Ohio State

HipHopWired

Tiffany Cross Out At MSNBC, Black Twitter Calls Out The Jig

On Friday (Nov. 4), MSNBC seemingly out of the blue announced that it would not be renewing its contract with Tiffany Cross. Despite the accomplished Black woman's strong rating for her weekend show, The Cross Connection, the news outlet choosing to cut ties with her just before midterm elections has Black Twitter calling out the […]
FLORIDA STATE
Popculture

MSNBC Anchor Speaks out After Sudden Firing

Tiffany Cross was fired by MSNBC on Friday, her weekend show was canceled unexpectedly with her staff finding out on Friday morning. According to Variety, a reason for the firing was Cross' on-air barbs aimed at conservative names like Tucker Carlson and Megyn Kelly. But for Cross, her exit was just disheartening and she spoke out on Friday after the news dropped.
GEORGIA STATE
Daily Beast

MSNBC Suddenly Ditches Weekend Host Tiffany Cross

MSNBC weekend host Tiffany Cross has been suddenly let go by the network, a source familiar with the situation confirmed to The Daily Beast. According to the source, the production staff of Cross’s show The Cross Connection was informed of the decision on Friday. The network decided not to renew the headline-grabbing host after two years and decided to cut ties with her immediately. Variety and Mediaite first reported the abrupt exit.
FLORIDA STATE
ETOnline.com

Whoopi Goldberg Joins Celebs Quitting Twitter: 'As of Tonight I'm Done'

Elon Musk officially took ownership of Twitter last week, ending months of back and forth over the $44-billion deal. It also kicked off an exodus from the app as users -- both famous and not -- took umbrage with how his acquisition seemingly allows more hate speech to be spewed from trolls and racists.
960 The Ref

New York Post targets 'TRUMPTY DUMPTY' in scathing cover

Rupert Murdoch’s conservative media empire helped propel Donald Trump’s remarkable rise from tabloid-friendly New York real estate mogul and reality show star to the presidency. But in the wake of in Tuesday's , Murdoch-owned media outlets — the New York Post, Fox News and the Wall Street Journal...
GEORGIA STATE

