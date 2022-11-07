ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Toledo, OH

Central Toledo gas station padlocked after city deems it public nuisance

By By Alexa Scherzinger / The Blade
 3 days ago

The city of Toledo has padlocked a gas station in the central city, prompted by repeated incidents of criminal activity over the past year and a half.

In July, Toledo police notified the owners of the property in the 3100 block of North Detroit Avenue near Central Avenue that the business had been deemed a public nuisance. Police Chief George Kral ordered the owners to cease and desist from maintaining the property as such.

“The Toledo Police Department has received citizen complaints and calls for service involving weapons that prompt emergency response for activity at or around 3100 N. Detroit Ave.,” Chief Kral wrote in a letter July 18. “If in the event you do not comply with this notice to prevent your property being maintained as a public nuisance, then the city of Toledo will commence with legal action in the form of a civil judgment to order that your property be padlocked for one year, and its contents sold.”

Despite no major crimes being reported at the Mobil station for nearly three months prior to the shooting and after the police letter, the city proceeded with a lawsuit after the station’s owner was shot in its parking lot Oct. 12.

“I was trying my best to keep those people out of the property,” said Ali Faiz, owner of the gas station. “Last month, I got shot for just doing that.”

Almost a month after being shot in the back outside his own business, Mr. Faiz is still in the hospital. He said he knew the person who shot him and that it happened after Mr. Faiz kicked the man out for trying to sell drugs inside the convenience store. Mr. Faiz was certain that the shooting was retaliation. No arrest has been announced in the case.

Mr. Faiz had only taken over the business in late March, almost a year after the police began looking into the property for its record of crime. The business gained their attention in early 2021, when 74-year-old John Toyer, Jr. was fatally shot there inside his van.

In 2022 alone, court documents and police records indicate at least 15 incidents of reported crime at the gas station, including drug trafficking, assaults, aggravated menacing, gunshots fired, disorderly conduct, drug abuse, theft, and criminal damaging.

The city first filed a motion for a temporary restraining order and preliminary injunction on Oct. 28, alleging that the gas station had been a public nuisance and threat to the community since May, 2021. City lawyers requested that the location be padlocked for one year, and that the defendant be barred from allowing the premises to be used as a place of assembly.

Five days later, Judge Joseph Howe of Toledo Municipal Court granted the motion, and by Friday, the gas station and adjoined convenience store had been padlocked. In a written opinion, Judge Howe wrote that the business “will, unless enjoined, cause immediate and irreparable harm, injury and damage to person or property in the city of Toledo.”

The formal complaint filed by the city argued that the owners of the property didn’t do enough to prevent the continuing existence of criminal activities, and “directly or indirectly participated in a pattern of activity by permitting criminal acts.” But Mr. Faiz said he did everything he could.

“I was kicking them out really nicely. There was no gun, just nicely talking to them,” he said. “The people that don’t want to leave, I’d tell them I’d call the police. But there’s just too many of them.”

Most of the time, Mr. Faiz said, people would leave when he asked nicely. But in October, Mr. Faiz kicked a man out for trying to sell drugs in the store, a move that got him shot in the back.

When asked if he thought there was anything more he could’ve done, Mr. Faiz replied with one word — “die.”

“These [city lawyers], they say I could’ve done more – how much more?” Mr. Faiz asked. “Do you want me to let them kill me?”

John T. Madigan, senior attorney for the city of Toledo, said he didn't know what the owner had done or could’ve done better to stop the crime. He just said it wasn’t enough.

“Whatever they did, it wasn’t enough,” Mr. Madigan said. “I’m not sure what they could’ve done, but what they did was not enough.”

At a hearing on Thursday morning in municipal court, two Toledo police officers will testify about recent crimes at the gas station, Mr. Madigan said. Then, the city will request that the business be padlocked shut for a full year.

“If the place is closed, my hope is that people will stop congregating around it and doing things like shooting people and selling drugs,” Mr. Madigan said. “I can’t say whether they’ll go somewhere else, maybe they will. But at least this particular spot will no longer be a venue for them.”

Mr. Madigan had dealt with a similar situation once before, an after-hours club in the 1300 block of Kelsey Avenue was declared a public nuisance and subsequently padlocked. After the one-year shutdown expired, the city worked quickly to shut it down a second time after it had reopened. He said the same thing could happen here.

“We’ve had this happen before at other places, after a year they go back and try again,” Mr. Madigan said. “But we can do the same thing again, too.”

The Mobil station is Mr. Faiz’s only business, and he invested nearly all of the profits right back into it. He doesn’t believe shutting it down would solve the problem.

“They’re not gonna accomplish anything, these people can go around the corner and do exactly the same thing they’re doing,” Mr. Faiz said. “It’s not gonna solve nothing. The only way to solve this criminal activity is [the police] help me, I help them.”

As the business’s sole owner, Mr. Faiz did everything himself, from monitoring the scene, to calling the police when something went wrong, to kicking people off the property. But even when police did show up, they’d stay for a minute, kick people out, and leave, and the people kicked out would come right back in.

Mr. Faiz even tried hiring a security guard full-time for a week in July, but nothing changed. He’s afraid to use force when kicking people out, as many of them carry guns. He said if he had cracked down any harder, they would’ve killed him a long time ago.

“These gangsters… I mean, with the law they gave them to carry guns, everybody got a gun,” Mr. Faiz said. “This gun law… that’s the worst gun law I’ve ever seen in my life. Everybody’s carrying a gun and walking around like it’s nothing.”

Permitless concealed carry went into effect in Ohio this spring, but Mr. Faiz doesn’t want to own a gun, even if he were the only business owner in the city without one.

“I know we can do better business with the police’s help,” Mr. Faiz said.

Comments / 25

Guest
3d ago

I still have a hard time believing it's the store owners responsibility to police the area for criminals. I think the police and city have some responsibility to protect the public. Isn't that their job. Or is it just to sit in their cars and do nothing.

Reply(5)
13
Irishsulli
3d ago

My thoughts go out to the owner. He was literally shot in the back trying to keep crime from occuring and than loses his business on top of it. He says he knows who shot him yet still no arrests have been made🤦🏻‍♀️🤦🏻‍♀️🤷🏻‍♀️🤷🏻‍♀️.... that shows why most go unsolved. If police know so much of the criminal activity occurs at said location they should have assisted in maintaining the security of it!! it's literally their job. I get the owner is also responsible and can hire security but it clearly states they documented all the activities so you would think they would survey that area more closely. i always see police parked in the same spots on my way home in parking lots watching traffic but never see one around there. 🤷🏻‍♀️

Reply
5
zuko 1234
3d ago

if your from here you know this place well and the corner. no man's land

Reply(1)
6
 

