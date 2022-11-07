ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cherokee County, GA

fox5atlanta.com

Kaylee Jones found: Missing teen found safe after nearly 5 months

CARROLLTON, Ga. - A Carroll County teen who has been missing for nearly five months has been reunited with her family, the sheriff’s office said Monday. Kaylee Jones, born Jillian Paige Temple, was last seen on June 14 in the area of Whooping Creek Church Road in New Carrollton, when her parents said she snuck out of her second-story window without her computer or phone. Those devices were confiscated after her parents found out she had been in communication with strangers online.
CARROLL COUNTY, GA
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

‘We have waited for this day’: Former caregiver guilty, sentenced to 20 years for elderly abuse

COBB COUNTY, Ga. — The family of an elderly woman told Channel 2 Action News they can breathe a little easier after the caregiver who abused her received her sentence. Prosecutors say the caregiver disappeared right before the jury returned its verdict. Shelia Knight was captured 8 days later. The family of Pearl Conner, 86 asked for the maximum sentence. And got it.
COBB COUNTY, GA
cbtnews.com

Atlanta auto dealer Jimmy Ellis passes away at age 67

James “Jimmy” Edward Ellis, a distinguished auto dealer in the Atlanta area, passed away peacefully on November 5, 2022, at age 67. Ellis had served as President and Chief Executive Officer of the Jim Ellis Automotive Group since January of 2015 after serving as Vice President and Chief Operating Officer of the group for 18 years.
ATLANTA, GA
wrwh.com

Cleveland Man Charged In Habersham Commissioner’s Wife’s Death

A White County man was arrested Thursday, Nov. 3, charged with second-degree homicide by vehicle and other charges related to a fatal wreck near Demorest in January. Rylee Wayne Higgins, 20, of Cleveland also is charged with hands-free and failure to maintain lane in the Jan. 31 head-on wreck on Ga. 105 (Cannon Bridge Road) that claimed the life of 77-year-old Sandra Mulkey of Demorest.
CLEVELAND, GA
wrwh.com

Cleveland Man Charged In His Wife’s Death

(Cleveland)- A Cleveland man now faces two counts of murder following an incident last month in White County. A news release from White County Sheriff Rick Kelley said on October 23rd White County Sheriff’s Office Deputies responded to 52 Shadow Creek Point Cleveland, for a domestic dispute in progress. Upon arrival, deputies found a fifty-eight-year-old female who had been run over by a truck.
CLEVELAND, GA

