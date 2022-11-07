Read full article on original website
Sen. Vivian Davis Figures holds District 33 despite redrawn district lines
MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — Senator Vivian Davis Figures, who has been a political fixture for decades in Mobile, will serve another term in the Alabama legislature. Figures faced republican challenger Pete Riehm, who had hoped to capitalize on redrawn district lines and pull off an upset. Figures thanked her...
Georgia Senate race heads to Dec. 6 runoff, could decide Senate control
Georgia’s Senate race is heading to a runoff that could decide which party controls the Senate in a possible repeat of the 2020 elections. Democratic Sen. Raphael Warnock and Republican Herschel Walker will now embark on a four-week blitz to convince Georgia voters that they are the best person to represent them in the Senate. Neither was able to secure a majority of the vote, and Georgia election law requires a candidate to clear 50% to win.
Track the balance of power in Congress here as results are announced
WASHINGTON (TND) — The National Desk is keeping tabs on the key races that will determine the balance of power in the U.S. for the next two years. There are 50 competitive races in the House. Democrats must win at least 37 of those seats to maintain control. Republicans must win at least 14 of those seats to gain control.
Trump to hold ‘special announcement’ at Mar-a-Lago amid GOP pushback on 2024 bid
Former President Donald Trump unveiled new details about his “special announcement” at Mar-a-Lago next week, which is widely expected to launch his 2024 presidential campaign, even as the former president faces pushback from within the Republican Party.
