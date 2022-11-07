Read full article on original website
Meet The Very Hungry Caterpillar at the SC State Museum Accessibility MorningPJ@SCDDSNColumbia, SC
SCDDSN Observes 2022 National Apprenticeship WeekPJ@SCDDSNColumbia, SC
We Z-evoured the Z-eriously Great Burgers at Zesto in West Columbia, SC, Along With a Creamy Butterscotch MilkshakeDeanLandWest Columbia, SC
DDSN Celebrates National Disability Employment Awareness Month: Clarence RaifordPJ@SCDDSNColumbia, SC
This Suburb Was Named the Best Place To Live in South CarolinaKennardo G. JamesRichland County, SC
testudotimes.com
No. 17 Maryland women’s basketball vs. No. 1 South Carolina preview
No. 17 Maryland women’s basketball opens its 2022-23 home schedule with a highly anticipated matchup with No. 1 South Carolina. The game is set for 6 p.m. at the XFINITY Center in College Park, Maryland and will air on ESPN2. The Terps are coming off a dominant 88-51 season-opening...
wach.com
Keenan superstar Milaysia Fulwiley staying home, picks South Carolina
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — Keenan basketball superstar Milaysia Fulwiley has made her long-awaited college decision. On Thursday afternoon in the Keenan High School auditorium, Fulwiley announced she is heading to play for Dawn Staley and the South Carolina Gamecocks. It's another huge recruit heading to the reigning national champions....
wach.com
"Yards don't equal points": Gamecocks prep for fierce Florida run-game
(WACH) - The South Carolina football team is preparing to matchup with a fierce Florida run-game on Saturday. Gamecock defensive coordinator Clayton White spoke on Wednesday about how his unit plans to slow down the Gators on the ground. "We all know that the Gators are never short of talent,"...
umterps.com
No. 17 Maryland to Welcome No. 1 South Carolina in White Out Game
XFINITY Center (College Park, MD) COLLEGE PARK, MD -- No. 17 Maryland (1-0) will host No. 1 South Carolina (1-0) Friday at 6 p.m. at the XFINITY Center. Friday's matchup is the Terrapins' annual White Out game and all fans are encouraged to wear white. Friday's game is also the Terrapins' Fearless Women game, celebrating the 50th anniversary of Title IX.
Gamecocks nab top prospect Chloe Kitts
South Carolina head women’s basketball coach Dawn Staley announced that Chloe Kitts (Oviedo, Fla./Faith Christian Academy) has signed a National Letter of Intent to attend the University and play for the Gamecocks.
wach.com
"I'll never forget": Tennessee's Jalin Hyatt reflects on Dutch Fork experience
(WACH) - Former Dutch Fork high school football standout Jalin Hyatt attributes his success at Tennessee to his time as a Silver Fox. Hyatt spoke with WACH Fox sports reporter Amanda Poole in a 1-on-1 interview to reminisce on his time in Irmo, weigh in on Antonio Williams' success at Clemson, and the biggest lesson he learned from head coach Tom Knotts.
Hayden Brown Available For Season Opener
According to CBS Sports' Jon Rothstein, a Citadel graduate transfer Hayden Brown will be available for tonight's game against South Carolina State.
The Daily South
This South Carolina Town Claims To Be The Home Of Pimiento Cheese
Pimiento cheese is an iconic Southern spread that combines grated cheese, pimiento peppers, and mayonnaise into a creamy delight that can be put onto everything from burgers to toast points. But did you know that Columbia, S.C. claims to be home to one of the oldest published pimiento cheese recipes?
wach.com
$2.04 billion Powerball jackpot won in California, $1 Million and Two $50,000 Wins in SC
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — A single ticket sold in California won the world record Powerball jackpot worth $2.04 BILLION ($997.6 million cash). In South Carolina, two tickets sold in Fort Mill and one in Aiken are big winners. A ticket worth $1 MILLION was purchased at the 7-Eleven at...
abcnews4.com
3 Powerball tickets sold in South Carolina are big winners
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCIV) — Earlier today, someone who bought a Powerball jackpot ticket in California won a record $2.04 billion after more than three months without anyone hitting the top prize. However, three people who bought lottery tickets in South Carolina also won big. A ticket worth $1 million...
wach.com
Overnight Tornado Watch expands across more of the Midlands until 7AM Friday
COLUMBIA, SC (WACH) — A **Tornado Watch** is now in effect until 7 a.m. for the majority of the WACH Fox viewing area including Columbia, Lexington, Sumter, Orangeburg, and Camden. Nicole weakened significantly while moving across Florida and in to Georgia Thursday. It dropped from a Category 1 Hurricane...
wach.com
Tornado Warning Canceled for central Midlands including Columbia and Lexington
COLUMBIA, SC (WACH) — The storm that prompted this tornado warning has weakened considerably and the warning was allowed to expire early. A tornado warning is in effect for portions of Calhoun, Lexington, Richland, Orangeburg Counties. A strong storm capable of producing a tornado is moving north at 40mph.
wach.com
Tropical Storm Nicole: Is it late for a storm? Plus impacts for South Carolina
COLUMBIA, SC (WACH) — As we work deeper into November, we still have more than 20 days of the Atlantic Hurricane Season. Tropical Storm Nicole, forecast to become a category one hurricane, reminds us that the season is not over yet. We are well past the peak of the...
$1.9 billion up for grabs in Powerball drawing Monday night
COLUMBIA, S.C. — Powerball fever continues with $1.9 billion dollars up for grabs in Monday night's drawing. If there's no jackpot winner Monday night it will be the longest consecutive drought in Powerball history. The lottery is a game of chance. “I feel pretty lucky this is our third...
abccolumbia.com
Results and latest updates on the 2022 Midterm Election
ABC NEWS– Your Voice Your Vote-The latest news, analysis and videos on the 2022 Midterm Election from ABC News. Count on ABC Columbia News for the latest results and updates from South Carolina’s election.
WIS-TV
Benedict College officially opens new police station
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Benedict College Police Department will officially open its new headquarters on Monday, Nov. 14, at 11 a.m. The new facility is located at 2330 Laurel Street. In addition to conducting tours of the new facility, the BCPD will also introduce their new canine officer Rayden.
WIS-TV
Richland School District Two to have recount
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Officials have announced that Richland School District Two will have a recount on Nov. 11. The recount will include Joe Trapp & Theresa Holmes. Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article's headline. Stay...
WIS-TV
Columbia considers parade plans ahead of Nicole
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The City of Columbia said a decision on the Veterans Day parade will be made Thursday. The city said Wednesday it is monitoring the weather, “The decision to hold the parade and honor our veterans is always the preference, however public safety must also be considered under certain conditions.”
communitytimessc.com
Fresh Produce Boxes Available to Students, Staff at Four Colleges
COLUMBIA, S.C. — Students and staff at four local college campuses now have access to boxes of fresh produce for just $5 as part of a new program to address food insecurity. FoodShare South Carolina is new program by the University of South Carolina School of Medicine. It launched Wednesday at the University of South Carolina, Allen University, and Columbia College. Foodshare will soon be coming to Benedict College as well.
WIS-TV
Heather Bauer issues victory statement in House District 75 race
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Wednesday morning Heather Bauer (D) issued a victory statement in the race for House District 75. At the time of writing the Associated Press has not declared the race but the results stand at 7480 votes for Bauer and 7,263 votes for incumbent Kirkman Finlay (R). The AP estimates 98% of the votes have been counted.
