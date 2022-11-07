Read full article on original website
wfxl.com
One injured in Avalon Avenue shooting
A 21-year-old is recovering following a shooting in Albany Sunday. Albany police responded to the 1200 block of Avalon Avenue around 3:30 p.m. Sunday in reference to a shooting. Upon arrival, police made contact with a man who lived on West Lincoln. The man told police he was in the...
WALB 10
APD: Missing juvenile found
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - The Albany Police Department was asking for help finding a missing juvenile. Police said late Wednesday afternoon the 12-year-old girl was found safe.
WALB 10
3 arrested in Cook, Tift Co. drug, firearm bust
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Three people have been arrested after a drug and firearm seizure in Cook and Tift counties, according to the United States Attorney’s Office for the Middle District of Georgia. A Tift County suspect is currently at large. Calvin James Smith, Sr., 54, of Adel, is...
WALB 10
Couple charged with meth trafficking in Crisp Co.
CORDELE, Ga. (WALB) - A couple has been charged with drug tracking after a traffic stop in Crisp County, according to the Crisp County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO). Roger Fairbank, 41, from Pelham, Georgia, and Brandie Willis, 36, from Ochlocknee, Georgia were arrested. Both are charged with trafficking methamphetamine. Willis is also charged with brake light/turn signal violation and affixing materials that reduce or increase light transmittance.
WALB 10
APD searching for 2 suspects in catalytic converter thefts
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - The Albany Police Department’s Criminal Investigations Bureau would like the community’s help with locating two men wanted for theft and other charges. Austin Ray Sumner,44, and Phillip Luckey,42, are wanted for criminal damage to property in the 2nd degree and theft by taking from...
wfxl.com
Suspect wanted for theft, criminal damage to property in Albany
The Albany Police Department would like the community’s assistance in locating 42-year-old Phillip Luckey. Luckey is wanted for criminal damage to property in the 2nd degree and theft by taking from a motor vehicle. He stands 6’0 and weighs 279 pounds. Last seen on the 100 block of...
wfxl.com
Police: Missing Albany teen found safe
Albany missing teen has been located. Albany police need help from the community to locate a missing teen. Police say that 12-year-old Harmony Owens has been reported missing since November 8. Owens stands five-feet-three and weighs approximately 173 pounds. Police say she has a medium build, brown eyes, green hair...
WALB 10
Man arrested in Grady Co. murder investigation
WHIGHAM, Ga. (WALB) - A man was charged in connection to a murder investigation after a woman was found dead in Whigham on Tuesday, according to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI). The investigation started at a home on Swamp Creek Road early Tuesday morning shortly before 1 a.m. The...
wfxl.com
Albany man wanted for financial transaction card fraud
The Albany Police Department would like the public’s assistance in locating a wanted man. Police say that 33-year-old Ricardo Fletcher is wanted for finding a person’s debit card and transferring $50.00 to his Facebook Pay account. He stands 5’07, weighs 133 pounds and was last seen in the...
WALB 10
1 injured in Liberty Expressway accident
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - One injury has been reported after a multi-vehicle car accident happened on Liberty Expressway, according to the Albany Police Department (APD). Police said the accident happened at 6:03 p.m. near Nelms Road and involved three vehicles. The condition of the injured driver is currently unknown. Police...
Thomasville man detained on homicide, other offenses
The Georgia Bureau of Investigation announced Tuesday that a man was detained in connection with a death investigation.
WALB 10
GBI: Man arrested for murder in Thomasville death investigation
THOMASVILLE, Ga. (WALB) - A man is facing charges, including murder, after the Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI) was requested for a death investigation. On Oct. 20, the GBI was called to a home in the 1300 block of North Dawson Street. The GBI said its investigation found that Jamal...
wfxl.com
Albany police looking for missing elderly 85-year-old man
Albany police are looking for a elderly missing person. Police say that 85-year-old Elton Dumas was reported missing in October, 2022. Police say that he was last seen walking around his neighborhood which is N Riverview Circle. Anyone with information is asked to call the Albany Police Department at (229)...
WJCL
Missing in Georgia: Police searching for 12-year-old girl who disappeared
Police in Georgia are asking for the public's help finding a missing 12-year-old girl. According to the Albany Police Department, Harmony Owens was last seen Tuesday on Don Cutler Sr. Drive. What's cancelled, rescheduled in Coastal Georgia, Lowcountry due to Tropical Storm Nicole?. Harmony is described as 5 feet 3...
WALB 10
3 charged in Albany armed robbery
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Three people, including two teenagers, were charged in connection to an armed robbery that happened Friday in Albany, according to the Albany Police Department (APD). Mason Swan, 18, a 14-year-old and a 16-year-old were charged in connection to the armed robbery. It happened in the 900...
WALB 10
APD needs help finding elderly man missing since October
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - The Albany Police Department is asking for help finding an elderly man. Police are asking for help finding Elton Dumas, 85. He was last seen in October 2022. Police said he is known to walk around his neighborhood on N Riverview Circle. Anyone with information on...
wfxl.com
Baker County man killed in single-vehicle accident in Dougherty County
A man has died following an accident in Dougherty County Sunday afternoon. Dougherty County police responded to the 6500 block of Newton Road just before 3:30 p.m. Police say that the vehicle was traveling south on Newton Road when it failed to maintain it's lane and struck a mailbox with its front bumper and lost control of the vehicle.
wfxl.com
Police: Man arrested after firing shots at Albany Police during hours-long standoff
DOUGHERTY COUNTY, Ga. (WFXL) - A standoff that lasted several hours Saturday morning in Albany is over. In a media release, the Albany Police Department says their officers were called to a South Street address just before 9 a.m. Saturday. Once they arrived, officers were told by a man that...
Former Students Charged with the Murder of Teacher Tara Grinstead
She went missing in 2005, and new arrests were made after a podcast covered her cold case disappearance. Tara Grinstead (Image courtesy of People) October 24, 2005, in Ocilla, Georgia, kids and facilities started filing in to begin the school day at Irwin County High. The bell rang, but one of their teachers, thirty-year-old Tara Grinstead, hadn’t arrived. Her classroom was still locked, and students waited outside.
WALB 10
2 arrested after high-speed chase, shooting at law enforcement ends in Albany
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Two suspects have been arrested after they led law enforcement on a high-speed chase that started in Baker County, ended in Albany and also involved law enforcement being shot at, according to the Albany Police Department (APD). Albany police responded to the 1100 block of Van...
