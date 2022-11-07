Read full article on original website
‘The people have spoken’: Wisconsin abortion advocates tout midterm turnout, Democratic victories
MADISON, Wis. — Abortion rights advocates who worked to rally support for Democratic candidates after the fall of the Roe vs. Wade decision said Wednesday that victories by Gov. Tony Evers and Attorney General Josh Kaul are proof of voters’ support for abortion access. Planned Parenthood Advocates of Wisconsin President and CEO Tanya Atkinson said during a virtual press conference...
1-on-1 with Wisconsin's next lieutenant governor, Sara Rodriguez
Life has taken Lieutenant Governor-Elect Sara Rodriguez around the world, but her home is in Waukesha County where she grew up and currently lives.
Former House speaker Paul Ryan weighs in on election results, achievements of another Janesville alum
Ron Johnson secures a third term serving in the U.S. Senate. Several school district referenda projected to pass in Dane Co. School districts around Dane County thanked voters Wednesday after referenda allowing additional funds were approved on Election Day. Ahead of second term, Evers reviews cabinet, tours Madison school. Updated:...
Evers, Dems Win Statewide Races
MADISON, WI (WRN-WSAU) — It was a good night for statewide Democrats on Tuesday. Tony Evers wins a second term as governor beating challenger Tim Michels 51-48%. As expected, Evers won the strongholds of Madison and Milwaukee but did better in the Republican “WOW” counties surrounding Milwaukee then he did in his win over Scott Walker in 2018.
Dianne Hesselbein elected to represent Wisconsin’s 27th Senate District
MIDDLETON, Wis. — Voters have elected State Rep. Dianne Hesselbein to serve as the next senator to represent Wisconsin’s 27th Senate District. Rep. Hesselbein has represented parts of the area since 2013 when she was elected to represent Wisconsin’s 79th Assembly District. Hesselbein beat Republican challenger Robert Relph with 68.7% of the vote to Relph’s 31.3%. The Associated Press called...
Rettinger wins Assembly District 83 seat
WAUKESHA — Republican Nik Rettinger won the state Assembly District 83 seat against independent challenger Chaz Self in preliminary results Tuesday. Rettinger is poised to serve in a state seat that straddles portions of Racine, Walworth and Waukesha counties. He led Self in election night vote totals in all three counties, according to data from respective election commissions.
Madison-area races called, Dane County sheriff reelected
Despite the wait on close statewide races, several local ticket races have been called, with Dane County Sheriff Kalvin Barrett securely holding onto his role for another four years. Barrett, a Democrat who has served as sheriff since April 2021, faced off against Republican challenger Anthony Hamilton, a detective within...
Number of factors lead to delay in Janesville election results
Janesville’s election results took longer than expected to be tallied, with final numbers not being official until early Wednesday morning. City Clerk Lori Stottler says an increase in absentee votes was one of reasons for the delayed results because early voting absentee has become a norm and they simply don’t have the staff to handle the volume.
Wisconsin Legislature Could Go To A Super Majority
MADISON, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) – Wisconsin has faced political gridlock the past four years, including Gov. Tony Evers vetoing more bills in the last two-year legislative session than any other governor in state history. Democrats warn that veto power is at stake Tuesday with Republicans in range to take a...
UW Rock County hosts talk on war in Ukraine
A Russian and a Ukranian native come together to discuss the war in Ukraine. UW Whitewater at Rock County Marketing Coordinator Yuri Rashkin, originally from Moscow, says he will be joined by Anastasia Gib who is a Junior at Janesville Craig and recently moved to Wisconsin with her family from Ukraine.
GIFTS could be opening another location
November is Homelessness Awareness Month in Wisconsin. In response to an increased need for services, a local homeless shelter that serves men could be expanding to serve other populations, possibly even women. GIFTS Men’s Shelter Executive Director Maryann Raash says it’s a conversation the board has been having as it...
Janesville woman charged with stealing Covid relief funds
JANESVILLE, Wis. (WTVO) — A Janesville woman had been charged with stealing COVID relief funds. Olivia Spellman, 35, is alleged to have engaged in a fraud scheme to collect unemployment insurance authorized by the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security (CARES) Act from August 2020 to April 2021, according to U. S. Attorney Timothy M. […]
Is it decriminalized? Clearing up the confusion about marijuana policy in Madison
Over 14,000 people are arrested for marijuana possession every year in Wisconsin, according to 2019 data from the Milwaukee County District Attorney's office. Dane County historically has lower marijuana conviction rates, convicting people about seven times less than the average Wisconsin county. Madison has moved towards decriminalization. Marijuana violations in...
Fell wins Rock County Sheriff race
Captain Curtis Fell wins the election Race for Rock County Sheriff. The Democrat beat former Deputy Craig Keller who ran as an Independent by an unofficial vote count of 38,489 to 23,799 after the results were finally posted on the Rock County Clerk’s office website Wednesday morning. Fell had...
Orfordville voters approve referendum
The Orfordville Fire Protection District is another step closer to moving away from the current part time volunteer model. In an unofficial vote of 391 to 221 Tuesday, citizens of the Village of Orfordville approved increasing the tax levy by $166,000 in order to support the hiring of six full-time employees.
Former Sennett principal was fired for comments on accidental voicemail
The former Sennett Middle School principal whose firing drew passionate calls from staff and parents for reinstatement was disciplined over a comment made on a job applicant’s voicemail. According to an audio recording and transcript, Jeffrey Copeland told an unidentified colleague that the job applicant “could barely communicate with...
Parkview district residents turn down referendum questions
Voters in the Parkview School District voted against extra spending and allowing funds for facility improvements on Tuesday’s ballot. District voters were faced with two referendum questions this week, the first asked voters to exceed the annual spending limit for the district by $2 million a year for three years and the second asked for the approval of a $15.4 million capital referendum for facilities.
Beloit Library hosting Women Veterans exhibit
The Beloit Public Library is now hosting a national exhibit that honors Wisconsin Women veterans. Marketing and Communications Coordinator Amy Mitchell says the “I Am Not Invisible” exhibit started in 2017 and it is an opportunity for women veterans to get their voices heard to people who normally may not be able to hear them.
Lemon Law won’t cover man’s camper; 'Rolling pile of troubles'
MENOMONEE FALLS, Wis. - A Menomonee Falls man calls his new camper "a rolling pile of troubles." He wrote to FOX6 News after discovering a well-known consumer protection law doesn’t protect his purchase. Alex and Heidi Grob make cherished families memories on the road. They’ve taken their sons to...
Monroe referendum to build new high school passes
MONROE, Wis. — Voters in Monroe have approved a referendum that would provide funding for a new high school. The referendum — which asked voters to approve general obligation bonds of no more than $88,000,000 to buy land and build the new school — passed with 3,741 voters choosing yes and 3,121 voters choosing no. The referendum also covers funding...
