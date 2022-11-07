Read full article on original website
Michigan's Whitmer refers to women as 'people with a period' in resurfaced TikTok video
Democratic Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer referred to women as "people with a period" in a TikTok video. Whitmer and other Democrats have been accused of erasing women.
Michigan Governor Whitmer Rapidly Losing Ground To Her Opponent Dixon
Republican candidate Tudor Dixon is now polling within one percentage point of Democratic Gov. Gretchen Whitmer of Michigan in the state’s gubernatorial race, per a new poll. Dixon received 47.9% support while Whitmer received 48.4%, a difference of 0.5%, according to a poll from The Trafalgar Group. The small...
Republican John James nabs Michigan’s 10th congressional seat
Third time’s the charm for Farmington Hills businessman and veteran John James in his hopes to occupy some form of political office. As projected by multiple news organizations and analysts Wednesday morning, James is expected to keep his lead and become Michigan’s 10th U.S. House district representative with 48.8% of the vote being reported. His Democratic opponent, retired judge Carl Marlinga, trailed with 48.3% of the vote.
2022 Michigan governor's race: Gretchen Whitmer vs. Tudor Dixon
Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer is seeking reelection for her second term, defending against a challenge by Republican Tudor Dixon. Whitmer, a Democrat, is a former prosecutor, state House representative and state senator who became Michigan Senate minority leader. As governor, she led the state through the pandemic, receiving both praise and criticism for shutdowns she implemented to try to stop the spread of COVID-19.
Obama shuts down heckler at Michigan rally
Appearing at a rally in Detroit with Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer (D) on Saturday, former President Barack Obama cut off a heckler disrupting his comments as he smiled and told the man, "Right now, I'm talking, you'll have a chance to talk sometime later." As the former two-term president ridiculed...
Kildee pulls ahead of Junge in congressional race with 55% of vote counted
GENESEE COUNTY, MI -- U.S. Rep. Dan Kildee has pulled ahead of Republican challenger Paul Junge in the hotly contested race to represent the new 8th congressional district that includes Flint, Saginaw, Bay City and Midland. With 55 percent of the vote counted on Tuesday, Nov. 8, Kildee had collected...
Hillary Scholten defeats John Gibbs for west Michigan Congress seat
Democrat Hillary Scholten has defeated Republican challenger John Gibbs for the open seat in Michigan’s new 3rd Congressional District. Scholten will be the first Democratic representative for the Grand Rapids area in decades. The Associated Press called the race for Scholten just before 2 a.m. Wednesday morning. With 99%...
VP Harris: Whitmer ensured federal funds didn’t get ‘bogged down in bureaucracy’ in Michigan
Vice President Kamala Harris praised Gov. Gretchen Whitmer’s handling of federal funds Saturday, saying money from various pieces of federal legislation could have gotten caught up in bureaucracy. “The work we do in Washington, D.C., only hits the roads when the state leaders and the local leaders are committed to seeing it through,” Harris said. […] The post VP Harris: Whitmer ensured federal funds didn’t get ‘bogged down in bureaucracy’ in Michigan appeared first on Michigan Advance.
Tudor Dixon Concedes Defeat to Gov. Gretchen Whitmer
Tudor Dixon conceded defeat to Governor Gretchen Whitmer on Wednesday morning. She released the following statement:. “I called Governor Whitmer this morning to concede and wish her well. “Michigan’s future success rests not in elected officials or government, but all of us. It is incumbent upon all of us to...
WILX-TV
Elissa Slotkin post-election press conference
EAST LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - U.S. Representative Elissa Slotkin will provide remarks and take questions Wednesday afternoon at her East Lansing campaign headquarters. Slotkin faced Senator Tom Barrett in what became the most expensive race in the country for Michigan’s 7th District, which was the subject of redistricting. Subscribe...
Tudor Dixon Supporters Boo Fox News After It Calls Election for Whitmer
Supporters of Republican gubernatorial candidate Tudor Dixon booed Fox News on election night after the network called the Michigan race for incumbent Democratic Governor Gretchen Whitmer. Dixon's watch party in Grand Rapids was airing a livestream of Fox News on Tuesday when the network made the call and the crowd...
Results: Democratic Rep. Jahana Hayes defeats former Republican state Sen. George Logan in Connecticut's 5th Congressional District election
Polls closed in the state at 8 p.m. Eastern Standard Time.
Gov. Whitmer reflects on her reelection win in a one-on-one interview with WXYZ
After giving her victory speech at MotorCity Casino, Governor Gretchen Whitmer sat down with WXYZ reporter Jenn Schanz to reflect on what her win means for herself and the state of Michigan.
Whitmer, Democrats get sweeping wins in divided Michigan
Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer enters her second term with Democrats likely to control all levels of power in the state Capitol for the first time since the 1980s and backed by a dramatic show of voters' support for keystone Democratic issues including abortion and voting rights
Supreme Court Tosses GOP Challenge to Michigan’s New Congressional Map
An appeal filed by Michigan Republicans in hopes of blocking a new congressional map drawn up by the state’s redistricting commission last year was rejected on Monday by the U.S. Supreme Court, which called the issue “moot.” The Republicans had argued the new map had deviated too far from constitutional requirements, saying that the 13 districts on the map didn’t have equal enough populations, according to The Detroit News. A district court in April blocked the Republicans’ preliminary injunction request with the judges calling the population difference—about 1,200 between the largest and smallest districts—negligible and the state’s reasoning “undisputedly legitimate.”Read it at The Detroit News
Barrett leads Slotkin in early results of Michigan 7th District battle
(The Center Square) – With 52% of votes tallied, Republican state Sen. Tom Barrett led incumbent Democratic Rep. Elissa Slotkin by a double-digit margin in Michigan’s 7th Congressional District late Tuesday night. Barrett had 55% of the vote to Slotkin's 43%; the race was yet to be called.
Green keeps Michigan Senate seat that includes northeast corner of Genesee County
GENESEE COUNTY, MI -- Republican Phil Green will return to the Michigan House of Representatives, the Associated Press has projected. With 77 percent of votes counted, Green, who is from the Millington area, had collected 64.8 percent of votes in the new 67th District in the state House. Democratic challenger...
Michigan Supreme Court results: Incumbents returned to the bench
Incumbent Michigan Supreme Court justices Richard Bernstein and Brian Zahra are projected to retain their seats on the state's high court. The outcome means Democratic-nominated justices retain a 4-3 majority on the seven-member court. Find all Michigan 2022 election results here The Associated Press called the race in favor of Bernstein, nominated by...
WILX-TV
Slotkin projected to win House race in Michigan’s 7th District
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The Associated Press has called the 2022 election for Democratic Representative Elisa Slotkin, who defeated Republican candidate Tom Barrett in the race for Michigan’s 7th District. Slotkin served on the White House National Security Council from 2007 to 2009, in the Department of State from...
thecentersquare.com
Election 2022: Michigan Democrats score political trifecta
(The Center Square) – A Democrat voting wave has overwhelmed a nearly 40-year GOP hold on the Michigan House and Senate. Gov. Gretchen Whitmer will start her second term flanked by Democrat majorities in both state chambers, as well as by Democrat Attorney General Dana Nessel and Democrat Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson.
