Read full article on original website
Related
WEAU-TV 13
7th annual Junior Achievement Hero’s Gala
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Junior Achievement held its 7th annual Hero’s Gala Thursday at the Florian Gardens in Eau Claire. Junior Achievement provides financial literacy, entrepreneurship, and career readiness programs to students in Northwest Wis. Educators, volunteers and partners of Junior Achievement were all honored Thursday. This year’s...
WEAU-TV 13
Annual Holiday Pet Food Drive underway through December 15
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - You can help pet parents who are struggling financially and need a little help feeding their pets. The Chippewa Valley’s Annual Holiday Pet Food Drive for St. Francis Food Pantry is underway. Area businesses are collecting donations through December 15. Donations of pet food,...
WEAU-TV 13
Impact Tour showcases work of the United Way
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - An Impact Tour is showcasing the work of the United Way. One of four Tours put on by the United Way this year took place Thursday. Each Tour allows donors to see the impact of their donations. This Tour was for those who donate $500 or more on an annual basis.
WEAU-TV 13
Operation Christmas Child sends gifts to children in need one shoebox at a time
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - A global non-profit with a chapter in the Chippewa Valley is hoping to bring joy to children this holiday season. One of Samaritan Purse’s ministry projects, Operation Christmas Child, provides Christmas gifts to children in need aged 2 to 14 around the world. Gifts...
WEAU-TV 13
Eau Claire Global Market
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - The Eau Claire Global Market promises handcrafts gifts with a mission. It’s being held Saturday, November 12 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at First Congregational UCC at 310 Broadway Street in Eau Claire. The goal of this event is to provide a venue...
WEAU-TV 13
WAGNER TAILS: Ravioli & Copper and Purrsnickitty
LA CROSSE AND BARRON COUNTIES, Wis. (WEAU) - If you have a craving for pasta, an adoptable cat can help with that. Ravioli is the first cat to greet staff members and volunteers at the Coulee Region Humane Society each morning. He’s a confident and curious explorer who enjoys watching...
WEAU-TV 13
Chippewa County health officials confirm first child COVID-19 death
CHIPPEWA FALLS, Wis. (WEAU) - The Chippewa County Department of Public Health is confirming the first death of a child after testing positive for COVID-19. Angela Weideman, Health Officer/Director at the Chippewa County Department of Public Health, said that the Department is “heartbroken” over the death of the child.
WEAU-TV 13
The impacts of the emergency services referendum Chippewa Falls voters approved
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Voters in the city of Chippewa Falls approved a referendum to bring financial help to its emergency services departments. Chippewa Falls Voters have decided in favor of a referendum that would exceed state levy limits by $1.2 million dollars a year. The approval means there...
WEAU-TV 13
Next steps after referendum passes in City of Eau Claire
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -Tuesday night voters in the City of Eau Claire approved a $1.4 million public safety referendum. That money will fund new jobs in city departments like police and fire. 63% of voters in the City of Eau Claire who hit the polls on Election Day voted...
WEAU-TV 13
Micon Cinemas coming to Oakwood Mall
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - In a social post via their Facebook Page, the Oakwood Mall announced that Micon Cinemas is coming to Oakwood Mall. Micon Cinemas also confirmed the announcement on their Facebook Page. Micon Cinemas currently has three locations in the area including a location on Mall Drive...
WEAU-TV 13
Check your home’s heating system as temperatures fall
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Colder temperatures are in the forecast in the Chippewa Valley for the coming days, and that could have people cranking up the heat at home. That is why it is important to keep up with maintenance of an important appliance needed for a winter in the Chippewa Valley.
WEAU-TV 13
The Menomonie Singers
MENOMONIE, Wis. (WEAU) - The Menomonie Singers presents November concerts in Chippewa Falls and Menomonie. News Release: The choral music of living composers comes to life in November concerts by The Menomonie Singers. The choir has significantly expanded from 20 to 36 since the spring concerts. Included in the program are works by Morton Lauridsen, Craig Hella Johnson, Jeffery Ames, Ola Gjeilo, Billy Joel, Jacob Narverud, Dan Forrest, Mark Miller, Keith McCutchen, and a new work commissioned by the choir by Menomonie native, Joe Kneer. The choir will be led by Brian Klein, conductor, and accompanied on the piano by RuthAnn Ledgerwood.
WEAU-TV 13
New boutique opens in Eau Claire
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - A new way to buy and sell clothes is coming to Eau Claire. Shine On, which is located on Fairfax Street near Hy-Vee, is a one-of-a-kind consignment boutique where women can buy and sell their gently-used clothing. You can find clothes, shoes, accessories and home...
WEAU-TV 13
SportScene 13 for Thursday, November 10th
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - UW-Eau Claire Volleyball takes on Gustavus Adolphus in round one of the NCAA tournament. At Memorial High School, two athletes sign their National Letters of Intent. In Eau Claire and Mondovi, two football teams gear up for Level 4 of the playoffs.
WEAU-TV 13
SportScene 13 for Wednesday, November 9th
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - The UW-Eau Claire men’s basketball team opens the season at home against Bethel. Plus, it was signing day as local athletes put pen to paper to continue their careers at the collegiate level.
WEAU-TV 13
Eau Claire voters approve referenda for city personnel, school district
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Voters in Eau Claire overwhelmingly approved three referenda on the ballot in the November general election. A referendum by the City of Eau Claire for $1.4 million to pay for 15 additional city personnel passed with over 60% of the vote. Voters in Eau Claire...
WEAU-TV 13
Voters in Eau Claire, Chippewa, La Crosse counties elect new sheriffs
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - New sheriffs will be taking up the badge in three western Wisconsin counties after Tuesday’s election. Residents in Eau Claire, Chippewa and La Crosse counties will have a new sheriff for the first time in many years. One of the closest races on election...
wiproud.com
Holmen School District referendum results
HOLMEN Wis. (WLAX/WEUX) – Much like Onalaska, the school district of Holmen also had a pair of referendums approved by voters on Tuesday. The district put both a capital and an operational referendum on the ballot, both of which passed by more than two-thousand votes. The 74.75-million-dollar capital referendum...
WEAU-TV 13
Owen man charged in drug overdose death
CLARK COUNTY, Wis. (WEAU) - An Owen, Wis. man is facing charges in connection to a drug overdose death in Clark County. A criminal complaint shows 31-year-old Jacob Faude is facing charges of 1st-degree reckless homicide and delivery of schedule I or II narcotics. According to the criminal complaint, authorities...
fox9.com
Wisconsin town turning off power for hours due to 'unforeseen emergency'
(FOX 9) - The Village of Ellsworth in western Wisconsin is shutting off power to the entire city due to an "unforeseen emergency," according to a city Facebook post. "Xcel Energy has notified the Village of Ellsworth that between 4-5 p.m. tonight, all power in Ellsworth will be shut off due to an unforeseen emergency," the post on Ellsworth's Facebook page says.
Comments / 0