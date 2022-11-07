ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

RockfordScanner.com : Reports of a couple of rare aircraft at the Rockford Airport tonight, Get Out There To Check Them Out!

 3 days ago
rockfordscanner.com

RockfordScanner.com : Another Accident on the East Side

We post our opinions on what allegedly may have possibly happened,. Based on the information that has currently been provided to us. We strongly recommend you doing your own research, and forming your own opinions. If you have any information, photos, videos, Please email us at: RockfordScanner@gmail.com. If you are...
ROCKFORD, IL
WIFR

Rollover accident blocks traffic on Auburn Street in Rockford

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - A vehicle rolled Thursday morning at the intersection of N. Pierpoint Avenue and Auburn Street. Each side of Auburn Street is reduced to one lane while crews work to clean up the accident. No injuries have been reported at this time. First responders arrived just before...
ROCKFORD, IL
WIFR

Rockford Police investigate crash, asking drivers to reroute

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Police ask drivers traveling near 9th Street and Harrison Avenue in Rockford Thursday evening to find an alternate route, as they investigate a car crash. It appears two cars collided on the southeast side of the city. Police say it happened at about 7 p.m. It’s...
ROCKFORD, IL
rockfordscanner.com

RockfordScanner.com : Lane Closure, For A Water Service Leak

rockfordscanner.com

RockfordScanner.com : Auto Accident Near a Local School

rockfordscanner.com

RockfordScanner.com : Two Vehicle Accident In Machesney Park

MACHESNEY PARK, IL
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Utility worker electrocuted in DeKalb County

MALTA, Ill. (WTVO) — A utility worker has died after working on power lines on Thursday. The DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office said the unnamed victim was electrocuted on Malta Road, north of Twombly Road around 1:10 p.m. The worker was pronounced dead at the scene. The victim’s name is being withheld, pending family notification. The […]
DEKALB COUNTY, IL
WIFR

70′s Today and Tomorrow

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Becoming sunny today with highs around 70. Down to the upper 50′s tonight with a few clouds. Middle 70′s tomorrow with shower chances increasing by late afternoon. 30′s for highs during the weekend and beginning of next week.
ROCKFORD, IL
rockfordscanner.com

RockfordScanner.com : Firefighters Were on Scene Of 2 Different Fire Calls Today

rockfordscanner.com

RockfordScanner.com : Taft Road over Southeast Drainageway Culvert Load Posting

ROCKFORD, IL
rockfordscanner.com

RockfordScanner.com : Pedestrian Hit By A Vehicle in Loves Park

LOVES PARK, IL

