputedly legitimate.”Read it at The Detroit News

MICHIGAN STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO