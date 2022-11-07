RockfordScanner.com : Reports of a couple of rare aircraft at the Rockford Airport tonight, Get Out There To Check Them Out!

Read full article on original website
WIFR
Rollover accident blocks traffic on Auburn Street in Rockford
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - A vehicle rolled Thursday morning at the intersection of N. Pierpoint Avenue and Auburn Street. Each side of Auburn Street is reduced to one lane while crews work to clean up the accident. No injuries have been reported at this time. First responders arrived just before...
WIFR
Rockford Police investigate crash, asking drivers to reroute
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Police ask drivers traveling near 9th Street and Harrison Avenue in Rockford Thursday evening to find an alternate route, as they investigate a car crash. It appears two cars collided on the southeast side of the city. Police say it happened at about 7 p.m. It’s...
Utility worker electrocuted in DeKalb County
MALTA, Ill. (WTVO) — A utility worker has died after working on power lines on Thursday. The DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office said the unnamed victim was electrocuted on Malta Road, north of Twombly Road around 1:10 p.m. The worker was pronounced dead at the scene. The victim’s name is being withheld, pending family notification. The […]
WIFR
70′s Today and Tomorrow
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Becoming sunny today with highs around 70. Down to the upper 50′s tonight with a few clouds. Middle 70′s tomorrow with shower chances increasing by late afternoon. 30′s for highs during the weekend and beginning of next week.
Three teens arrested in 100 mph stolen Hyundai chase in Freeport
FREEPORT, Ill. (WTVO) — Freeport Police arrested three teens after they reportedly led officers on an over-100 mph chase in a Hyundai that was stolen in Chicago. According to police, on Wednesday, an officer tried to stop the black 2006 Hyundai Sonata around 7 p.m., after learning it had been reported stolen earlier in the […]
