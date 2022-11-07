ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lubbock, TX

Police say man admitted to drinking at bar before crash injuring 5 in west Lubbock

By Gabriel Monte, Lubbock Avalanche-Journal
 3 days ago
Police on Monday released more details after five people were injured Friday at a West Lubbock intersection in a head-on collision that authorities believe was a result of drunken driving.

The Lubbock Police Department's Major Crash unit continues to investigate the head-on collision reported about 11:55 p.m. near the intersection of 19th Street and Chicago Avenue.

An initial investigation indicates a Nissan Altima, driven by 21-year-old Uris Lagunes, was travelling eastbound in the 5400 block of 19th Street, when the vehicle veered into the westbound lanes and struck an oncoming Hyundai Elantra.

The driver of the Elantra suffered serious injury and was taken by ambulance to Covenant Medical Center for treatment.

Three passengers in the Elantra were also injured and were taken to University Medical Center for treatment.

Lagunes also suffered serious injuries and was taken by ambulance to UMC.

A responding officer spoke with Lagunes at the hospital, according to a police report.

Lagunes, who was identified as S1 or Suspect 1, in the police report, reportedly told the officer he couldn't remember the crash but said earlier that night he was at the Buffalo Wild Wings near 19th Street and Milwaukee Avenue where he drank two beers.

The officer asked Lagunes to estimate his level of intoxication from a scale of 0-10. Lagunes reportedly told the officer that he believed he was at a six at the time of the accident, the report states.

Another police officer told the officer he smelled the odor of alcohol coming from Lagunes' breath and person. The officer wrote in the report that Lagunes refused to answer more questions about the level of his intoxication and acted as if he were asleep, the report states.

Officers obtained a search warrant for Lagunes' blood and are waiting the lab results. Lagunes was released pending the charges, the report states.

