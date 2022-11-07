Read full article on original website
Henry County Sheriff’s Office Looking for Individual that Stole a Package
The Henry County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the public’s help in identifying an individual that stole a package from a porch in Collinsville. The unidentified individual stole the package from a porch on Woodshire Drive. The pictures below show the individual and the vehicle he was driving. If...
One hurt after stabbing incident in Henry County, authorities say
HENRY COUNTY, Va. – The Henry County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a malicious wounding incident that left one woman hurt in Henry County Wednesday. Authorities say at around 10:31 p.m. the Martinsville-Henry County 911 Center received a call of a reported stabbing at 207 Tenth Street in Fieldale.
Man arrested, charged after 1 killed, another shot in Kernersville, Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office says
FORSYTH COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — A man has been charged after two people were shot in Kernersville on Monday. According to the Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office, they were called about a shooting around 5 a.m. Monday in the 4000 block of Weatherton Drive in Kernersville. When they got on the scene, they found two victims […]
North Carolina grand jury indicts family accused of making 9-year-old live in dog kennel, sheriff’s office says
DAVIDSON COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — A grand jury has indicted three people accused of forcing a young boy to live in a dog cage for months. Detectives testified before a grand jury on Monday before the panel returned a total of 19 indictments against Shelley Barnes, Jonathan Starr and Sarah Starr. Jonathan Starr, the boy’s […]
Henry Co. missing woman found; Deputies
UPDATE: The Henry County Sheriff’s Office reports Nydia Wilson has been found. Deputies say she traveled to another county and did not notify her family, her family has since been notified. — HENRY COUNTY, Va. (WFXR) — The Henry County Sheriff’s Office is asking the community to be on the lookout for a missing woman. […]
Gretna murder case moves to grand jury
First-degree murder charges were certified to a grand jury Monday in connection with the death of Charles Van Hooker of Gretna. The preliminary hearing in Pittsylvania County General District Court rested on the testimony of two witnesses who feared for their safety — Kassie Moore and Troy Layne. Van...
City of Salem Police Department looking for persons of interest
SALEM, Va. (WFXR) — The City of Salem, Virginia Police Department is seeking the public’s help in identifying persons of interest in an event that occurred in downtown Salem. According to officials, the event occurred yesterday, Nov. 7. They say the individuals may be driving a dark-colored Ford...
Driver of car charged for crash with school bus
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - The driver of a car has been charged with failure to yield after a crash with a Roanoke County school bus Wednesday afternoon. The crash happened at the intersection of Peters Creek Road and Wood Haven Road NW. Roanoke Police say the driver of the car...
Authorities search for owners of dog abandoned at in Greensboro park with bookbag, note
GUILFORD COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — The Guilford County Animal Resource Center is looking for the owner of a dog that was abandoned inside the Country Park in Greensboro. Officials with the center said he was left at the park on Halloween and was roaming around looking for his owner. Phil Valla was one of the […]
Martinsville man acquitted of attempting to kill Henry County deputy
MARTINSVILLE — A Martinsville man was found not guilty last week in Henry County Circuit Court of attempted capital murder of a Henry County deputy sheriff. In April 2021, Derrick Devon Martin, 52, stole a Henry County ambulance and led police on a 45-minute chase before he was caught by a dog in a field on County Line Road, a press release from the Patrick County Sheriff’s Office stated.
FBI, Roanoke Police looking for bank robbery suspect
The Federal Bureau of Investigation and Roanoke Police Department are asking for help identifying and locating a man who they say is wanted in connection to two bank robberies that took place in the city in October.
Roanoke County announces new Chief of Police
ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. – A new Chief of Police has been named in Roanoke County. On Wednesday, Roanoke County Administrator Richard L. Caywood, P. E. announced that Michael Poindexter will serve as the next Chief of Police effective Jan. 1, 2023. Poindexter has been serving as Assistant Chief of...
Roanoke woman charged with arson in Wednesday house fire
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - A Roanoke woman has been charged with arson following an investigation into several home fires Wednesday. According to Roanoke Fire EMS, crews were dispatched to a structure fire around 9:48 Wednesday morning in the 1700 block of Dunbar Street NW. Those crews arrived to find heavy fire and smoke from a two-story, multi-family structure. They were able to put out the fire quickly with no reported injuries. The damage to the building is still being assessed.
Forsyth County deputies search for suspect after woman shot and killed in Kernersville
The woman was found dead on Weatherton Drive. Bullet holes were found on the back of the home.
Car jacking in Forest
Early morning on Wednesday, November 2, the Bedford County Sheriff’s Office responded to the Wal-Mart Neighborhood Market located in Forest at approximately 12:45 A.M for the report of armed robbery and car jacking. At approximately 12:40 A.M an unknown light-colored sedan blocked the victim’s vehicle from entering into Forest...
Radford Police situation cleared, suspect in custody
RADFORD, Va. (WDBJ) - UPDATE: “The incident has been resolved and a suspect is in custody. Thank you for your patience as we assisted local and federal agencies attempting to apprehend a wanted subject.”. EARLIER STORY: A large police presence has converged in the 700 block of Auburn Ave....
Police inspect possible gunshot through car window
The roadway is all clear after police vehicles blocked the right lane of Campbell Avenue near the corner of 5th Street investigating a car that appeared to have a gunshot through the side window or perhaps the window was smashed in by blunt force. WFIR has learned that the car attracted the attention of two police vehicles around 6 pm tonight but no civilians were spotted at the scene with no Roanoke City Fire-EMS present.
