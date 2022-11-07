ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Maine State

NBC News

3 Americans found dead at Airbnb in Mexico on trip to celebrate Day of the Dead, officials and family say

Three Americans were found dead at an Airbnb in Mexico City for a trip to celebrate the Day of the Dead, authorities and family said Wednesday. Kandace Florence, 28, of Virginia Beach, Virginia, was staying with high school friend Jordan Marshall, 28, also of Virginia Beach, along with Marshall's friend Courtez Hall, relatives told NBC News and NBC affiliate WAVY of Portsmouth, Virginia.
VIRGINIA BEACH, VA
Daily Mail

Alabama teenager, 16, dies during school hours and three others are hospitalized after coming in contact with something likely laced with fentanyl - student went 'unconscious in the cafeteria in front of classmates'

One student died and three were hospitalized while at high school in Alabama - most likely after coming into contact with fentanyl. Authorities were called to Selma High School around midday on Tuesday after the students became sick. The student that died was a 16-year-old sophomore who went unconscious in...
SELMA, AL
Aabha Gopan

Mom says she showers with her 19-year-old teenage daughter every day

A mom and her 19-year-old daughter shared that they shower together daily, and call it the ‘best way’ to begin their day. Mary and Brittani, who are from Jenson Beach, Florida, appeared on TLC’s sMothered and caught attention for their bizarre shower routine. The mother-daughter duo does everything together including shopping, undergoing cosmetic surgery, sleeping on the same bed, and showering together. In fact, Mary calls her daughter the ‘love of her life’.

