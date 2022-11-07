Read full article on original website
I make $17,000 a month selling online courses in addition to my day job at Amazon. Here's how I set up this side hustle that only takes a few hours a week.
Jasmine Katatikarn is a tech-artist manager for Amazon who runs an e-learning business on the side. Her company, the Academy of Animated Art, sells courses that teach industry software for up to $736. She spends three to four hours a week on the side hustle and averages $17,700 per month...
News4Jax.com
Inflation impacting holidays: Save while you spend
More than 59% of Americans are stressed about buying gifts due to higher prices after interest rates were raised yet again, meaning higher prices on just about everything as we head into the holiday shopping season. A survey from Bankrate.com, shows 27% of people expect to go into debt for...
These 35 Products Are So Good You’ll Buy One For Yourself And One As A Gift
Shopping for friends and family can be difficult. Since everybody has unique tastes, the safest bet is to focus on buying items that you know they'll get a ton of use out of. But if you aren't sure what clever things are guaranteed crowd-pleasers? Not a problem, as we've scoured Amazon in search of valuable gifts, you'll probably buy an extra just for yourself. From innovative diffusers to bathroom putting greens, there's something in here for everybody — including that eccentric uncle you haven't seen in a while. But you'll have to keep scrolling if you want to see more.
News4Jax.com
Disney posts Q4 results below Wall Street estimates
The Walt Disney Co. on Tuesday posted lower-than-expected profit and revenue for its fiscal fourth quarter even as its streaming services did well, sending its shares lower in after-hours trading. The company said it earned $162 million, or 9 cents per share, in the July-September quarter, nearly flat compared to...
Online Prices Continued to Decline in October, Adobe Reports
Prices for products sold online decreased on a yearly basis for the second consecutive month in October, according to new data from Adobe released on Thursday. In October 2022, online prices decreased 0.7% year-over-year but rose 0.3% from September, according to the latest Adobe Digital Price Index (DPI). What’s more, most of the categories tracked by Adobe – 11 out of 18 – saw month-over-month price decreases in July. The October decline in prices was driven by categories including electronics, computers, toys and sporting goods, Adobe said. In the largest category in e-commerce by share of spend, electronics, online prices fell sharply...
News4Jax.com
Charity scams for veterans tug at heartstrings and grab for wallets, FTC warns
Around Veterans Day, charity scammers seek to take advantage of the generosity of those who want to help charities that support servicemembers and veterans, the Federal Trade Commission warned. Charity scammers contact you about fake veteran and military causes, tugging at your heartstrings — and grabbing for your wallet. They...
