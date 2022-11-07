ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Palm Beach County, FL

Comments / 0

Related
WPBF News 25

LIVE: Hurricane Nicole approaching our coast as Category 1 storm

Hurricane Nicole is approaching our coast as a Category 1 storm with landfall between northern Palm Beach County to the Treasure Coast very early Thursday. Tropical storm conditions are already impacting South Florida and hurricane conditions are expected to begin Wednesday evening as Nicole nears landfall between Palm Beach County and the Treasure Coast.
PALM BEACH COUNTY, FL
WPBF News 25

President Biden approves Florida Emergency Declaration ahead of Nicole

Video above: Martin county deputies prepare for Nicole. President Joe Biden approved a Florida Emergency Declaration ahead of Hurricane Nicole. He ordered that federal resources help assist state, tribal and local response efforts because of emergency conditions. All of the counties in our area are included. The full list of...
FLORIDA STATE
WPBF News 25

South Florida mandatory, voluntary evacuations ahead of Nicole

PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. — Mandatory and voluntary evacuations have been ordered ahead ofTropical Storm Nicole. Evacuation Zones A and B have been ordered to evacuate by 7 a.m. on Wednesday. This area includes barrier islands, areas that are prone to flooding, manufactured homes and areas of substandard construction.
PALM BEACH COUNTY, FL
WPBF News 25

FDOT locks down South Florida drawbridges as Nicole approaches

The Florida Department of Transportation, along with the U.S. Coast Guard, is locking down state drawbridges in Broward, Palm Beach, Martin, and St. Lucie counties as Nicole approaches the state. According to a news release, the bridges will be closed to marine navigation once lockdowns are complete. They will remain...
SAINT LUCIE COUNTY, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy