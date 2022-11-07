ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michigan State

Kalamazoo Gazette

Republican John James nabs Michigan’s 10th congressional seat

Third time’s the charm for Farmington Hills businessman and veteran John James in his hopes to occupy some form of political office. As projected by multiple news organizations and analysts Wednesday morning, James is expected to keep his lead and become Michigan’s 10th U.S. House district representative with 48.8% of the vote being reported. His Democratic opponent, retired judge Carl Marlinga, trailed with 48.3% of the vote.
CBS News

2022 Michigan governor's race: Gretchen Whitmer vs. Tudor Dixon

Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer is seeking reelection for her second term, defending against a challenge by Republican Tudor Dixon. Whitmer, a Democrat, is a former prosecutor, state House representative and state senator who became Michigan Senate minority leader. As governor, she led the state through the pandemic, receiving both praise and criticism for shutdowns she implemented to try to stop the spread of COVID-19.
Salon

Obama shuts down heckler at Michigan rally

Appearing at a rally in Detroit with Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer (D) on Saturday, former President Barack Obama cut off a heckler disrupting his comments as he smiled and told the man, "Right now, I'm talking, you'll have a chance to talk sometime later." As the former two-term president ridiculed...
Michigan Advance

VP Harris: Whitmer ensured federal funds didn’t get ‘bogged down in bureaucracy’ in Michigan

Vice President Kamala Harris praised Gov. Gretchen Whitmer’s handling of federal funds Saturday, saying money from various pieces of federal legislation could have gotten caught up in bureaucracy.  “The work we do in Washington, D.C., only hits the roads when the state leaders and the local leaders are committed to seeing it through,” Harris said. […] The post VP Harris: Whitmer ensured federal funds didn’t get ‘bogged down in bureaucracy’ in Michigan appeared first on Michigan Advance.
9&10 News

Tudor Dixon Concedes Defeat to Gov. Gretchen Whitmer

Tudor Dixon conceded defeat to Governor Gretchen Whitmer on Wednesday morning. She released the following statement:. “I called Governor Whitmer this morning to concede and wish her well. “Michigan’s future success rests not in elected officials or government, but all of us. It is incumbent upon all of us to...
WILX-TV

Elissa Slotkin post-election press conference

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - U.S. Representative Elissa Slotkin will provide remarks and take questions Wednesday afternoon at her East Lansing campaign headquarters. Slotkin faced Senator Tom Barrett in what became the most expensive race in the country for Michigan’s 7th District, which was the subject of redistricting. Subscribe...
TheDailyBeast

Supreme Court Tosses GOP Challenge to Michigan’s New Congressional Map

An appeal filed by Michigan Republicans in hopes of blocking a new congressional map drawn up by the state’s redistricting commission last year was rejected on Monday by the U.S. Supreme Court, which called the issue “moot.” The Republicans had argued the new map had deviated too far from constitutional requirements, saying that the 13 districts on the map didn’t have equal enough populations, according to The Detroit News. A district court in April blocked the Republicans’ preliminary injunction request with the judges calling the population difference—about 1,200 between the largest and smallest districts—negligible and the state’s reasoning “undisputedly legitimate.”Read it at The Detroit News
WILX-TV

Slotkin projected to win House race in Michigan’s 7th District

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The Associated Press has called the 2022 election for Democratic Representative Elisa Slotkin, who defeated Republican candidate Tom Barrett in the race for Michigan’s 7th District. Slotkin served on the White House National Security Council from 2007 to 2009, in the Department of State from...
thecentersquare.com

Election 2022: Michigan Democrats score political trifecta

(The Center Square) – A Democrat voting wave has overwhelmed a nearly 40-year GOP hold on the Michigan House and Senate. Gov. Gretchen Whitmer will start her second term flanked by Democrat majorities in both state chambers, as well as by Democrat Attorney General Dana Nessel and Democrat Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson.
