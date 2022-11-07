Read full article on original website
Related
3 Americans found dead at Airbnb in Mexico on trip to celebrate Day of the Dead, officials and family say
Three Americans were found dead at an Airbnb in Mexico City for a trip to celebrate the Day of the Dead, authorities and family said Wednesday. Kandace Florence, 28, of Virginia Beach, Virginia, was staying with high school friend Jordan Marshall, 28, also of Virginia Beach, along with Marshall's friend Courtez Hall, relatives told NBC News and NBC affiliate WAVY of Portsmouth, Virginia.
Alabama teenager, 16, dies during school hours and three others are hospitalized after coming in contact with something likely laced with fentanyl - student went 'unconscious in the cafeteria in front of classmates'
One student died and three were hospitalized while at high school in Alabama - most likely after coming into contact with fentanyl. Authorities were called to Selma High School around midday on Tuesday after the students became sick. The student that died was a 16-year-old sophomore who went unconscious in...
Parents shocked after receiving note telling them to 'limit child's time outside' or they'd call police
With some neighbours, you don't even realise that they exist. With others, they make their presence known in the most bizarre of ways. A couple of parents were probably extremely shocked after they received a note from neighbours telling them to 'limit' their child's time outside, or they'd call police.
Disturbing Video Footage Shows Brutal Fight In NYC Subway
Disturbing footage shows two metro riders punching and kicking each other while other commuters stand back and observe the altercation. Disturbing Footage of Subway Fight.Image by NY Action From Twitter.
Mom says she showers with her 19-year-old teenage daughter every day
A mom and her 19-year-old daughter shared that they shower together daily, and call it the ‘best way’ to begin their day. Mary and Brittani, who are from Jenson Beach, Florida, appeared on TLC’s sMothered and caught attention for their bizarre shower routine. The mother-daughter duo does everything together including shopping, undergoing cosmetic surgery, sleeping on the same bed, and showering together. In fact, Mary calls her daughter the ‘love of her life’.
10-year-old student may face battery charge after hugging school counselor
A 10-year-old boy was suspended from his Florida elementary school and faces a charge of misdemeanor battery after he was accused of inappropriately touching a school counselor during a hug, an allegation his family denies. The counselor at Holly Hill School in Volusia County alleged that she was visiting a...
Girl, 10, repeatedly punched in face by Bronx subway attacker
A mom and her young daughter were repeatedly punched in the face in a random subway attack, police said Friday as they released images of a suspect.
Comments / 0