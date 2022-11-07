ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Henry County, VA

WSLS

One hurt after stabbing incident in Henry County, authorities say

HENRY COUNTY, Va. – The Henry County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a malicious wounding incident that left one woman hurt in Henry County Wednesday. Authorities say at around 10:31 p.m. the Martinsville-Henry County 911 Center received a call of a reported stabbing at 207 Tenth Street in Fieldale.
HENRY COUNTY, VA
WBTM

Update: Missing Henry County Woman Found Safe

A missing Henry County woman has been found safe. Nydia Dee Wilson traveled to another county and did not notify her family. Her family has been notified of her current location. The Henry County Sheriff’s Office is no longer seeking information on her whereabouts. The Henry County Sheriff’s Office would...
HENRY COUNTY, VA
WFXR

Henry Co. missing woman found; Deputies

UPDATE: The Henry County Sheriff’s Office reports Nydia Wilson has been found. Deputies say she traveled to another county and did not notify her family, her family has since been notified. — HENRY COUNTY, Va. (WFXR) — The Henry County Sheriff’s Office is asking the community to be on the lookout for a missing woman. […]
HENRY COUNTY, VA
chathamstartribune.com

Gretna murder case moves to grand jury

First-degree murder charges were certified to a grand jury Monday in connection with the death of Charles Van Hooker of Gretna. The preliminary hearing in Pittsylvania County General District Court rested on the testimony of two witnesses who feared for their safety — Kassie Moore and Troy Layne. Van...
GRETNA, VA
wfxrtv.com

City of Salem Police Department looking for persons of interest

SALEM, Va. (WFXR) — The City of Salem, Virginia Police Department is seeking the public’s help in identifying persons of interest in an event that occurred in downtown Salem. According to officials, the event occurred yesterday, Nov. 7. They say the individuals may be driving a dark-colored Ford...
SALEM, VA
WDBJ7.com

Driver of car charged for crash with school bus

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - The driver of a car has been charged with failure to yield after a crash with a Roanoke County school bus Wednesday afternoon. The crash happened at the intersection of Peters Creek Road and Wood Haven Road NW. Roanoke Police say the driver of the car...
ROANOKE COUNTY, VA
Franklin News Post

Martinsville man acquitted of attempting to kill Henry County deputy

MARTINSVILLE — A Martinsville man was found not guilty last week in Henry County Circuit Court of attempted capital murder of a Henry County deputy sheriff. In April 2021, Derrick Devon Martin, 52, stole a Henry County ambulance and led police on a 45-minute chase before he was caught by a dog in a field on County Line Road, a press release from the Patrick County Sheriff’s Office stated.
HENRY COUNTY, VA
WSLS

Roanoke County announces new Chief of Police

ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. – A new Chief of Police has been named in Roanoke County. On Wednesday, Roanoke County Administrator Richard L. Caywood, P. E. announced that Michael Poindexter will serve as the next Chief of Police effective Jan. 1, 2023. Poindexter has been serving as Assistant Chief of...
ROANOKE COUNTY, VA
WXII 12

Fatal shooting results in first-degree murder charge

FORSYTH COUNTY, N.C. — Forsyth County deputies and Kernersville police officers responded to a shooting early Monday morning on Weatherton Drive in Kernersville. One person was found dead and another was found suffering from a gunshot wound. The two gunshot victims were found outside the residence. Deputies and officers...
KERNERSVILLE, NC
WDBJ7.com

Roanoke woman charged with arson in Wednesday house fire

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - A Roanoke woman has been charged with arson following an investigation into several home fires Wednesday. According to Roanoke Fire EMS, crews were dispatched to a structure fire around 9:48 Wednesday morning in the 1700 block of Dunbar Street NW. Those crews arrived to find heavy fire and smoke from a two-story, multi-family structure. They were able to put out the fire quickly with no reported injuries. The damage to the building is still being assessed.
ROANOKE, VA
pmg-va.com

Car jacking in Forest

Early morning on Wednesday, November 2, the Bedford County Sheriff’s Office responded to the Wal-Mart Neighborhood Market located in Forest at approximately 12:45 A.M for the report of armed robbery and car jacking. At approximately 12:40 A.M an unknown light-colored sedan blocked the victim’s vehicle from entering into Forest...
FOREST, VA
WDBJ7.com

Radford Police situation cleared, suspect in custody

RADFORD, Va. (WDBJ) - UPDATE: “The incident has been resolved and a suspect is in custody. Thank you for your patience as we assisted local and federal agencies attempting to apprehend a wanted subject.”. EARLIER STORY: A large police presence has converged in the 700 block of Auburn Ave....
RADFORD, VA
wfirnews.com

Police inspect possible gunshot through car window

The roadway is all clear after police vehicles blocked the right lane of Campbell Avenue near the corner of 5th Street investigating a car that appeared to have a gunshot through the side window or perhaps the window was smashed in by blunt force. WFIR has learned that the car attracted the attention of two police vehicles around 6 pm tonight but no civilians were spotted at the scene with no Roanoke City Fire-EMS present.
ROANOKE, VA

