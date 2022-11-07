Read full article on original website
Related
kogt.com
Man Arrested For Burglary
Wednesday night at approximately 10pm Orange Police were alerted to an alarm going off at the K&C Pawn Shop on 16th Street. Officers arrived and found the glass broken out of the front door. They located a man across the street from the shop and during questioning he revealed that...
kjas.com
Silsbee man officially charged with shooting death
A Silsbee man has been officially charged with killing another man following a argument or altercation between the two that occurred on Monday evening. Hardin County Sheriff Mark Davis said officers were called to the location in the 2600 block of Pine Street when it was reported that the shooting had taken place and arrived to find 38 year old Joseph Paul Russell, III severely injured and undergoing treatment for the gunshot. However, Russell died and was pronounced dead at the scene.
KLTV
Houston County jury finds man guilty of Lufkin murder
CROCKETT, Texas (KTRE) - A jury has found Tyron Mark guilty of the February 2019 murder of a Lufkin man. Tyron Mark will be sentenced by a judge in January for the murder of Cadarius Williams. Williams’s body was found on a rural road in the eastern part of Houston...
fox4beaumont.com
Two men indicted following store robbery in which gunman fired shot at clerk
BEAUMONT — A shot fired at a clerk during a frightening robbery has led to indictments against two suspects. The only thing coming between that clerk and a possible serious injury, or worse, was a piece of bullet proof glass. The grand jury indicted Preston Addison, Jr., 32, and...
kjas.com
Boyd sentenced to 75 days in jail to be served on weekends
Former Sabine County deputy and constable David W. Boyd appeared before State District Judge James A. Payne, Jr. on Thursday in Hemphill and pleaded guilty to charges of Attempted Aggravated Assault, Indecent Exposure, and Official Oppression. He could have received a sentence of 2-20 years in state prison, but instead he was sentenced to 75 days in the county jail to be served on weekends, and 10 years of probation.
bluebonnetnews.com
Suspect arrested for murder of Cleveland man
A 23-year-old Cleveland man, Christopher Wayne Christy, is facing a Capital Murder charge stemming from the murder of a man whose body was found Oct. 30 on Wells Cemetery Road in Cleveland. Christy was arrested Wednesday evening during a traffic stop on FM 945 at Creekwood Drive in San Jacinto County that was conducted by Texas Rangers and Liberty County sheriff’s investigators.
KFDM-TV
UPDATE: Has ambulance service in Newton County changed?
NEWTON COUNTY (KFDM) — It's been four months since our special report on ambulance service in the Burkeville/Newton County area. Chief Charles Duckworth with the Burkeville Volunteer Fire Department warned of a crisis coming if ambulance service wasn't more solidified for his service area of ESD 3. KFDM news...
kjas.com
Second of two Sabine Co burglary suspects has been captured
Sabine County Sheriff Tom Maddox has announced that the second of two wanted burglary suspects has now been captured. According to Maddox, deputies have arrested 33-year-old Todd Stevens, of Bronson. He, along with Bryan Best, 32, of Pineland, were named in arrest warrants and the sheriff’s department turned to the...
kjas.com
UPDATED - Two-vehicle major accident in north Jasper County
Emergency crews were busy dealing with a two-vehicle major accident in the north end of Jasper County. It happened shortly after 8:00 at the intersection of Recreational Road 255 at Farm to Market Road 1007 in Rayburn Country. Texas Department of Public Safety Sergeant Shana Clark said that a 2013...
kjas.com
Beaumont man accused of running illegal game room in Polk County
The Polk County Sheriff’s Department says a Beaumont man has been arrested and is accused of running an illegal game room in Polk County. PolkCountyToday.com is reporting that officers have arrested 29-year-old Sujit Baba Chalamalasetty and he’s been charged with;. ~ Possession of a Gambling Device, Equipment, or...
kjas.com
Former Sabine Co official set for plea hearing on Thursday
The Sabine County District Clerk’s Office has confirmed that a former Sabine County official is scheduled for a Thursday plea hearing in State District Court in Hemphill. David W. Boyd is a former elected constable and sheriff’s deputy, as well as a pastor of a church. He was indicted by the Sabine County Grand Jury for sexual crimes and arrested in mid-2019 following an investigation that began earlier in that year.
fox4beaumont.com
BPD: Man admits he intentionally struck Christopher Matthews with truck
JEFFERSON COUNTY — A driver admits accelerating toward a man and intentionally striking him in the parking lot of a west Beaumont apartment complex, a collision that killed Christopher Matthews, according to a probable cause affidavit for the arrest of the suspect on a murder charge, provided to KFDM/Fox 4 News by Justice of the Peace Ben Collins Sr.
