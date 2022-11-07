Read full article on original website
wjol.com
Will County Board Split Even
The balance of power is still in democratic hands at the Will County Board. The board was reduced from 26 seats to 22 this year. Following Tuesday’s election, unofficially there are 11 democrats elected and 11 republicans with the tying vote cast by democrat, Will County Executive Jennifer Bertino-Tarrant. Provisional and mail-in ballots will be counted this week and put into the system on Tuesday of next week. On November 22 the final vote tally will be calculated. To see the current results click here.
Illinois Election: Officials take multiple steps to ensure election integrity
CHICAGO (CBS) -- Despite two chief issues at Chicago polling places – one involving Sharpies that caused some headaches for voters – the other involving voters not receiving the second page of the ballot – election officials statewide say they are doing everything they can to protect your vote.Before voting began, officials conducted a test to make sure there were no issues and every ballot was counted."Every election authority has to test their equipment," said Illinois State Board of Elections spokesman Matt Dietrich.The test is just one of the many ways to ensure the integrity of elections."You know, there are...
First Muslim Americans elected to Illinois General Assembly
Nabeela Syed and Abdelnasser Rashid just became the first Muslims to be elected to serve in the Illinois General Assembly.
wjol.com
Voter Turnout In Will County Shatters 2018 Results
The big winner in Will County is voter turnout. Voter turnout shattered 2018 midterm election participation. Just under 50% of registered voters cast their ballots in Will County this year as opposed to just under 20% four years ago. In Will County there are 462-thousand registered voters and over 227-thousand voted this year.
WSPY NEWS
Kane County Election Results
Kane County had just over half of its registered voters head to the polls in Tuesday's general election. One of the major races in Kane County was the sheriff's race. Current Kane County Sheriff Ron Hain was challenged by Kane County Sheriff's Deputy Jeff Bodin. Hain, a Democrat, received 86,901 votes, while Bodin received 65,508 votes.
Illinois State Rep. Deb Conroy makes history as 1st woman elected DuPage County Board chairman
State Rep. Deb Conroy is making history as the first woman to be elected to serve as DuPage County Board Chairman.
walls102.com
Strong turnout in LaSalle County settles local races on the ballot
OTTAWA – With a turnout of over 55%, LaSalle County residents went to the polls yesterday to choose the winner of a number of local races. Jennifer Ebner beat incumbant Lori Bongartz for County Clerk. In contested county board races Joanne McNally beat Stephen Carlson in District 1, Ray Gatza came out ahead of Carolyn Moore in District 9, Joseph Oscepinski Jr. beat Glen R. Pratt in District 10, and Joseph Witczak topped Rick O’Sadnick in District 11. Other county board races included Mike Kasap beating Crystal Loughran in District 13, William Brown Jr getting more votes than Joseph Panzica Jr in District 16, Pamela Beckett with a narrow win over Lloyd Chapman in District 18 and former LaSalle County Board Chair Jerry Hicks fell to Stephen Aubry in District 22. In District 25 Ronald Blue beat Fred Nimke.
wjol.com
Will County Participates in “Operation Green Light” to Support Veterans
The Will County Courthouse outfitted with green lighting throughout the interior. The lights will switch to green every night in November. County buildings illuminated green as part of nationwide initiative. Will County Executive Jennifer Bertino-Tarrant today announced Will County’s participation in Operation Green Light, a nationwide initiative for buildings to...
For the first time, a woman will lead the DuPage County Board
After being led by generations of Republican men, voters in the western suburbs have elected a new chair of the DuPage County Board who is a woman and a Democrat.
Voters Elect 23-Year-Old Nabeela Syed to Illinois 51st District
For Nabeela Syed, the first order of business is thanking everyone who helped her get to become one of the first Gen Z members in state government. On Election Day, voters in the 51st district elected the 23-year-old to the Illinois House of Representatives. “It is an honor, and I...
WSPY NEWS
Kendall County judge denies request to require local man to appear before Georgia grand jury investigating election disruptions
Kendall County Judge Robert Pilmer on Wednesday denied a request from a special grand jury in Fulton County, Georgia that would have required a Montgomery man to appear for testimony. The grand jury was formed by the Fulton County District Attorney's Office to investigate disruptions of the 2020 election. Pilmer...
WSPY NEWS
5 Republicans Take Kendall County Bd. District 1; 3 Democrats, 2 Republicans Elected in District 2
Ten seats were unofficially decided Tuesday night on the Kendall County Board while two county office holders won re-election. Five Republicans made a clean sweep of Kendall County Board District 1 with incumbent Brian DeBolt as the top vote-getter in the district with 14%. He was followed by incumbents Scott Gengler with 13% and Ruben Rodriguez with 12%, Jason Peterson with 11%, and Seth Wormley with 11%.
wjol.com
Illinois Attorney General Given a Second Term
Democratic incumbent and Chicago resident Kwame Raoul has won his race for Attorney General. He was campaigning against Republican Thomas DeVore. Raoul is a former Democratic member of the Illinois State Senate, representing District 13 from 2004 to 2019, when he became Attorney General.
You Should Get Two Ballots When Voting Tuesday — But Some Poll Workers Missed The Memo
CHICAGO — Some voters who flocked to the polls early Tuesday did not receive every part of the two-page ballot. The snafus stem from poll workers who handed voters “Ballot A” and not the second page, “Ballot B,” said Max Bever, spokesperson for the Chicago Board of Election Commissioners.
collinsvilledailynews.com
Pritzker denies Bailey’s claim governor planning post-election youth COVID vaccine mandate
Will County parent Christina Clausen and state Sen. Darren Bailey Monday in Oak Brook. Separately, Gov. J.B. Pritzker in Springfield.
WSPY NEWS
Grundy County Circuit Grand Jury Indictments
Note to Readers: Information presented here is obtained from the city police and sheriff's departments. Individuals listed in reports who have been charged with a crime have not been proven guilty in court. The Grundy County Circuit Clerk’s Office has released the following felony grand jury indictments. 51-year-old Robert Klip,...
Boone County election workers armed with panic buttons amid security concerns
CHICAGO (CBS) – The race is on this election eve and it's not just ballots being handed out at polling sites.Some election workers are getting panic buttons. CBS 2's Marissa Perlman had more on the stepped-up security for the midterm election.Discussions about security for Tuesday's midterm contests started across the state after the 2020 election, when conversations about election fraud started getting more heated. Officials in each county CBS 2 spoke with said they wanted to be prepared and know Illinois isn't immune to the potential for threats.Five small panic buttons that fit in the palm of your hand are...
Cook County Treasurer warns residents to pay late property taxes before tax sale on Nov. 15
If you haven't paid your property tax bill, you need to do it immediately so your property taxes won't be offered up for auction.
WSPY NEWS
Taxes expected to jump in Sandwich while a national retailer challenges
Six percent increases in Sandwich city taxes are likely, costing a $6.00 jump for a home valued at $250,000. For Sandwich, the estimated $95,000 in new total taxpayer monies annually will bring nearly a million dollars over 10 years. This is Sandwich Mayor Todd Latham. A public hearing and city...
Cook County residents approve property tax increase that will fund forest preserves
Cook County residents voted overwhelmingly Tuesday to raise their property taxes. 68% of voters agreed to increase their property taxes in order to generate $40 million dollars more a year for the Cook County Forest Preserve District.
