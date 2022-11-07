ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rayo Vallecano stun Real Madrid to end champions’ unbeaten start in La Liga

 3 days ago
Óscar Trejo celebrates scoring Rayo Vallecano’s winner against Real Madrid.

Rayo Vallecano came from behind to upset Real Madrid 3-2 with the La Liga champions failing to reclaim top spot in the standings after two consecutive games without a win.

The hosts opened the scoring five minutes into the game when the midfielder Santi Comesaña finished from inside the box but Real responded quickly and went ahead with two goals in four minutes.

The first came in the 37th minute when the Croatian playmaker Luka Modric converted a penalty after Marco Asensio was fouled inside the box and the second came almost four minutes later with a towering header by Éder Militão.

However, the Rayo forward Álvaro García scored the equaliser just before half-time, scrambling home a loose ball.

Rayo were then given a penalty of their own in the 67th minute after a handball by the defender Dani Carvajal inside the area. Real’s Thibaut Courtois stopped Óscar Trejo’s effort, but the kick had to be retaken because the goalkeeper left his line too early. Trejo did not waste his second chance, scoring what proved to be the winner with a tidy finish to the goalkeeper’s left.

“I wasn’t surprised because we all know how they play, they were better and more precise than us today and it’s a well deserved win for them,” Real manager Carlo Ancelotti told Movistar Plus. “We lost too many challenges. They were overwhelming. It doesn’t matter if you have more quality if your rivals have more intensity than you. I think we started the season well but the team has felt the exhausting schedule ahead of the World Cup.”

Barcelona remain two points clear at the top of the league following their victory over Almería on Saturday. Real Madrid suffered their first league defeat of the campaign against Rayo Vallecano and Carlo Ancelotti’s team play their final game before the World Cup break at home to Cádiz on Thursday.

