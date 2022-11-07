Read full article on original website
Inflation impacting holidays: Save while you spend
More than 59% of Americans are stressed about buying gifts due to higher prices after interest rates were raised yet again, meaning higher prices on just about everything as we head into the holiday shopping season. A survey from Bankrate.com, shows 27% of people expect to go into debt for...
These 35 Products Are So Good You’ll Buy One For Yourself And One As A Gift
Shopping for friends and family can be difficult. Since everybody has unique tastes, the safest bet is to focus on buying items that you know they'll get a ton of use out of. But if you aren't sure what clever things are guaranteed crowd-pleasers? Not a problem, as we've scoured Amazon in search of valuable gifts, you'll probably buy an extra just for yourself. From innovative diffusers to bathroom putting greens, there's something in here for everybody — including that eccentric uncle you haven't seen in a while. But you'll have to keep scrolling if you want to see more.
I make $17,000 a month selling online courses in addition to my day job at Amazon. Here's how I set up this side hustle that only takes a few hours a week.
Jasmine Katatikarn is a tech-artist manager for Amazon who runs an e-learning business on the side. Her company, the Academy of Animated Art, sells courses that teach industry software for up to $736. She spends three to four hours a week on the side hustle and averages $17,700 per month...
RECALL ALERT: Frame cracks in strollers causing injuries
More than 130 reports of broken strollers that led to eight children being injured have led to a recall of 149,000 units. The recall involves Mockingbird Single-to-Double Strollers. The lower side of the stroller frame can crack, posing a fall risk to children in the stroller. The strollers are made of aluminum and are black or silver in color. The seats are black, and the canopies are available in black, light blue, dark blue, pink and light green.
