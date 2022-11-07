Pensacola dentist Charles Stamitoles granted bond while he appeals verdict, jail sentence

After Pensacola dentist Charles Stamitoles was sentenced to nine months in Escambia County Jail for battering an employee, a judge granted him bond Monday afternoon pending his appeal.

Escambia County Judge Kristina Lightel granted Stamitoles' motion to offer a bond of $5,000 after his defense attorney Gene Mitchell filed an appeal of his guilty verdict in Florida's First District Court of Appeal.

"If (Stamitoles) sits in jail for 270 days, we all know that the appeal is going to take longer than that," Mitchell told the judge during the hearing. "If he prevails on appeal, he will effectively be denied right to appeal since his punishment will have already been served."

Sentencing: Pensacola dentist Charles Stamitoles sentenced to 9 months jail time for touching employee

Verdict: Jury convicts Pensacola dentist Charles Stamitoles in first battery trial

According to First District Court of Appeal records, Mitchell filed the appeal Nov. 3.

Stamitoles was sentenced to nine months in jail Nov. 1 after he was found guilty by a jury Oct. 26 of slapping an employee's buttocks, kissing her neck and grabbing her from behind without her consent.

Faye Stamitoles, the dentist's wife, provided testimony to the court during Monday's hearing, explaining to Lightel that she would make her husband obey any order the judge levied for bond.

"I've been married to my husband for 35 years, and there's never been anything we've had to worry about," Faye told Lightel. "He's had a monitor on since May ... until you took it off. He hasn't violated anything."

Faye also told the court she wishes for a bond pending Charles' appeal to help his dental practice, Stamitoles Dental Center, which she said has lost over 70% of its business since Charles' first arrest in May.

"Your honor, we have a lot of obligations," Faye said in court. "Besides myself and my boys, we have staff, we have bills, we have patient responsibilities."

Stamitoles was released from Escambia County Jail Nov. 9 on $5,000.

Benjamin Johnson can be reached at bjohnson@pnj.com or 850-435-8578

This article originally appeared on Pensacola News Journal: Pensacola dentist Charles Stamitoles granted bond while he appeals verdict, jail sentence