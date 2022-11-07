ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Coachella, CA

IID launches free shade tree giveaway program

By Janet Wilson, Palm Springs Desert Sun
 3 days ago

Imperial Irrigation District is starting a new “Tree for All” program to provide its residential electrical customers with a free, 5-gallon shade tree. Once mature, shade trees have the potential to reduce residential energy costs by up to 20%, and help reduce the effects of climate change, improve air quality and property values, provide habitat for wildlife and increase neighborhood walkability, the district said.

The pilot program includes drive-thru events in the Coachella Valley and a tree-planting program in the Imperial Valley. Supplies are limited. Customers are asked to check www.iid.com/treeforall as the district plans to offer the program on an on-going basis, and you must reserve a tree.

IID’s first event is scheduled in the city of Coachella at Rancho Las Flores Park, 48-400 Van Buren St. on Sat., Nov. 12 from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m., with additional events to be scheduled in Indio and La Quinta.

Residential customers living in Coachella, Indio, Mecca, North Shore and Thermal can reserve a tree to pick up at the Nov. 12 drive-through on a first-come, first-served basis at http://www.arborday.org/iid or via www.iid.com/treeforall.

Available trees include crape myrtle, southern magnolia, burgundy desert willow and jacaranda.

Free shade tree planting reservations for residential customers living in the Imperial Valley can be made beginning Nov. 14.

“Our new Tree for All program will help our customers save energy and create greener and more beautiful communities across the Imperial and Coachella Valleys,” said IID Division 2 Director JB Hamby.

“No community in our desert valleys can flourish without trees,” added Division 4 Director Javier Gonzalez, co-author of the resolution authorizing the program. “Our new Tree for All program will lower customer bills and make our neighborhoods better places to live.”

IID partnered with The Arbor Day Foundation and Legakes Consulting Co. to administer the program with funding provided through IID's public benefits charge.

Janet Wilson is senior environment reporter for The Desert Sun, and co-authors USAToday's Climate Point newsletter. She can be reached at jwilson@gannett.com or @janetwilson66 on Twitter

This article originally appeared on Palm Springs Desert Sun: IID launches free shade tree giveaway program

