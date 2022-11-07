ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbia, SC

wach.com

Keenan superstar Milaysia Fulwiley staying home, picks South Carolina

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — Keenan basketball superstar Milaysia Fulwiley has made her long-awaited college decision. On Thursday afternoon in the Keenan High School auditorium, Fulwiley announced she is heading to play for Dawn Staley and the South Carolina Gamecocks. It's another huge recruit heading to the reigning national champions....
COLUMBIA, SC
wach.com

"Yards don't equal points": Gamecocks prep for fierce Florida run-game

(WACH) - The South Carolina football team is preparing to matchup with a fierce Florida run-game on Saturday. Gamecock defensive coordinator Clayton White spoke on Wednesday about how his unit plans to slow down the Gators on the ground. "We all know that the Gators are never short of talent,"...
COLUMBIA, SC
umterps.com

No. 17 Maryland to Welcome No. 1 South Carolina in White Out Game

XFINITY Center (College Park, MD) COLLEGE PARK, MD -- No. 17 Maryland (1-0) will host No. 1 South Carolina (1-0) Friday at 6 p.m. at the XFINITY Center. Friday's matchup is the Terrapins' annual White Out game and all fans are encouraged to wear white. Friday's game is also the Terrapins' Fearless Women game, celebrating the 50th anniversary of Title IX.
COLLEGE PARK, MD
WSPA 7News

Gamecocks nab top prospect Chloe Kitts

South Carolina head women’s basketball coach Dawn Staley announced that Chloe Kitts (Oviedo, Fla./Faith Christian Academy) has signed a National Letter of Intent to attend the University and play for the Gamecocks.
COLUMBIA, SC
wach.com

"I'll never forget": Tennessee's Jalin Hyatt reflects on Dutch Fork experience

(WACH) - Former Dutch Fork high school football standout Jalin Hyatt attributes his success at Tennessee to his time as a Silver Fox. Hyatt spoke with WACH Fox sports reporter Amanda Poole in a 1-on-1 interview to reminisce on his time in Irmo, weigh in on Antonio Williams' success at Clemson, and the biggest lesson he learned from head coach Tom Knotts.
IRMO, SC
The Daily South

This South Carolina Town Claims To Be The Home Of Pimiento Cheese

Pimiento cheese is an iconic Southern spread that combines grated cheese, pimiento peppers, and mayonnaise into a creamy delight that can be put onto everything from burgers to toast points. But did you know that Columbia, S.C. claims to be home to one of the oldest published pimiento cheese recipes?
abcnews4.com

3 Powerball tickets sold in South Carolina are big winners

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCIV) — Earlier today, someone who bought a Powerball jackpot ticket in California won a record $2.04 billion after more than three months without anyone hitting the top prize. However, three people who bought lottery tickets in South Carolina also won big. A ticket worth $1 million...
FORT MILL, SC
WIS-TV

Benedict College officially opens new police station

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Benedict College Police Department will officially open its new headquarters on Monday, Nov. 14, at 11 a.m. The new facility is located at 2330 Laurel Street. In addition to conducting tours of the new facility, the BCPD will also introduce their new canine officer Rayden.
COLUMBIA, SC
WIS-TV

Richland School District Two to have recount

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Officials have announced that Richland School District Two will have a recount on Nov. 11. The recount will include Joe Trapp & Theresa Holmes. Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article's headline. Stay...
COLUMBIA, SC
WIS-TV

Columbia considers parade plans ahead of Nicole

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The City of Columbia said a decision on the Veterans Day parade will be made Thursday. The city said Wednesday it is monitoring the weather, “The decision to hold the parade and honor our veterans is always the preference, however public safety must also be considered under certain conditions.”
COLUMBIA, SC
communitytimessc.com

Fresh Produce Boxes Available to Students, Staff at Four Colleges

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Students and staff at four local college campuses now have access to boxes of fresh produce for just $5 as part of a new program to address food insecurity. FoodShare South Carolina is new program by the University of South Carolina School of Medicine. It launched Wednesday at the University of South Carolina, Allen University, and Columbia College. Foodshare will soon be coming to Benedict College as well.
WIS-TV

Heather Bauer issues victory statement in House District 75 race

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Wednesday morning Heather Bauer (D) issued a victory statement in the race for House District 75. At the time of writing the Associated Press has not declared the race but the results stand at 7480 votes for Bauer and 7,263 votes for incumbent Kirkman Finlay (R). The AP estimates 98% of the votes have been counted.
COLUMBIA, SC

