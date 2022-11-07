Read full article on original website
Related
wgac.com
What Georgia Town Made The List Of Most Festive For Christmas In America?
I came home to my wife watching a Christmas Movie earlier this week. It was one of the Lifetime Channel holiday movies, A Taste of Christmas. The towns are always fully decorated, it almost always snows, and someone is usually going to fall in love. After realizing that I wasn’t...
$500 million plan to revamp one of metro Atlanta’s biggest malls rejected
ALPHARETTA, Ga. — The Alpharetta City Council rejected a $500 million plan to redevelop the aging North Point Mall, voting 7-0 Monday to deny rezoning the 100-acre property. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. North Point Mall in Alpharetta, which opened in 1993, has struggled...
Alpharetta to decide fate of North Point Mall Monday
Alpharetta will decide on the proposed redevelopment of North Point Mall during a Monday meeting....
Car crashes into Georgia elementary school injuring multiple students
A driver crashed into an Atlanta-area elementary school classroom on Monday morning, injuring several students.
atlantaonthecheap.com
Krispy Kreme offers a FREE donut to everyone on Election Day, this Tuesday
If you didn’t take advantage of early voting, we sure hope you’ll get out and VOTE this Tuesday, November 8th, 2022. To help motivate everyone to leave the house and vote, Krispy Kreme is offering a FREE Original Glazed doughnut to everyone who comes into a store or goes thru the drive-thru.
WLTX.com
Georgia police ask public for help finding missing 10-year-old last seen getting off bus
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — DeKalb Police are asking the public for help finding a missing 10-year-old boy. Authorities said Elijah was last seen Wednesday near Arbor Hill Road in DeKalb County after getting off the bus and he did not return home. Police did not list Elijah's last name.
The Citizen Online
6 boys in 2 vehicles arrested after chases from Fayetteville to Peachtree City
Vehicle chases involving two vehicles that began in Fayetteville in the early morning hours of Nov. 1 continued south of the city and resulted in six male teens from Clayton County taken into custody. Two other teens who escaped on foot were arrested after making their way into Peachtree City. All six Clayton teens were ages 15 and 16.
President and CEO of Jim Ellis Automotive Group passes away at 67
GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — The president and CEO of nearly two dozen metro Atlanta car dealerships has died. He was 67. Jimmy Ellis, the President and CEO of the Jim Ellis Automotive Group, died on November 5 at Wellstar North Fulton Hospital. There is no word on the cause of his death.
cobbcountycourier.com
Hazardous weather outlook issued for Cobb and other n. GA counties, but subtropical storm Nicole not on track to hit north Georgia
The National Weather Service issued a hazardous weather outlook for Cobb County and other north Georgia counties due to subtropical storm Nicole, but adds that the storm is not headed our way. The NWS writes that there is no hazardous weather expected today, and that on its current trajectory the...
Winning tickets worth $1 million, $100K sold in Georgia for Powerball drawing Monday
ATLANTA — A single ticket in California won the historic $2.04 billion Powerball Jackpot from Monday night. While it wasn’t the record jackpot, some Georgians walked away with some big prizes. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. Georgia Lottery confirmed that one ticket matched...
Metro Atlanta gas station sold ticket that won $1 million in Monday’s Powerball
GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — Georgia Lottery confirmed to Channel 2 Action News which store sold a lucky $1 million ticket. On Monday night, a record $2.04 billion jackpot was up for grabs. The winning jackpot ticket was sold in California, but one gas station in Georgia had a big winner.
fox5atlanta.com
Kaylee Jones found: Missing teen found safe after nearly 5 months
CARROLLTON, Ga. - A Carroll County teen who has been missing for nearly five months has been reunited with her family, the sheriff’s office said Monday. Kaylee Jones, born Jillian Paige Temple, was last seen on June 14 in the area of Whooping Creek Church Road in New Carrollton, when her parents said she snuck out of her second-story window without her computer or phone. Those devices were confiscated after her parents found out she had been in communication with strangers online.
‘We have waited for this day’: Former caregiver guilty, sentenced to 20 years for elderly abuse
COBB COUNTY, Ga. — The family of an elderly woman told Channel 2 Action News they can breathe a little easier after the caregiver who abused her received her sentence. Prosecutors say the caregiver disappeared right before the jury returned its verdict. Shelia Knight was captured 8 days later. The family of Pearl Conner, 86 asked for the maximum sentence. And got it.
wabe.org
Groups find ways to hand out free food and water near Georgia polls despite voting law prohibitions
Early Tuesday Cameron Britt stood in the corner of a parking lot across from the Metropolitan Library in Southwest Atlanta, talking into a bullhorn aimed at voters and telling them about free food. “You know what I’m excited about? Free coffee and doughnuts,” he says. Behind him a...
cbtnews.com
Atlanta auto dealer Jimmy Ellis passes away at age 67
James “Jimmy” Edward Ellis, a distinguished auto dealer in the Atlanta area, passed away peacefully on November 5, 2022, at age 67. Ellis had served as President and Chief Executive Officer of the Jim Ellis Automotive Group since January of 2015 after serving as Vice President and Chief Operating Officer of the group for 18 years.
Fulton poll worker fired for social media posts says she was fired for her political beliefs
JOHNS CREEK, Ga. — A Fulton County poll worker who was fired this morning minutes before polls opened says she was fired for her political beliefs. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. Laura Kronen and her teenage son were asked to leave a polling location...
wrwh.com
Cleveland Man Charged In Habersham Commissioner’s Wife’s Death
A White County man was arrested Thursday, Nov. 3, charged with second-degree homicide by vehicle and other charges related to a fatal wreck near Demorest in January. Rylee Wayne Higgins, 20, of Cleveland also is charged with hands-free and failure to maintain lane in the Jan. 31 head-on wreck on Ga. 105 (Cannon Bridge Road) that claimed the life of 77-year-old Sandra Mulkey of Demorest.
Recycling breakthrough could eliminate billions of tons of plastic from landfills
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga, — A breakthrough in plastic recycling could reduce the amount of it in landfills by billions of tons. Researchers have manipulated an enzyme that can break down plastic in a matter of days. Once plastic hits a landfill, it could take hundreds of years to break...
Investigation reveals over 1,000 absentee ballots never mailed, Cobb Elections officials say
COBB COUNTY, Ga. — An investigation by Elections officials revealed the Cobb election office failed to mail more than 1,000 absentee ballots. This discovery comes after some Cobb County residents reported that they had not received the absentee ballots they requested. Elections and Registrations Director Janine Eveler blames this...
wrwh.com
Cleveland Man Charged In His Wife’s Death
(Cleveland)- A Cleveland man now faces two counts of murder following an incident last month in White County. A news release from White County Sheriff Rick Kelley said on October 23rd White County Sheriff’s Office Deputies responded to 52 Shadow Creek Point Cleveland, for a domestic dispute in progress. Upon arrival, deputies found a fifty-eight-year-old female who had been run over by a truck.
Comments / 0