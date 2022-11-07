ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles County, CA

CaliCritic
3d ago

Garland, the head man at gestapo headquarters is again showing the signs of dictatorship that is perpetuated by the radical regressive left, whom he answers to.!!! No different than when he monitored and investigated concerned parents making their voices heard during school board meetings and only wanted to provide feedback regarding the hideous crt and indoctrination curriculum these leftist boards were proposing.!!! doj is no doubt a political arm for the biden administration and has been out of control since day one of his presidency.!!! accountability will come and once biden administration gets decimated by the red wave, doj will be answering fir their wrongdoings and biased actions.!!!

abc123
3d ago

Wow ill bet you we are going to hear stories of DOJ infringing on voters who are not voting along biden lines

Related
foxla.com

2022 Midterms: LA County to give update on election results

LOS ANGELES - LA County's registrar's office shared an update on the election results as Californians await the outcome of some of the races. As promised hours after Thursday's tweet, LA County Registrar-Recorder/County Clerk Dean Logan gave an update on the November general election around 4:30 p.m. The announcement comes as residents across Southern California await the latest on several high-profile races, including the Los Angeles Mayor, the Los Angeles County Sheriff and seats to represent Southern California districts in the U.S. House.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
abovethelaw.com

Tom Girardi: The Story That Will Not Fade Away

One of the things that I like best about being a lawyer is learning, always learning, about what to do and what not to do. When lawyers and judges wander into deep doo-doo, I wonder, “What were they thinking?” One of the things that teaches me what not to do is my very own State Bar of California. I had sorta promised my ATL editor that the stories on Tom Girardi, the California attorney who ripped off his clients for so many years, would die of their own accord, but I was wrong. (Sorry.)
CALIFORNIA STATE
NBC Los Angeles

More LA Election Numbers are In. Here's What's New

Election day was long over, but several key races in Los Angeles had yet to be called, and many were in a dead heat, including the mayor's and sheriff's races. It's a new way of voting, and a new way of counting, which means everything is slow going. On Thursday,...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Deadline

Los Angeles Mayor Race: Rick Caruso’s Lead Over Karen Bass Shrinks To Just 2,700 Votes

UPDATED with latest: Karen Bass shrunk Rick Caruso’s lead in the race to become the next mayor of Los Angeles to just 2,700 votes, according to updated election returns released today by the L.A. County Registrar-Recorder/County Clerk. That 2,700 margin comes out of the nearly 1.5 million ballots cast in the city’s election. Bass surged from what was a 12,000-vote deficit early Wednesday morning, when the clerk’s office lastreleased an update. An additional 134,099 vote-by-mail ballots returned through Election Day were added to the vote count Thursday afternoon, bringing the total ballots counted to 1,452,192. Late Wednesday, the county registrar’s office announced...
LOS ANGELES, CA
spectrumnews1.com

Garcia declares victory in 27th Congressional race

SANTA CLARITA, Calif. (CNS) — Mike Garcia has declared victory Wednesday in the race for the 27th Congressional District seat that encompasses Santa Clarita, Palmdale, Lancaster and Granada Hills. Garcia, the Republican incumbent in the newly configured district, defeated Democrat challenger Christy Smith for the second time in a...
SANTA CLARITA, CA
foxla.com

Interactive map: Live California election results

LOS ANGELES - Voters across Southern California have a lot to decide as polls close Tuesday. All the way down the ballot, from the national to municipal races, there are influential spots up for grabs throughout the state. Up for grabs on the national and statewide levels include one of the state's two senatorial positions, all 52 of California's U.S. House districts and the gubernatorial seat.
CALIFORNIA STATE
kpcc.org

The Latest On Election Results Across Southern California

The Latest On Election Results Across Southern California. A handful of races still hang in the balance heading into Wednesday morning after Election Day, including a tightly contested contest for Los Angeles’ next mayor and two races for LAUSD school board seats that could go either way. Today on...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Boston 25 News WFXT

Fierce fights over US House, LA mayor top California ballot

LOS ANGELES — (AP) — Candidates across California knocked on voters’ doors and pleaded for support at rallies in a late-hour campaign push Monday, hoping to sway the outcome in races that will play into control of the U.S. House, determine the next mayor of Los Angeles and test the longstanding Democratic grip on the nation’s most populous state.
LOS ANGELES, CA