Flipped 18-wheeler backs up westbound IH-10 west of Beaumont for hours Thursday morning
BEAUMONT, Texas — Traffic backed up for miles into Beaumont after an 18-wheeler flipped along Interstate 10 Thursday morning west of the city. A 2021 Peterbuilt 18-wheeler was headed west on Interstate 10 west of Beaumont at about 7:45 a.m. Thursday morning when it ran off the road on the right shoulder and flipped onto it's side in a ditch according to a news release from the Texas Department of Public Safety.
kjas.com
No serious injuries reported following a two vehicle accident at Jasper-Sabine County Line
No serious injuries were reported to have occurred when a van and truck collided at the Jasper-Sabine County Line on Thursday afternoon. What happened is not clear, but firemen and other emergency crews were dispatched to the location on Highway 96, shortly after 3:00, when it was reported that the 2017 Dodge van and 2008 Dodge pick up truck.
Silsbee man sentenced to 10 years after attempted robbery outside Beaumont Family Dollar left victim injured
BEAUMONT, Texas — A 35-year-old man from Silsbee will spend the next 10 years in prison after an attempted robbery outside of a Family Dollar in Beaumont left a victim injured. Johnny Ray Jones pled guilty to aggravated robbery. If Jones had stood trial and was found guilty, he...
Officials release names of suspect, victim in deadly Monday night shooting near Silsbee
SILSBEE, Texas — The Hardin County Sheriff's Office has released the names of the suspect and victim in a deadly Monday night shooting near Silsbee. The deadly shooting happened in the 2600 block of Pine Park Drive, which is north of Silsbee, around 8:30 p.m. When deputies got to the scene they found Joseph Paul Russell III, 38, of Silsbee, suffering from a gunshot wound.
Teen sentenced to 30 years in prison after pleading guilty to 2019 murder of Beaumont father
BEAUMONT, Texas — A teenager was sentenced to 30 years in prison after pleading guilty to the 2019 murder of a Beaumont father. Bryce Bell was 15 when he was arrested in connection with the murder of 37-year-old Anthony Wilson on April 11, 2019. Even though Bryce Bell was a minor when he was charged, Bell was certified as an adult on Tuesday, July 23, 2019.
IH-10 at Major Drive in Beaumont reopens after fiery wreck involving 18-wheeler
BEAUMONT, Texas — The freeway has reopened after fiery wreck involving an 18-wheeler beneath the Interstate 10 overpass on Major Dr Thursday afternoon in Beaumont forced the closure of the interstate in both directions. Immediately following the wreck a large column of thick black smoke could be seen rising...
Houston man admits to trying to use drone to drop contraband in Beaumont prison, faces up to 3 years in federal prison
BEAUMONT, Texas — A 44-year-old Houston man faces up to three years in federal prison after admitting to trying to use a drone to drop contraband into a Beaumont prison. Davien Phillip Turner, also known as Davien Phillip Mayo, pled guilty Tuesday to owning or operating an unregistered drone before U.S. District Judge Marica A. Crone, according to a U.S. Attorney’s Office Eastern District of Texas release.
East Texas News
Evans acquitted of all charges
WOODVILLE – A longtime Tyler County physician was acquitted on several charges last week. Dr. Kerry L. Evans, who was charged on two multiple-count indictments in June of 2019 of continuous sexual abuse of a child as well as indecency with a child charges, was handed the not guilty verdict by a Tyler County jury on Friday, Nov. 4, following a week-long trial.
Comments / 1