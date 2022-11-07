Georgia’s Senate race is heading to a runoff that could decide which party controls the Senate in a possible repeat of the 2020 elections. Democratic Sen. Raphael Warnock and Republican Herschel Walker will now embark on a four-week blitz to convince Georgia voters that they are the best person to represent them in the Senate. Neither was able to secure a majority of the vote, and Georgia election law requires a candidate to clear 50% to win.

GEORGIA STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO